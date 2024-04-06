Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Princess Peach: Showtime
2. Stardew Valley
3. Minecraft
4. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
5. Just Dance 2024 Edition
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Hogwarts Legacy
8. EA Sports FC 24
9. Among Us
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Mario Party Superstars
12. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
13. South Park: Snow Day
14. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
15. Nintendo Switch Sports
16. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
17. It Takes Two
18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
19. Unravel Two
20. Balatro
21. Untitled Goose Game
22. The Game of Life 2
23. MLB The Show 24
24. Gang Beasts
25. Hello Kitty Kruisers
26. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
27. Poppy Playtime
28. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
29. Mario vs. Donkey Kong
30. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
4. Balatro
5. The Game of Life 2
6. Poppy Playtime
7. Slime Rancher
8. Hollow Knight
9. Final Fantasy VII
10. Pico Park
11. South Park: The Stick of Truth
12. Inside
13. Not Tonight 2
14. Disney Dreamlight Valley
15. Goat Simulator
16. Don’t Starve Together
17. Pepper Grinder
18. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
19. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
20. Human: Fall Flat
21. Terraria
22. Uno
23. Suika Game
24. Railbound
25. Little Nightmares
26. Hole io
27. Final Fantasy IX
28. Surgeon Simulator CPR
29. Dave the Diver
30. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
