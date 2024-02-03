Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

2. Overcooked: Special Edition

3. Just Dance 2024 Edition

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Overcooked 2

6. Minecraft

7. Hogwarts Legacy

8. Among Us

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Stardew Valley

12. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

13. Cult of the Lamb

14. It Takes Two

15. Suika Game

16. Mario Party Superstars

17. Nintendo Switch Sports

18. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

19. EA Sports FC 24

20. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

21. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

22. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

23. Unravel Two

24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

25. Surgeon Simulator CPR

26. Red Dead Redemption

27. Super Mario Party

28. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

29. Hole io

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Suika Game

4. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

5. Surgeon Simulator CPR

6. Hole io

7. Poppy Playtime

8. Hollow Knight

9. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

10. Subnautica

11. Sea of Stars

12. Airplane Flight Simulator

13. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

14. Boomerang Fu

15. Human: Fall Flat

16. Dave the Diver

17. Disney Dreamlight Valley

18. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

19. Slime Rancher

20. Truck Simulator 2024 – USA Driver Zone

21. Ultimate Chicken Horse

22. Pico Park

23. Stick Fight: The Game

24. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

25. Vampire Survivors

26. Contra Anniversary Collection

27. Good Pizza, Great Pizza

28. Uno

29. Neon Drifter – Cyber Racing

30. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog