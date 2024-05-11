Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Stardew Valley

2. Another Crab’s Treasure

3. Endless Ocean Luminous

4. Minecraft

5. Just Dance 2024 Edition

6. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. EA Sports FC 24

9. It Takes Two

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

12. Little Kitty, Big City

13. Overcooked: Special Edition

14. Hogwarts Legacy

15. Hello Kitty Kruisers

16. Mario Party Superstars

17. Among Us

18. NBA 2K24

19. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

20. BioShock Infinite

21. Nintendo Switch Sports

22. Princess Peach: Showtime

23. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

24. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

25. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

26. Monopoly

27. Hollow Knight

28. Unravel Two

29. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

30. Balatro

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Another Crab’s Treasure

3. Little Kitty, Big City

4. Among Us

5. Hollow Knight

6. Balatro

7. Grounded

8. Hole io

9. Final Fantasy VII

10. Paper io

11. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

12. Uno

13. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug

14. Color Road

15. Human: Fall Flat

16. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

17. SteamWorld Heist

18. Real Boxing 2

19. Tell Me Your Story

20. Monster Truck Arena

21. Dave the Diver

22. Final Fantasy IX

23. Arcade Archives Pac-Man

24. To the Rescue

25. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

26. Poppy Playtime

27. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

28. Disney Dreamlight Valley

29. Farm Land

30. Tales of Kenzera: ZAU