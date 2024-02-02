Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash
Avaris3
Axis Football 2024
Big Watermelon Match
Brain Memory Training Academy
Candy Shake Up
Carry Onward
Cat Simulator
Ceiba
Counter Shooter Strike Zone
Dead Tomb
Defense Master
Downhill Driver: Extreme Racing Simulator
Escape Room Pentalogy Bundle
Graveyard Girls
Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi
Hentai Girls: Hot Police
Japanese Escape Games The Police Office
Kubic
Labryinth of Legends: Roguelike Battle Quest
Love Language Stories
Might’n Mow’em Coop-Survivors Online
Monster Truck Freestyle
Nature Escapes 2 Collector’s Edition
Negligee
Piggy Gambit
SciFi Racer Simulator
Seven
Speed or Death
Tail io
Tales of Immoral
Teppo and the Secret Ancient City
The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection
Turret Rampage
Udo
Zombie Football Simulator
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Switch Online Game Trial:
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- MLB The Show 24
Démo de la semaine :
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- Seifuku Kanojo (Entergram) [Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Eastward: Octopia
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|HEXAPODA
|-50%
|6,49€
|15-févr
|Station 117
|-80%
|1,33€
|29-févr
|An American Werewolf in L.A.
|-80%
|0,99€
|22-févr
|Leap From Hell
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-févr
|QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO
|-50%
|3,99€
|15-févr
|QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO
|-50%
|3,99€
|15-févr
|QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO
|-50%
|4,99€
|15-févr
|99Vidas – Definitive Edition
|-50%
|4,49€
|15-févr
|Raven’s Hike
|-50%
|1,99€
|15-févr
|QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO
|-50%
|3,99€
|15-févr
|To Be Or Not To Be
|-80%
|1,59€
|02-mars
|Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out
|-80%
|0,99€
|02-mars
|Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown
|-90%
|1,69€
|02-mars
|Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten
|-80%
|0,99€
|02-mars
|Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost
|-80%
|0,99€
|02-mars
|The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition!
|-90%
|2,49€
|02-mars
|My Little Dog Adventure
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-févr
|Tanky Tanks
|-50%
|2,99€
|18-févr
|Arcane Vale
|-40%
|3,91€
|15-févr
|Boxing Champs
|-85%
|1,27€
|29-févr
|VISCO Collection
|-30%
|13,99€
|15-févr
|Adventure Tanks
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-févr
|Boaty Tanks
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-févr
|Spaceland
|-80%
|3,99€
|15-févr
|Sugar Tanks
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-févr
|Niffelheim
|-80%
|3,99€
|15-févr
|The Tiny Bang Story
|-80%
|1,69€
|15-févr
|Braveland Trilogy
|-80%
|2,99€
|15-févr
|Deleted
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-févr
|Goonya Monster
|-33%
|11,24€
|14-févr
|JDM Racing
|-50%
|2,49€
|02-mars
|Elli
|-75%
|1,99€
|02-mars
|Aery – Calm Mind 3
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-févr
|Into The Sky
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-févr
|Aery – Sky Castle
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-févr
|SokoWinter
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-févr
|Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom
|-81%
|0,99€
|02-mars
|A Short Tale
|-80%
|1,11€
|29-févr
|Forever Lost: Episode 1
|-77%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Forever Lost: Episode 3
|-80%
|1,55€
|29-févr
|Incoherence
|-80%
|1,33€
|29-févr
|Another Tomorrow
|-80%
|2,21€
|29-févr
|Forever Lost: Episode 2
|-80%
|1,11€
|29-févr
|Ferris Mueller’s Day Off
|-80%
|1,11€
|29-févr
|The Forgotten Room
|-80%
|1,11€
|29-févr
|Veritas
|-80%
|2,19€
|29-févr
|All That Remains: Part 1
|-80%
|1,11€
|29-févr
|UNPOGABLE
|-50%
|3,49€
|18-févr
|Petit Petit Petit
|-40%
|5,99€
|14-févr
|Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-févr
|Repit
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Draw Rider Remake
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-févr
|Hentai Project
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Monkey Wall
|-60%
|1,59€
|15-févr
|1997
|-50%
|4,99€
|08-févr
|911: Cannibal
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Bunker 21 Extended Edition
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-févr
|Hentai Tales Vol. 2
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Live Factory
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-févr
|Rotating Brave
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-févr
|Hentai Tales Vol. 1
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Soviet Project
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Easy Red 2
|-20%
|6,39€
|06-févr
|Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma-
|-89%
|0,99€
|02-mars
|Sudoku Classic
|-76%
|1,49€
|02-mars
|Escape Room Bundle
|-40%
|20,99€
|14-févr
|DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
|-50%
|14,99€
|11-févr
|DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
|-50%
|14,99€
|11-févr
|Inside My Radio
|-80%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova
|-60%
|19,99€
|11-févr
|Blizzard Arcade Collection
|-50%
|9,99€
|14-févr
|Big Kids Games Collection Bundle 6-in-1 Funny Educational Children & Toddler Learning Pack
|-30%
|34,99€
|01-mars
|JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party
|-70%
|11,99€
|11-févr
|Crazy Strike Bowling EX
|-70%
|2,99€
|29-févr
|Ben 10
|-50%
|12,49€
|11-févr
|Escape Room Bundle Triple Pack
|-40%
|14,99€
|14-févr
|Toasterball
|-15%
|8,49€
|08-févr
|Toasterball + Buissons Bundle
|-15%
|11,04€
|08-févr
|Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle
|-60%
|43,19€
|14-févr
|Buissons
|-60%
|3,19€
|08-févr
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter
|-80%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Car Mechanic Simulator
|-93%
|0,99€
|02-mars
|PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
|-40%
|23,99€
|11-févr
|Dungeon and Gravestone
|-80%
|3,99€
|27-févr
|Chess Classic Board Game
|-70%
|2,99€
|18-févr
|Sudoku Casual Puzzle
|-70%
|2,99€
|18-févr
|Defend The Base: Tower Turret Shooting Range
|-70%
|2,99€
|18-févr
|Race with Ryan
|-50%
|12,49€
|11-févr
|DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
|-70%
|11,99€
|11-févr
|Out of Line
|-50%
|4,99€
|11-févr
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
|-40%
|7,19€
|21-févr
|Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard
|-60%
|9,99€
|11-févr
|Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway
|-70%
|2,99€
|29-févr
|Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle
|-60%
|31,59€
|14-févr
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
|-60%
|17,99€
|14-févr
|Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Tandem : A Tale of Shadows
|-60%
|4,79€
|11-févr
|Forest Fire
|-35%
|3,89€
|14-févr
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|-67%
|19,79€
|14-févr
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe
|-90%
|1,29€
|29-févr
|BQM -BlockQuest Maker-
|-80%
|2,59€
|27-févr
|Big XXL Kids Games Collection Bundle 11-in-1 Educational Children Learning Fun
|-30%
|48,99€
|01-mars
|Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed
|-65%
|13,99€
|11-févr
|AeternoBlade
|-70%
|4,49€
|29-févr
|My Friend Peppa Pig
|-40%
|23,99€
|11-févr
|Wall World
|-22%
|7,79€
|15-févr
|The House of Da Vinci
|-70%
|2,99€
|08-févr
|#1 Crosswords Bundle
|-50%
|2,99€
|21-févr
|#1 Sudokus
|-50%
|1,99€
|21-févr
|#1 Anagrams Sudokus Bundle
|-50%
|2,99€
|21-févr
|#1 Anagrams
|-50%
|1,99€
|21-févr
|#1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle
|-50%
|2,99€
|21-févr
|#1 Pastime Bundle
|-50%
|3,99€
|21-févr
|#1 Crosswords
|-50%
|1,99€
|21-févr
|Evil Tonight
|-20%
|11,99€
|29-févr
|Rogue Star Rescue
|-35%
|8,11€
|15-févr
|Seven
|-50%
|1,49€
|21-févr
|Grand Prix Story
|-50%
|6,50€
|27-févr
|Mega Mall Story 2
|-40%
|7,80€
|27-févr
|Wife Quest
|-40%
|4,79€
|15-févr
|Jade Order
|-50%
|0,99€
|02-mars
|Hot Springs Story 2
|-50%
|6,50€
|27-févr
|Station Manager
|-40%
|7,80€
|27-févr
|Alphadia I & II
|-20%
|15,99€
|21-févr
|Justice Chronicles
|-40%
|8,99€
|21-févr
|Gale of Windoria
|-40%
|8,99€
|21-févr
|Red Death
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Ambition Record
|-40%
|8,99€
|21-févr
|Asdivine Cross
|-50%
|7,49€
|21-févr
|Queeny Army
|-70%
|1,49€
|15-févr
|Dungeon Village
|-67%
|4,29€
|27-févr
|Only Way Up! Parkour Jump Simulator
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-févr
|Takotan
|-72%
|1,95€
|15-févr
|4×4 Mud – Offroad Car Simulator & Truck
|-92%
|0,99€
|21-févr
|Virtual Mom – Job Simulator Manager
|-92%
|0,99€
|21-févr
|Twin Mind: Power Of Love Collector’s Edition
|-30%
|10,49€
|29-févr
|Turbo Dash Kart Racing
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-févr
|Twin Mind: Murderous Jealousy Collector’s Edition
|-30%
|10,49€
|29-févr
|Georifters
|-97%
|1,00€
|27-févr
|Splash Cars
|-72%
|1,95€
|15-févr
|Battle Stations Blockade
|-30%
|6,99€
|15-févr
|The Forbidden Arts
|-85%
|1,97€
|21-févr
|Horatio Goes Snowboarding
|-60%
|2,79€
|15-févr
|Neko Journey
|-40%
|5,99€
|15-févr
|Kawaii Deathu Desu
|-70%
|1,49€
|15-févr
|Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-févr
|Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey
|-70%
|3,59€
|15-févr
|CounterAttack: Uprising
|-50%
|7,24€
|07-févr
|Julie’s Sweets
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|My Lovely Pets Collector’s Edition
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-févr
|So Much Stuff Collector’s Edition
|-70%
|4,49€
|29-févr
|I Love Finding Critters! – Collector’s Edition
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|SpelunKing: The Mine Match
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Alicia Griffith: Lakeside Murder Collector’s Edition
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-févr
|Country Tales
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Big Adventure: Trip To Europe 3 Collector’s Edition
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-févr
|Big Adventure: Trip To Europe 2 Collector’s Edition
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-févr
|Skee-Ball
|-65%
|1,04€
|29-févr
|Farm Mystery
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt Collector’s Edition
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Black Rainbow
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Runefall 2 – Collector’s Edition
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Boreal Tenebrae
|-72%
|1,99€
|02-mars
|Nirvana
|-86%
|0,99€
|02-mars
|Inukari – Chase of Deception
|-75%
|1,99€
|02-mars
|Threaded
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|The Seven Chambers
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Twin Mind: Nobody’s Here Collector’s Edition
|-40%
|8,99€
|29-févr
|Detective Agency: Gray Tie Collector’s Edition
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-févr
|Idle Zoo Park
|-60%
|3,99€
|29-févr
|Brightstone Mysteries: The Others
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-févr
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Detective Agency: Gray Tie 2 Collector’s Edition
|-60%
|5,99€
|29-févr
|Buck Bradley Comic Adventure
|-86%
|0,99€
|02-mars
|Frogs vs. Storks
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|I Love Finding MORE Cats! – Collector’s Edition
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Match Ventures 2
|-90%
|1,19€
|29-févr
|Big Adventure: Trip To Europe
|-90%
|1,19€
|29-févr
|The Mysterious Case of Dr.Jekyll and Mr.Hyde
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Emily Archer and the Curse of Tutankhamun
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Red Crow Mysteries: Legion
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|Shipwreck Escape
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|The Last Days
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-févr
|The Blind Prophet
|-92%
|1,99€
|02-mars
|Deflector
|-91%
|1,99€
|02-mars
|LASERPITIUM
|-40%
|8,99€
|15-févr
|Super Woden GP
|-50%
|5,99€
|15-févr
|Pirates Jigsaw Puzzle – Education Adventure Learning Children Puzzles Games for Kids & Toddlers
|-35%
|9,74€
|01-mars
|Mugen Souls
|-25%
|29,99€
|15-févr
|Animal Puzzle – Preschool Learning Game for Kids and Toddlers
|-35%
|6,49€
|01-mars
|Demoniaca: Everlasting Night
|-60%
|5,99€
|15-févr
|Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game for Kids and Toddlers
|-35%
|8,44€
|01-mars
|Balloon Pop – Learning Letters, Numbers, Colors, Game for Kids
|-40%
|8,99€
|01-mars
|The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation
|-40%
|17,99€
|15-févr
|The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel
|-60%
|7,99€
|15-févr
|Another World Mahjong Girl
|-25%
|7,49€
|15-févr
|Princess and Fairytales Jigsaw Puzzles – Puzzle Game for Kids
|-35%
|9,74€
|01-mars
|Ocean Animals Puzzle – Preschool Animal Learning Puzzles Game for Kids & Toddlers
|-35%
|9,74€
|01-mars
|The Last Survey
|-93%
|0,99€
|02-mars
|Circa Infinity
|-90%
|0,99€
|02-mars
|Super Chicken Jumper
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-févr
|Funny Car Wash – Trucks & Cars Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers
|-35%
|12,99€
|01-mars
|Freezer Pops
|-60%
|3,99€
|15-févr
|Cars Puzzles Game – Funny Car & Trucks Preschool Jigsaw Education Learning Puzzle Games for Babies, Kids & Toddlers
|-35%
|9,74€
|01-mars
|Animal Babies Puzzle – Preschool Animals Puzzles Game for Kids
|-35%
|9,74€
|01-mars
|Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles – Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers
|-35%
|9,74€
|01-mars
|Halloween Jigsaw Puzzles – Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers
|-35%
|9,74€
|01-mars
|The Love – Date Simulator with Girls
|-93%
|0,99€
|21-févr
|Riverbond
|-75%
|5,49€
|14-févr
|Alpaca Ball: Allstars
|-85%
|2,99€
|27-févr
|Regency Solitaire
|-75%
|2,74€
|21-févr
|Sniper – Elite Shooter Squad
|-89%
|0,99€
|14-févr
|Anime Tank Blitz: Warbound Legends
|-92%
|0,99€
|14-févr
|The Pinball Wizard
|-75%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|Sunset Racer
|-50%
|3,99€
|21-févr
|DNF Duel: Who’s Next
|-60%
|19,99€
|12-févr
|Miniland Adventure
|-20%
|8,47€
|07-févr
|The Rumble Fish +
|-10%
|7,19€
|20-févr
|Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster Collection
|-20%
|59,99€
|14-févr
|FINAL FANTASY VI
|-20%
|14,39€
|14-févr
|FINAL FANTASY V
|-20%
|14,39€
|14-févr
|FINAL FANTASY IV
|-20%
|14,39€
|14-févr
|FINAL FANTASY III
|-20%
|14,39€
|14-févr
|FINAL FANTASY II
|-20%
|9,59€
|14-févr
|FINAL FANTASY
|-20%
|9,59€
|14-févr
|Mononoke Slashdown
|-40%
|4,19€
|14-févr
|Othello
|-60%
|1,99€
|14-févr
|Gotcha Racing 2nd
|-60%
|3,99€
|14-févr
|BOOST BEAST
|-80%
|1,99€
|14-févr
|INFERNO CLIMBER: REBORN
|-75%
|2,99€
|14-févr
|EAT BEAT DEADSPIKE-san
|-40%
|4,19€
|14-févr
|Speed Crew
|-40%
|11,70€
|07-févr
|OF MICE AND SAND -REVISED-
|-50%
|4,99€
|14-févr
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|-88%
|7,19€
|14-févr
|Anima: Gate of Memories
|-85%
|2,99€
|11-févr
|Naught
|-85%
|2,99€
|11-févr
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|-90%
|2,99€
|14-févr
|Steamroll: Rustless Edition
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-févr
|Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu’s Wrath
|-70%
|5,99€
|11-févr
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|-80%
|7,99€
|14-févr
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|-88%
|4,79€
|14-févr
|Super Korotama
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|Get Ogre It
|-80%
|2,39€
|11-févr
|The Savior’s Gang
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|Heart&Slash
|-83%
|2,37€
|11-févr
|Oxide Room 104
|-72%
|6,99€
|11-févr
|Timothy vs the Aliens
|-85%
|2,24€
|11-févr
|Hogwarts Legacy
|-30%
|41,99€
|14-févr
|The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|-85%
|5,99€
|14-févr
|LEGO Jurassic World
|-88%
|4,79€
|14-févr
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|-90%
|5,99€
|14-févr
|Lotus Reverie: First Nexus
|-80%
|2,79€
|11-févr
|Mortal Kombat 11
|-80%
|9,99€
|14-févr
|LEGO The Incredibles
|-92%
|4,79€
|14-févr
|Flying Soldiers
|-85%
|2,24€
|11-févr
|Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles
|-85%
|2,99€
|11-févr
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1
|-85%
|3,74€
|28-févr
|Lacuna
|-90%
|1,99€
|27-févr
|Car Games Bundle – Racing Driving School Police Drag Drift Taxi
|-80%
|9,99€
|01-mars
|Big Vehicle Simulator Games Bundle – Truck Farming Flight Construction Bus Ship
|-85%
|14,99€
|01-mars
|Dungeon of the Endless
|-80%
|3,99€
|12-févr
|Pix the Cat
|-80%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition
|-80%
|3,99€
|12-févr
|Dead by Daylight
|-50%
|14,99€
|10-févr
|Chasm: The Rift
|-60%
|7,99€
|19-févr
|Sunwards
|-50%
|7,00€
|28-févr
|Yeah！Fighting Girl
|-50%
|7,00€
|28-févr
|Lost Wing
|-75%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Rainswept
|-80%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Batu Ta Batu
|-60%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Farm Slider
|-40%
|2,99€
|12-févr
|The Bug Butcher
|-75%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Startup Company Console Edition
|-20%
|10,39€
|12-févr
|Rise of Fox Hero
|-50%
|2,49€
|12-févr
|Devastator
|-70%
|2,09€
|12-févr
|Lumini
|-80%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Horned Knight
|-70%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|Castle Of Pixel Skulls
|-60%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Inferno 2
|-60%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Jack ‘n’ Hat
|-75%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Dimension Drive
|-85%
|1,94€
|12-févr
|Back to Bed
|-60%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Formula Bit Racing DX
|-50%
|2,49€
|12-févr
|Luckslinger
|-80%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|BFF or Die
|-75%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|A Pretty Odd Bunny
|-60%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Shukuchi Ninja
|-60%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Warplanes Bundle
|-80%
|2,99€
|29-févr
|Race Boat Simulator – 3D Stunt Racing Driving Ship in Ocean
|-92%
|0,99€
|19-févr
|DREDGE
|-25%
|18,74€
|dans 29 heures.
|Moving Out & Moving Out 2 Bundle
|-50%
|22,49€
|15-févr
|Moving Out 2
|-50%
|14,99€
|dans 29 heures.
|The Myth Seekers: The Legacy of Vulcan
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Demon Hunter: Revelation
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Queen’s Quest 3: The End of Dawn
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|9 Clues 2: The Ward
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Demon Hunter: Ascendance
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Potata: Fairy Flower
|-82%
|2,15€
|17-févr
|Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Eventide: Slavic Fable
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|The Myth Seekers 2: The Sunken City
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|SteamWorld Build
|-20%
|23,99€
|28-févr
|Boreal Blade
|-50%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Traumatarium
|-40%
|2,39€
|26-févr
|Trine Enchanted Edition
|-75%
|3,74€
|12-févr
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|-75%
|8,74€
|12-févr
|Marooners
|-92%
|0,99€
|27-févr
|Crash Drive 2
|-88%
|0,99€
|27-févr
|Nine Parchments
|-75%
|4,99€
|12-févr
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|-75%
|12,49€
|12-févr
|Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep
|-86%
|0,99€
|11-févr
|Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
|-75%
|4,99€
|12-févr
|Chess Royal
|-33%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|Zombo Buster Advance
|-75%
|0,99€
|11-févr
|The Awakening of Mummies
|-50%
|1,49€
|11-févr
|Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
|-80%
|3,99€
|11-févr
|Crash Drive 3
|-94%
|0,99€
|27-févr
|Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra
|-20%
|3,19€
|25-févr
|Zumba Garden
|-33%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|Trine 2: Complete Story
|-75%
|4,24€
|12-févr
|Brotherhood United
|-88%
|0,99€
|11-févr
|Tower Of Babel
|-82%
|1,09€
|28-févr
|Xtreme Club Racing
|-88%
|1,18€
|28-févr
|Final Light, The Prison
|-82%
|1,23€
|28-févr
|Residual
|-70%
|5,99€
|05-févr
|Meganoid
|-70%
|2,69€
|05-févr
|Snake Core
|-70%
|2,39€
|05-févr
|Heroes of Loot 2
|-70%
|2,99€
|05-févr
|Space Grunts
|-70%
|4,19€
|05-févr
|Groundskeeper2
|-70%
|1,49€
|05-févr
|Stardash
|-70%
|2,39€
|05-févr
|Gunslugs 2
|-70%
|2,39€
|05-févr
|Heroes of Loot
|-70%
|2,39€
|05-févr
|Subway Simulator – Underground Train Ride Station Ultimate Driving Games
|-92%
|0,99€
|18-févr
|Cargo Crew Driver
|-88%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Baseball Club
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Sports Car Driver
|-83%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|New York City Driver
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|City Traffic Driver
|-83%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|City Stunt Driver
|-83%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|Construction Site Driver 2
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Car Parking Club
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Jump Into The Plane
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Paradise Island Driver
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Driving Quest
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Through the Years
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Car Parking Simulator
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Camper Van Simulator 2
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Car Dealer Driver
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|4×4 Offroad Driver
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Quarry Truck Simulator
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Shopping Mall Parking Lot
|-83%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|Ramp Bike Jumping
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Bike Jump
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Build a Bridge!
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Ramp Car Jumping
|-83%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Multi Race: Match The Car
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Press “A” to Party
|-79%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Ski Resort Driver
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Carnage: Battle Arena
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Driving World: Nordic Challenge
|-88%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Emergency Driver Simulator
|-86%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|Monster Truck XT Airport Derby
|-88%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Super Car Driver
|-86%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|Car Driver Ultimate
|-86%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|4×4 Offroad Driver 2
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Car Factory Driver
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Offroad Night Racing
|-85%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|Multilevel Parking Driver
|-83%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|Race Track Driver
|-83%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|Classic Games Collection Vol.1
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team
|-88%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Construction Site Driver
|-86%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|Super Hero Flying School
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Crazy Plane Landing
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Jump The Car
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Gas Station: Highway Services
|-88%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Roof Jump Stunt Driver
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Venice Taxi Boats
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|City Traffic Driver 2
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Bridge Builder Adventure
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Driving World: Italian Job
|-83%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|Extreme Car Driver
|-83%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|Idle Inventor – Factory Tycoon
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Archery Club
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Dancing Dreamer
|-79%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Car Racing Trials
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Detective Driver: Miami Files
|-88%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|4×4 Dirt Track
|-88%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Drift & Drive
|-89%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Driving World: Aspen
|-88%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Super Hero Driving School
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Base Jump Wing Suit Flying
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Construction Ramp Jumping
|-85%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Tiny Gladiators
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-févr
|Camper Van Simulator
|-85%
|1,99€
|28-févr
|Premium Pool Arena
|-80%
|1,99€
|22-févr
|WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
|-90%
|4,99€
|22-févr
|TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
|-80%
|11,99€
|22-févr
|Island Cities
|-20%
|2,39€
|24-févr
|Cricket 22
|-70%
|17,99€
|22-févr
|Attack on Beetle
|-60%
|2,11€
|06-févr
|MIND: Path to Thalamus
|-69%
|3,40€
|16-févr
|HORROR TALES: The Wine
|-69%
|4,64€
|16-févr
|KORAL
|-69%
|3,71€
|16-févr
|Infernium
|-69%
|7,12€
|16-févr
|Magicians’ Chase : Missing Curry Recipe
|-60%
|2,99€
|06-févr
|Dormitory Love
|-25%
|26,24€
|06-févr
|RiMS Racing
|-80%
|9,99€
|22-févr
|Hunting Simulator 2
|-80%
|9,99€
|22-févr
|Mystery Lover
|-20%
|7,99€
|18-févr
|Train Life – Orient-Express Train Edition
|-70%
|11,99€
|22-févr
|Jessika
|-90%
|1,49€
|27-févr
|Rogue Lords
|-80%
|5,99€
|22-févr
|Encodya
|-90%
|2,99€
|27-févr
|Interrogation: You will be deceived
|-90%
|1,29€
|27-févr
|Shakes on a Plane
|-90%
|1,99€
|27-févr
|8 & 9 Ball Pocket
|-60%
|4,79€
|25-févr
|Farmer’s Dynasty
|-90%
|4,49€
|22-févr
|Pizza Tycoon
|-90%
|1,49€
|27-févr
|Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
|-55%
|8,99€
|11-févr
|Another Sight
|-90%
|3,99€
|22-févr
|WRC Generations
|-70%
|14,99€
|22-févr
|The Innsmouth Case
|-90%
|1,49€
|27-févr
|Minute of Islands
|-90%
|1,99€
|27-févr
|XEL
|-80%
|3,79€
|27-févr
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
|-90%
|3,99€
|27-févr
|Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey
|-90%
|1,49€
|27-févr
|Horror & Sports Pinball
|-60%
|5,99€
|25-févr
|Bee Simulator
|-90%
|3,99€
|22-févr
|Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
|-60%
|15,99€
|22-févr
|Power Racing Bundle 3
|-80%
|4,99€
|25-févr
|A Juggler’s Tale
|-90%
|1,49€
|27-févr
|Deadly Days
|-90%
|1,89€
|27-févr
|Itorah
|-75%
|4,99€
|27-févr
|Power Racing Bundle 2
|-80%
|3,39€
|25-févr
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice
|-90%
|3,99€
|27-févr
|FAR: Lone Sails
|-90%
|1,49€
|27-févr
|Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos
|-90%
|1,99€
|27-févr
|Space Commander: War and Trade
|-80%
|1,99€
|27-févr
|Castle of Heart
|-93%
|0,99€
|27-févr
|Railbound
|-38%
|7,99€
|27-févr
|Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight
|-85%
|1,49€
|27-févr
|Football Cup 2023
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-févr
|inbento
|-60%
|1,99€
|27-févr
|Isle of Jura Fishing Trip
|-86%
|1,99€
|27-févr
|Daily Dadish
|-80%
|1,80€
|27-févr
|Super Fowlst
|-80%
|1,81€
|27-févr
|Super Fowlst 2
|-80%
|1,81€
|27-févr
|Dadish
|-80%
|1,80€
|27-févr
|Dadish 2
|-80%
|1,80€
|27-févr
|Dadish 3
|-80%
|1,80€
|27-févr
|Apocryph: an old-school shooter
|-50%
|5,99€
|17-févr
|A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950
|-40%
|4,19€
|dans 29 heures.
|Duck Race
|-40%
|1,79€
|dans 29 heures.
|Venice 2089
|-40%
|4,19€
|dans 29 heures.
|Blood Waves
|-60%
|3,99€
|16-févr
|Steam Tactics
|-60%
|3,99€
|16-févr
|My Aunt is a Witch
|-60%
|3,99€
|16-févr
|Mask of Mists
|-60%
|5,99€
|16-févr
|Norman’s Great Illusion
|-60%
|1,99€
|16-févr
|Aircraft Evolution
|-60%
|3,99€
|16-févr
|Need a packet?
|-60%
|2,79€
|16-févr
|Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-févr
|Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s
|-40%
|7,79€
|16-févr
|Perky Little Things
|-40%
|8,99€
|16-févr
|MEGALAN 11
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-févr
|Summertime Madness
|-40%
|8,99€
|16-févr
|Swordbreaker: Origins
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-févr
|Silenced: The House
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-févr
|Why Pizza?
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-févr
|Mangavania
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-févr
|Almost My Floor
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-févr
|Amazing Superhero Squad
|-50%
|3,49€
|16-févr
|Music Racer
|-60%
|2,79€
|16-févr
|Witchcrafty
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-févr
|Hillbilly Doomsday
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-févr
|35MM
|-40%
|5,99€
|16-févr
|Succubus With Guns
|-40%
|5,99€
|16-févr
|Weeping Willow – Detective Visual Novel
|-40%
|2,99€
|16-févr
|Figment 1 + Figment 2
|-65%
|13,99€
|26-févr
|World Soccer Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|24-févr
|Titans Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|24-févr
|Touchdown Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|24-févr
|NecroWorm
|-80%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Dragon Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|24-févr
|Paradise Lost
|-80%
|2,99€
|16-févr
|8-Ball Pocket
|-75%
|1,49€
|24-févr
|Jurassic Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|24-févr
|Pinball Jam
|-60%
|9,99€
|24-févr
|Liberated: Enhanced Edition
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-févr
|Liberated
|-85%
|2,99€
|16-févr
|Sports Pinball Bundle
|-75%
|2,24€
|24-févr
|Blade of Darkness
|-80%
|2,95€
|26-févr
|Village Tycoon: Farm City Simulator
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|n Verlore Verstand
|-90%
|1,39€
|25-févr
|Tyd wag vir Niemand
|-88%
|1,07€
|25-févr
|ADVERSE
|-73%
|1,42€
|22-févr
|Adventure Escape Room Bundle
|-20%
|14,39€
|09-févr
|Inertia: Redux
|-73%
|1,02€
|22-févr
|Inertia 2
|-20%
|3,03€
|22-févr
|Sweet Bakery Tycoon Complete Edition
|-86%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Vaccine Rebirth
|-30%
|4,89€
|dans 4 heures.
|Guts ‘N Goals
|-60%
|5,12€
|03-févr
|Ikai
|-60%
|5,99€
|03-févr
|#DRIVE
|-60%
|4,40€
|03-févr
|Bladed Fury
|-60%
|6,79€
|03-févr
|Good Pizza, Great Pizza
|-60%
|3,36€
|03-févr
|SUPERBEAT: XONiC
|-60%
|13,99€
|03-févr
|Ever Forward
|-60%
|5,16€
|03-févr
|Squish
|-60%
|5,62€
|03-févr
|MUSYNX
|-60%
|11,99€
|03-févr
|Hoa
|-60%
|5,99€
|03-févr
|Blade Assault
|-20%
|13,51€
|03-févr
|Iris.Fall
|-60%
|6,79€
|03-févr
|Alchemic Cutie
|-20%
|14,57€
|03-févr
|Alchemist Simulator
|-70%
|3,74€
|18-févr
|Castle of no Escape 2
|-72%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Lots of Slots
|-70%
|2,39€
|07-févr
|Chef Word Ardee
|-70%
|2,39€
|07-févr
|Donut Match
|-70%
|2,39€
|07-févr
|Craps at Aces Casino
|-70%
|2,39€
|07-févr
|Puzzle Pipes
|-70%
|2,39€
|07-févr
|Pop the Bubbles
|-70%
|2,39€
|07-févr
|Hero Pop
|-70%
|2,39€
|07-févr
|Pixel Jumper
|-70%
|2,39€
|07-févr
|MotoGP 21
|-85%
|4,49€
|08-févr
|Bus Simulator City Ride
|-45%
|19,24€
|25-févr
|Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition
|-85%
|4,49€
|25-févr
|Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition
|-65%
|6,99€
|25-févr
|Innocence Island
|-80%
|3,99€
|dans 4 heures.
|GOODBYE WORLD
|-15%
|10,19€
|03-févr
|Cooking Arena
|-80%
|0,99€
|22-févr
|Farm Land
|-70%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Jewel Diamonds
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Forest Pop
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Yummy Jewels
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Aquarium Land
|-70%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Z Escape
|-70%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|-90%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Fibbage XL
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-févr
|Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game!
|-45%
|4,67€
|07-févr
|The Jackbox Party Pack 4
|-45%
|12,09€
|07-févr
|The Jackbox Party Pack 2
|-50%
|10,49€
|07-févr
|Little Big Workshop
|-65%
|6,99€
|07-févr
|Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?
|-34%
|19,79€
|07-févr
|The Jackbox Party Pack 8
|-40%
|15,59€
|07-févr
|Loot Box Simulator – Crimson Fire
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Poly Link – Origins
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Poly Link – RPG Anime Girls
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Poly Link – Battle Heroes
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Loot Box Simulator – RPG Anime Girls
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Loot Box Simulator – Heroes of the Dark Age
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|-90%
|2,49€
|08-févr
|Chef’s Tail
|-70%
|3,44€
|18-févr
|The Bullet: Time of Revenge
|-75%
|1,12€
|18-févr
|WW2: Bunker Simulator
|-40%
|7,79€
|18-févr
|Pooplers
|-80%
|1,79€
|18-févr
|Ancient Islands
|-65%
|4,37€
|18-févr
|O—O
|-70%
|1,04€
|18-févr
|S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored
|-65%
|4,37€
|18-févr
|Toolboy
|-80%
|1,39€
|18-févr
|Zumba Blitz
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Fantasy Tower Defense
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Tachyon Project
|-80%
|1,99€
|14-févr
|Spheroids
|-80%
|1,59€
|14-févr
|Legendary Eleven
|-80%
|1,99€
|14-févr
|Hole io
|-70%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Crowd City
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Paper io 2
|-70%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Aquapark io
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era
|-50%
|2,19€
|24-févr
|Whateverland
|-47%
|7,94€
|25-févr
|Moon Raider
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Event Horizon: Space Defense
|-86%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Sushi Time!
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Pew Paw
|-86%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|REKT! High Octane Stunts
|-83%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Train Traffic Manager
|-83%
|2,49€
|25-févr
|Robonauts
|-75%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Eroblast: Waifu Dating Sim
|-87%
|1,99€
|25-févr
|Mana Spark
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Tactical Mind
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Drawing Carnival
|-70%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Astro Miner
|-70%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Truck Simulator 2
|-88%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Gravity Rider Zero
|-86%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|BIT.TRIP RUNNER
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|BIT.TRIP BEAT
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Wreckin’ Ball Adventure
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Truck Simulator 3
|-89%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Pocket Mini Golf 2
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Monster Truck Arena
|-88%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Sausage Wars
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Arcade Machine: Gopher’s Revenge
|-60%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Bright Side: Riddles and Puzzles
|-75%
|1,99€
|25-févr
|One Strike
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|BIT.TRIP CORE
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Raft Life
|-85%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Lila’s Tale and the Hidden Forest
|-10%
|4,49€
|25-févr
|Door Kickers
|-92%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Eyes: The Horror Game
|-60%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|City Bus Driving Simulator
|-88%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Pudding Monsters
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|BIT.TRIP FATE
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Epistory – Typing Chronicles
|-93%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|DungeonTop
|-93%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr
|-88%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|City Driving Simulator
|-88%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Arcane Arts Academy
|-88%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Koloro
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|BRAWL
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Akuto: Showdown
|-88%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Shipped
|-83%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Timothy and the Mysterious Forest
|-88%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Good Night, Knight
|-92%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|City Driving Simulator 2
|-88%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Unit 4
|-93%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Akane
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Rimelands: Hammer of Thor
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|#RaceDieRun
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Pocket Pool
|-75%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|BIT.TRIP FLUX
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Run Sausage Run!
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Dig Deep
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|BIT.TRIP VOID
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Space Pioneer
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Coffee Crisis
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|AMAZE!
|-75%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Real Boxing 2
|-93%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Neodori Forever
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Tharsis
|-92%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Death’s Hangover
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Mystical Mixing
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Sword of Glory
|-90%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Cooking Festival
|-85%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Street Racing: Tokyo Rush
|-88%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Dessert DIY
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Truck Simulator
|-88%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Tricky Taps
|-70%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Om Nom: Run
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Welcome to Primrose Lake
|-88%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Zombie Blast Crew
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover
|-83%
|1,99€
|25-févr
|Escape Doodland
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Car Driving School Simulator
|-89%
|1,49€
|25-févr
|Mini Trains
|-83%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Warlocks 2: God Slayers
|-94%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Wondershot
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Arcade Machine: Clown Hunt
|-20%
|1,99€
|25-févr
|Jumping Joe & Friends
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Not Not – A Brain Buster
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Calm Colors
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-févr
|Party Treats
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-févr
|Dolmenjord – Viking Islands
|-20%
|2,39€
|21-févr
|Puzzle Book
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-févr
|Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023
|-89%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|Cop Police Escape Racing Zone Clash
|-88%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|Darkest Dungeon
|-60%
|8,79€
|dans 4 heures.
|Art Heist – Escape Room Adventure
|-30%
|4,89€
|08-févr
|Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
|-75%
|7,49€
|22-févr
|Love Colors
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-févr
|Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
|-90%
|1,29€
|22-févr
