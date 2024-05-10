Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

1000xResist

Adventure Field Remake

All Noobs Must Die: Craft, Survival, Mine

Amelia’s Diner

Animal Puzzle for Kids and Toddlers

Animals Drop

Animal Well

Baking Time

Battle Minesweeper Online

Blood Lines: Magicians’ Chase 2

Bomb Cat

Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms

Coconut Farm 3D

Corgi’s Travel

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process

Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle

DungeonSmash: Medieval Dungeons

Eggconsole Wanderers From Ys PC-8801mkIISR

Exit Slum 11

Gift

Imagine Earth

Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack

Kinduo 2: Frostbite

King of Pyramid Thieves

Knight Sim Life

Let’s Throoow: Street Basketball Simulator

Little Kitty, Big City

My Horse Stories

Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2

Ninja Shuriken Master

Outbreak the Fedora Files What Lydia Knows

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs

Pirates Golden Quest

Pummel Party

Puzzlerio

Rainbow Cotton

Simply Snakes

Spot the Odd

Summer Games Challenge

The Night fo the Rabbit

The Prisoner of the Night

Tractor Farming Simulator 3D

Vampire: Darkness Falls

Yacht Haven Tycoon: Marina Port Parking Simulator

Zombie Survival: The Walking Pandemic

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

Les DLC de la semaine :