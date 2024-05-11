Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Stardew Valley
2. Another Crab’s Treasure
3. Endless Ocean Luminous
4. Minecraft
5. Just Dance 2024 Edition
6. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. EA Sports FC 24
9. It Takes Two
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
12. Little Kitty, Big City
13. Overcooked: Special Edition
14. Hogwarts Legacy
15. Hello Kitty Kruisers
16. Mario Party Superstars
17. Among Us
18. NBA 2K24
19. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
20. BioShock Infinite
21. Nintendo Switch Sports
22. Princess Peach: Showtime
23. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
24. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
25. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
26. Monopoly
27. Hollow Knight
28. Unravel Two
29. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
30. Balatro
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Another Crab’s Treasure
3. Little Kitty, Big City
4. Among Us
5. Hollow Knight
6. Balatro
7. Grounded
8. Hole io
9. Final Fantasy VII
10. Paper io
11. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
12. Uno
13. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug
14. Color Road
15. Human: Fall Flat
16. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
17. SteamWorld Heist
18. Real Boxing 2
19. Tell Me Your Story
20. Monster Truck Arena
21. Dave the Diver
22. Final Fantasy IX
23. Arcade Archives Pac-Man
24. To the Rescue
25. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
26. Poppy Playtime
27. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
28. Disney Dreamlight Valley
29. Farm Land
30. Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
