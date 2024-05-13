ATLUS retirera Shin Megami Tensei V et tous ses contenus téléchargeables du Nintendo eShop le 13 juin, juste avant la sortie de Shin Megami Tensei V : Vengeance.
Shin Megami Tensei V : Vengeance est attendu sur PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, et PC via Steam et Microsoft Store le 14 juin.
La liste complète des contenus à retirer de la liste est la suivante :
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Shin Megami Tensei V Digital Deluxe Edition
- Downloadable Content Bundle
- Return of the True Demon
- A Goddess in Training
- The Rage of a Queen
- The Doctor’s Last Wish
- Mitama Dance of Wealth
- Mitama Dance of Miracles
- Mitama Dance of EXP
- Safety Difficulty
Laisser un commentaire