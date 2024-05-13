ATLUS retirera Shin Megami Tensei V et tous ses contenus téléchargeables du Nintendo eShop le 13 juin, juste avant la sortie de Shin Megami Tensei V : Vengeance.

Shin Megami Tensei V : Vengeance est attendu sur PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, et PC via Steam et Microsoft Store le 14 juin.

La liste complète des contenus à retirer de la liste est la suivante :