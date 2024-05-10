Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
1000xResist
Adventure Field Remake
All Noobs Must Die: Craft, Survival, Mine
Amelia’s Diner
Animal Puzzle for Kids and Toddlers
Animals Drop
Animal Well
Baking Time
Battle Minesweeper Online
Blood Lines: Magicians’ Chase 2
Bomb Cat
Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms
Coconut Farm 3D
Corgi’s Travel
CorpoNation: The Sorting Process
Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle
DungeonSmash: Medieval Dungeons
Eggconsole Wanderers From Ys PC-8801mkIISR
Exit Slum 11
Gift
Imagine Earth
Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack
Kinduo 2: Frostbite
King of Pyramid Thieves
Knight Sim Life
Let’s Throoow: Street Basketball Simulator
Little Kitty, Big City
My Horse Stories
Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2
Ninja Shuriken Master
Outbreak the Fedora Files What Lydia Knows
Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs
Pirates Golden Quest
Pummel Party
Puzzlerio
Rainbow Cotton
Simply Snakes
Spot the Odd
Summer Games Challenge
The Night fo the Rabbit
The Prisoner of the Night
Tractor Farming Simulator 3D
Vampire: Darkness Falls
Yacht Haven Tycoon: Marina Port Parking Simulator
Zombie Survival: The Walking Pandemic
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Duck Detective – The Secret Salami (Happy Broccoli Games) [Europe / Amérique du Nord]
- Korean Rail Driving Tour – LRT Uijeongbu (14Jigen) [Europe]
- Overdriven Evolution (VGNY Soft) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Surmount (Jasper & Jonas) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- Trust No One (Triomatica Games) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
Laisser un commentaire