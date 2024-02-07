Nintendo Europe partage le Top 15 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch via la fonctionnalité Actualités de la console.

Le Top 15 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en janvier 2024, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop. Voici le dernier Top 15 mensuel des jeux du Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe, couvrant la période allant du 1ᵉʳ au 31 janvier :

01./02. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

02./04. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

03./01. [NSW] Suika Game (Aladdin X) [20.10.2023] {2.99€ / £2.69}

04./06. [NSW] Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [05.10.2017] {13.99€ / £10.99}

05./00. [NSW] Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 (Mob Entertainment) [15.01.2024] {4.49€ / £4.09} / NEW

06./00. [NSW] Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft) [15.01.2024] {49.99€ / £44.99} / NEW

07./07. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {59.99€ / £49.99}

08./13. [NSW] Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) [06.09.2022] {29.99€ / £24.99}

09./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

10./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {69.99€ / £59.99}

11./05. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

12./00. [NSW] Dave the Diver (NEXON) [25.10.2023] {19.99€ / £16.99}

13./00. [NSW] Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [25.01.2024] {49.99€ / £39.98} / NEW

14./15. [NSW] Pokémon Violet (Nintendo) [18.11.2022] {59.99€ / £49.99}

15./00. [NSW] Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros. (Hamster) [22.12.2017] {6.99€ / £6.29}