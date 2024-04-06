Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Princess Peach: Showtime

2. Stardew Valley

3. Minecraft

4. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

5. Just Dance 2024 Edition

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Hogwarts Legacy

8. EA Sports FC 24

9. Among Us

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Mario Party Superstars

12. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

13. South Park: Snow Day

14. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

15. Nintendo Switch Sports

16. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

17. It Takes Two

18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19. Unravel Two

20. Balatro

21. Untitled Goose Game

22. The Game of Life 2

23. MLB The Show 24

24. Gang Beasts

25. Hello Kitty Kruisers

26. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

27. Poppy Playtime

28. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

29. Mario vs. Donkey Kong

30. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

4. Balatro

5. The Game of Life 2

6. Poppy Playtime

7. Slime Rancher

8. Hollow Knight

9. Final Fantasy VII

10. Pico Park

11. South Park: The Stick of Truth

12. Inside

13. Not Tonight 2

14. Disney Dreamlight Valley

15. Goat Simulator

16. Don’t Starve Together

17. Pepper Grinder

18. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

19. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

20. Human: Fall Flat

21. Terraria

22. Uno

23. Suika Game

24. Railbound

25. Little Nightmares

26. Hole io

27. Final Fantasy IX

28. Surgeon Simulator CPR

29. Dave the Diver

30. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge