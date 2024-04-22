Comme chaque lundi, Nintendo propose de nouvelles promotions sur l’eShop de la console hybride.

Les promotions ne sont disponibles que sur l’eShop US, il faudra donc créer un compte US pour rendre ces promotions accessibles et utiliser une carte bleue compatible ou des cartes eShop US. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits (encore plus en ce moment, avec -3% en plus via le code promo NT59), qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera.

– Active Life: Outdoor Challenge – $9.99 (was $49.99)

– A Hat in Time – $14.99 (was $29.99)

– Among the Sleep – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Among Us – $3.25 (was $5.00)

– A Monster’s Expedition – $12.49 (was $24.99)

– Ashen – $9.99 (was $39.99)

– A Short Hike – $4.79 (was $7.99)

– Axiom Verge – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Balatro – $13.49 (was $14.99)

– Bastion – $2.99 (was $14.99)

– Bendy and the Ink Machine – $3.99 (was $19.99)

– Beyond a Steel Sky – $9.99 (was $39.99)

– Blade Assault – $8.99 (was $17.99)

– Blasphemous 2 – $17.99 (was $29.99)

– Blue Fire – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia – $19.99 (was $49.99)

– Broken Age – $3.74 (was $14.99)

– Bug Fables – $14.99 (was $24.99)

– Bugsnax – $7.49 (was $24.99)

– Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – $3.99 (was $19.99)

– Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition – $14.99 (was $59.99)

– Card Shark – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Carto – $5.99 (was $19.99)

– Castle Crashers Remastered – $7.49 (was $14.99)

– Celeste – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Chants of Senaar – $14.99 (was $19.99)

– Chicory: A Colorful Tale – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– City of Brass – $1.99 (was $19.99)

– Cocoon – $17.49 (was $24.99)

– Coffee Talk – $6.49 (was $12.99)

– Colors Live – $9.89 (was $29.99)

– Cozy Grove – $8.24 (was $14.99)

– Crawl – $2.99 (was $14.99)

– CrossCode – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Cruis’n Blast – $19.99 (was $39.99)

– Cult of the Lamb – $14.99 (was $24.99)

– Cuphead – $13.99 (was $19.99)

– Cursed to Golf – $6.99 (was $19.99)

– Curse of the Dead Gods – $5.99 (was $19.99)

– de Blob – $8.99 (was $29.99)

– de Blob 2 – $8.99 (was $29.99)

– Dicey Dungeons – $5.09 (was $14.99)

– Digimon World: Next Order – $24.59 (was $59.99)

– Disco Elysium – $11.99 (was $39.99)

– DoDonPachi Resurrection – $11.99 (was $19.99)

– Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom – $17.49 (was $49.99)

– Dordogne – $12.99 (was $19.99)

– Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition – $8.99 (was $29.99)

– Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition – $14.39 (was $89.99)

– Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $14.99 (was $59.99)

– Dreamscaper – $6.24 (was $24.99)

– Earthlock – $4.48 (was $29.90)

– Eastward – $14.99 (was $24.99)

– Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – $4.49 (was $14.99)

– Enter the Gungeon – $4.49 (was $14.99)

– Everspace – $7.99 (was $39.99)

– FAR: Lone Sails – $2.09 (was $14.99)

– Flipping Death – $1.99 (was $19.99)

– Floppy Knights – $5.99 (was $19.99)

– Forager – $6.99 (was $19.99)

– Freshly Frosted – $6.28 (was $9.99)

– Gang Beasts – $11.99 (was $29.99)

– Garden Story – $7.99 (was $19.99)

– Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – $7.49 (was $29.99)

– Giga Wrecker Alt. – $1.99 (was $24.99)

– Goblin Sword – $1.99 (was $4.99)

– Going Under – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Golf With Your Friends – $6.59 (was $19.99)

– Gone Home – $4.49 (was $14.99)

– Gorogoa – $4.49 (was $14.99)

– Grapple Dog – $4.49 (was $14.99)

– Gris – $4.24 (was $16.99)

– Guacamelee – $3.74 (was $14.99)

– Guacamelee 2 – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Hades – $12.49 (was $24.99)

– Happy Game – $3.93 (was $13.13)

– Harmony: The Fall of Reverie – $9.99 (was $24.99)

– Headbangers – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Hob – $3.99 (was $19.99)

– Hollow Knight – $7.50 (was $15.00)

– Hotline Miami Collection – $6.24 (was $24.99)

– Hyper Light Drifter – $11.99 (was $19.99)

– Iconoclasts – $5.99 (was $19.99)

– Into the Breach – $7.49 (was $14.99)

– Ion Fury – $6.24 (was $24.99)

– Itorah – $3.99 (was $9.99)

– JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition – $24.99 (was $69.99)

– Just Shapes & Beats – $12.99 (was $19.99)

– Kao the Kangaroo – $10.49 (was $29.99)

– Katamari Damacy Reroll – $7.49 (was $29.99)

– Katana Zero – $8.99 (was $14.99)

– Kaze and the Wild Masks – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Kentucky Route Zero – $12.49 (was $24.99)

– Lacuna – $1.99 (was $19.99)

– LEGO Bricktales – $11.99 (was $29.99)

– LEGO Builder’s Journey – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Let’s Build a Zoo – $8.99 (was $19.99)

– Little Nightmares II – $9.89 (was $29.99)

– Loop Hero – $5.24 (was $14.99)

– Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime – $7.49 (was $14.99)

– Lucah: Born of a Dream – $3.74 (was $14.99)

– Machinarium – $5.99 (was $19.99)

– Manifold Garden – $7.99 (was $19.99)

– Mighty Switch Force Collection – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Minit – $2.49 (was $9.99)

– Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight – $7.49 (was $14.99)

– Monster Sanctuary – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Monster Train First Class – $14.99 (was $29.99)

– Moon – $13.29 9Was $18.99)

– Moving Out – $9.99 (was $24.99)

– Mr. Driller DrillLand – $4.79 (was $29.99)

– MudRunner: American Wilds – $7.49 (was $24.99)

– My Friend Pedro – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $9.99 (was $39.99)

– Narita Boy – $4.99 (was $24.99)

– Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Deluxe Edition – $59.49 (was $84.99)

– NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition – $8.99 (was $59.99)

– Neon White – $14.99 (was $24.99)

– New Super Lucky’s Tale – $7.49 (was $29.99)

– Night in the Woods – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Nobody Saves the World – $9.99 (was $24.99)

– Octodad – $2.99 (was $14.99)

– OlliOlli World – $9.89 (was $29.99)

– One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition – $14.94 (was $64.99)

– OneShot: World Machine Edition – $10.49 (was $14.99)

– One Step From Eden – $7.99 (was $19.99)

– Ori and the Blind Forest – $7.99 (was $19.99)

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $11.99 (was $29.99)

– Outer Wilds – $17.49 (was $24.99)

– Overcooked: Special Edition – $3.99 (was $19.99)

– Overcooked: Special Edition – $15.99 (was $39.99)

– Owlboy – $9.99 (was $24.99)

– Penny’s Big Breakaway – $19.79 (was $29.99)

– Phogs – $8.74 (was $24.99)

– QuickSpot – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– River City Girls 2 – $27.99 (was $39.99)

– Road 96 – $4.99 (was $19.96)

– Rogue Legacy – $2.99 (was $14.99)

– Rogue Legacy 2 – $14.99 (was $24.99)

– Roki – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Sayonara Wild Hearts – $7.79 (was $12.99)

– SD Gundam Battle Alliance Deluxe Edition – $29.74 (was $84.99)

– Sea of Solitude – $5.99 (was $19.99)

– Sea of Stars – $27.99 (was $34.99)

– Severed – $3.74 (was $14.99)

– Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Signalis – $13.99 (was $19.99)

– Slay the Spire – $8.74 (was $24.99)

– Slime Rancher – $9.99 (was $24.99)

– Solar Ash – $19.99 (was $39.99)

– Spelunky – $4.99 (was $9.99)

– Spelunky 2 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Spiritfarer – $7.49 (was $29.99)

– Stardew Valley – $9.99 (was $14.99)

– Star Renegades – $6.24 (was $24.99)

– SteamWorld Build – $20.99 (was $29.99)

– SteamWorld Dig – $1.99 (was $9.99)

– SteamWorld Dig 2 – $3.99 (was $19.99)

– SteamWorld Heist – $1.99 (was $19.99)

– SteamWorld Quest – $4.99 (was $24.99)

– Superhot – $12.49 (was $24.99)

– Superliminal – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition – $29.69 (was $89.99)

– Swordship – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival – $19.99 (was $49.99)

– Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 – $14.99 (was $29.99)

– Tails of Iron – $6.24 (was $24.99)

– Tales of Vespersia – $9.99 (was $49.99)

– Telling Lies – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Temtem – $22.49 (was $44.99)

– Tera Nil – $17.49 (was $24.99)

– Teslagrad – $4.49 (was $14.99)

– The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– The Knight Witch – $6.79 (was $19.99)

– The Messenger – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– The Mummy Demastered – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– The Outer Worlds – $14.99 (was $29.99)

– The Pathless – $19.99 (was $39.99)

– The Rumble Fish 2 – $11.99 (was $29.99)

– The Sinking City – $7.49 (was $49.99)

– The Stanley Parable – $12.49 (was $24.99)

– The Talos Principle – $4.49 (was $29.99)

– The Touryst – $13.99 (was $19.99)

– Toem – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Toy Soldiers HD – $9.89 (was $29.99)

– Transistor – $3.99 (was $19.99)

– Trombone Champ – $8.24 (was $14.99)

– Tunic – $20.99 (was $29.99)

– Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion – $3.74 (was $14.99)

– Ultimate Chicken Horse – $6.74 (was $14.99)

– Umurangi Generation Special Edition – $2.49 (was $24.99)

– Unpacking – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Unsighted – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Untitled Goose Game – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action – $9.99 (was $14.99)

– Vampire Survivors – $4.24 (was $4.99)

– Vampyr – $9.99 (was $39.99)

– Void Bastards – $8.99 (was $29.99)

– Wandersong – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– Wargroove – $7.99 (was $19.99)

– Wavetale – $10.49 (was $29.99)

– We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie – $8.99 (was $29.99)

– What Remains of Edith Finch – $4.99 (was $19.99)

– What the Golf – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Windbound – $1.99 (was $19.99)

– Witch on the Holy Knight – $29.99 (was $39.99)

– Wizard of Legend – $4.79 (was $15.99)

– World of Goo – $7.49 (was $14.99)

– World War Z – $9.99 (was $39.99)

– Worms W.M.D – $5.99 (was $29.99)

– Yoku’s Island Express – $3.99 (was $19.99)

– Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $2.99 (was $29.99)