Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
2. Overcooked: Special Edition
3. Just Dance 2024 Edition
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Overcooked 2
6. Minecraft
7. Hogwarts Legacy
8. Among Us
9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Stardew Valley
12. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
13. Cult of the Lamb
14. It Takes Two
15. Suika Game
16. Mario Party Superstars
17. Nintendo Switch Sports
18. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
19. EA Sports FC 24
20. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
21. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
22. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
23. Unravel Two
24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
25. Surgeon Simulator CPR
26. Red Dead Redemption
27. Super Mario Party
28. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
29. Hole io
30. Overcooked 2
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Suika Game
4. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
5. Surgeon Simulator CPR
6. Hole io
7. Poppy Playtime
8. Hollow Knight
9. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
10. Subnautica
11. Sea of Stars
12. Airplane Flight Simulator
13. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
14. Boomerang Fu
15. Human: Fall Flat
16. Dave the Diver
17. Disney Dreamlight Valley
18. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
19. Slime Rancher
20. Truck Simulator 2024 – USA Driver Zone
21. Ultimate Chicken Horse
22. Pico Park
23. Stick Fight: The Game
24. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
25. Vampire Survivors
26. Contra Anniversary Collection
27. Good Pizza, Great Pizza
28. Uno
29. Neon Drifter – Cyber Racing
30. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
