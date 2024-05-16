Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
- Biomutant
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution
- 3 Minutes Mystery 2
- Arcadia: Colony
- Athenian Rhapsody
- Awesome Pea 3
- Braid: Anniversary Edition
- Cosmic Robots
- Crab Digger Tropical Island
- Culinary Cooking Master Simulator
- Devil Girl
- Duck Creator
- Dungeon Arsenal
- Hand in Hand
- High School Detective: Romance Visual Novel
- Hotel Hustle
- Internet Generations
- Kingdom Heritage Collection
- Kingdom Imperial Collection
- Little Cat Doctor
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior
- Mars Farming 2034
- MergeZ
- Monster Outbreak
- Musashi vs Cthulhu
- Mutant Express
- My Incubi Harem
- Please Fix the Road
- PO’ed: Definitive Edition
- Pool Party
- Purple Explorer
- Puzzle World: Cute Cats
- Puzzle World: Neko Girls
- Qualia: The Path of Promise
- Read Only Memories: Neurodiver
- Roman City Tycoon
- Roman Empire Farming
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer
- Slide Puzzle World History
- Sling Puzzle: Golf Master
- Spy Guy Memory
- The Land Beneath Us
- Trust No One
- Undemon
- Zombie Night Defense
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- STAR WARS: Hunters (Zynga) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- iLLANG (Challengers Games) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- BATTLE CRUSH (NCSOFT) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- New Denpa Ningen no RPG Free! (Genius Sonority) [Japon]
Démo de la semaine :
- Surmount
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 363 promos cette semaine !
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Hope’s Farm
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!
|29,99 €
|-95%
|1,49€
|24-mai
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|59,99 €
|-93%
|4,19€
|19-mai
|Dino Puzzler World
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|13-juin
|Sorcerer Knights
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|04-juin
|Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now + The Hong Kong Massacre
|27,99 €
|-93%
|1,99€
|14-juin
|LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|59,99 €
|-92%
|4,79€
|19-mai
|Syndrome
|24,99 €
|-92%
|1,99€
|13-juin
|Blazing Beaks + Badland Game of the Year Edition
|20,99 €
|-91%
|1,99€
|14-juin
|Golf Club Wasteland / Aspire Ina’s Tale Bundle
|22,99 €
|-91%
|1,99€
|14-juin
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|39,99 €
|-91%
|3,59€
|19-mai
|Arise + What Lies in the Multiverse Bundle
|34,98 €
|-90%
|3,49€
|14-juin
|Ary and the Secret of Seasons
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|31-mai
|Car Mechanic Simulator
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|09-juin
|Cat’s Cosmic Atlas
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|10-juin
|Cris Tales
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|31-mai
|Destrobots
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|13-juin
|Fashion Princess
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|14-juin
|Gems of Magic: Dwarf’s Destiny
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-mai
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|30-mai
|HyperParasite
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-mai
|ibb & obb
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|05-juin
|In Sound Mind
|34,99 €
|-90%
|3,50€
|31-mai
|Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-mai
|Jigsaw Fun: Greatest Cities
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-mai
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|74,99 €
|-90%
|7,49€
|19-mai
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|59,99 €
|-90%
|5,99€
|19-mai
|Little Racers + Red Wings: American Aces
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juin
|Lost Words: Beyond the Page
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|31-mai
|Lumberhill + It came from space and ate our brains
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-juin
|Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-mai
|Mysterious Retro Games Bundle
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Override 2: Super Mech League
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|31-mai
|Princess Bubble Story
|10,00 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|15-juin
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|34,99 €
|-90%
|3,49€
|31-mai
|Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|31-mai
|Rustler
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|31-mai
|Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
|12,99 €
|-90%
|1,29€
|13-juin
|Skully
|34,99 €
|-90%
|3,49€
|31-mai
|Uphill Rush Water Park Racing
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|What The Duck
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|12-juin
|Spider Solitaire
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|08-juin
|Best Action Games 5-in-1
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|09-juin
|Rolling Car
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Torn Tales: Rebound Edition
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|LEGO Worlds
|29,99 €
|-87%
|3,89€
|19-mai
|Tools Up! Ultimate Edition
|34,99 €
|-86%
|4,99€
|09-juin
|Blossom’s Bloom Boutique
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|29-mai
|Candy 2048 Challenge
|7,99 €
|-85%
|1,19€
|29-mai
|Deployment
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|12-juin
|DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|12-juin
|DREAMO
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|22-mai
|Guardian of Lore
|13,99 €
|-85%
|2,09€
|27-mai
|Into A Dream
|11,59 €
|-85%
|1,73€
|27-mai
|Invisible Fist
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|22-mai
|Jigsaw Fun 3-in-1 Collection
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|29-mai
|Layers of Fear 2
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|12-juin
|Layers of Fear: Legacy
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|12-juin
|Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|22-mai
|Match 3 Adventure Collection
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|29-mai
|Observer
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|12-juin
|Rise of Insanity
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|22-mai
|Tiny Dragon Story
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|11-juin
|Fatum Betula
|5,49 €
|-82%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|3 in 1 – Logical Bundle
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|14-juin
|A Ch’ti Bundle
|15,99 €
|-80%
|3,19€
|20-mai
|A Tale For Anna
|10,99 €
|-80%
|2,19€
|27-mai
|Alien Invasion
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|06-juin
|Barbearian
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|19-mai
|Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|22-mai
|BIT.TRIP COLLECTION
|9,99 €
|-80%
|2,00€
|09-juin
|Blair Witch
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|12-juin
|Buggy Off-Road Racing
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|12-juin
|Calculator
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|06-juin
|Checkers
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|06-juin
|Chef
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|06-juin
|Cyber Pool
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Darts
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|06-juin
|Death and Taxes
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|22-mai
|Diabolic
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Dogfight
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|06-juin
|Drums
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|06-juin
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-mai
|Fancy Solitaire
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|06-juin
|Fashion Girls
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|13-juin
|Forest Guardian
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|27-mai
|GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition
|13,99 €
|-80%
|2,79€
|30-mai
|God of Rock
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,90€
|31-mai
|Gordian Quest
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,90€
|31-mai
|Guitar
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|06-juin
|Harmony’s Odyssey
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|24-mai
|Horse Racing
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|06-juin
|Hungry Shark World
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-mai
|Hunt
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|06-juin
|Inside My Radio
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-mai
|Jigsaw Dinosaurs
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|03-juin
|Jigsaw Fantastic Pets
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|03-juin
|Jigsaw Ice Princess
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|03-juin
|Jigsaw Kids 1
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|03-juin
|Jigsaw Pets
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|03-juin
|Jigsaw Zoo
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|03-juin
|Legendary Fishing
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|29-mai
|Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|05-juin
|Minigolf Adventure
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Momolu and Friends
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|09-juin
|Monkey Business
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|06-juin
|Potion Party
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|27-mai
|Rubber Bandits
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|05-juin
|Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|13-juin
|Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|30-mai
|Sniper
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|06-juin
|Spitlings
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|30-mai
|Spot The Difference
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|06-juin
|Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Super Puzzle Pack
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|29-mai
|Teddy Gangs
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|06-juin
|Trancelation
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-mai
|VENGEFUL HEART
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|27-mai
|Vision Soft Reset
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|27-mai
|A Gummy’s Life
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|26-mai
|Best Mobile Games 5-in-1
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|09-juin
|Chess Ace
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|24-mai
|Cotton 100%
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|24-mai
|Cotton Fantasy
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|24-mai
|DobbyxEscape: Pirate Adventure
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|05-juin
|DobbyxEscape: Spooky Adventure
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|05-juin
|Football Cup 2023
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|09-juin
|Football Kicks
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|Hidden Paws
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|Hidden Paws Bundle
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|26-mai
|Hidden Paws Mystery
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|19-mai
|Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|05-juin
|Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|05-juin
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
|69,99 €
|-75%
|17,49€
|19-mai
|Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|Luna & Monsters Tower Defense -The deprived magical kingdom-
|12,79 €
|-75%
|3,19€
|02-juin
|Mech Armada
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-mai
|Panmorphia
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|05-juin
|Panmorphia: Awakened
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|05-juin
|Panmorphia: Enchanted
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|05-juin
|Panorama Cotton
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|24-mai
|Phantom Breaker: Omnia
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-mai
|Ramp Car Racing
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Summer Paws
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|Think Logic! Sudoku – Binary – Suguru
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|29-mai
|2 in 1 Workout
|6,99 €
|-74%
|1,81€
|14-juin
|HORROR TALES: The Wine
|14,99 €
|-74%
|3,89€
|26-mai
|Infernium
|22,99 €
|-74%
|5,97€
|26-mai
|KORAL
|11,99 €
|-74%
|3,11€
|26-mai
|MIND: Path to Thalamus
|10,99 €
|-74%
|2,85€
|26-mai
|Run the Fan
|3,79 €
|-74%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys
|6,99 €
|-72%
|1,99€
|12-juin
|Flame Keeper + Space Cows
|17,99 €
|-72%
|4,99€
|14-juin
|Barn Finders
|18,99 €
|-71%
|5,48€
|09-juin
|Cat Quest II
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|14-juin
|CoComelon: Play with JJ
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|19-mai
|Darius Cozmic Collection Console
|54,99 €
|-70%
|16,49€
|24-mai
|Doom & Destiny
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|24-mai
|Doom & Destiny Advanced
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|24-mai
|Doom & Destiny Worlds
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|24-mai
|Embracelet
|10,99 €
|-70%
|3,29€
|20-mai
|Figment 2: Creed Valley
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|15-juin
|Ghost Blade HD
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|30-mai
|GUNKID 99
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|27-mai
|Hand of Fate 2
|25,79 €
|-70%
|7,73€
|30-mai
|KARGAST
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-mai
|Knight Sim Life
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|09-juin
|Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|30-mai
|Milkmaid of the Milky Way
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|20-mai
|Miner Warfare
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|24-mai
|Monopoly and Monopoly Madness
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|29-mai
|Neoverse Trinity Edition
|19,49 €
|-70%
|5,84€
|05-juin
|RISK Global Domination
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|29-mai
|Space Invaders Forever
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|24-mai
|Space Invaders Invincible Collection
|59,99 €
|-70%
|17,99€
|24-mai
|Strike Team Gladius
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|26-mai
|TAITO Milestones
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|24-mai
|The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|24-mai
|Cake Laboratory
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|Chess Pills
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|Debtor
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|Island Maze
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|Lotus Bloom
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|Mini Gardens
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|Rollin’ Eggz
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|Sticks Collection
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-mai
|Beholder 2
|14,99 €
|-66%
|5,09€
|25-mai
|Distrust
|11,99 €
|-66%
|4,07€
|25-mai
|Do Not Feed the Monkeys
|12,99 €
|-66%
|4,41€
|25-mai
|Fates of Ort
|12,49 €
|-66%
|4,24€
|30-mai
|Hexologic
|2,99 €
|-66%
|1,01€
|24-mai
|Vaporum: Lockdown
|21,99 €
|-66%
|7,47€
|30-mai
|Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle
|119,99 €
|-65%
|41,99€
|29-mai
|Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back!
|39,99 €
|-65%
|13,99€
|24-mai
|Henchman Story
|14,99 €
|-65%
|5,24€
|27-mai
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|39,99 €
|-65%
|13,99€
|29-mai
|One Line Coloring
|5,99 €
|-65%
|2,09€
|24-mai
|REDO!
|9,99 €
|-65%
|3,49€
|27-mai
|Sheepo
|10,99 €
|-65%
|3,84€
|27-mai
|Suhoshin
|14,79 €
|-65%
|5,17€
|30-mai
|Z-Warp
|6,99 €
|-65%
|2,44€
|30-mai
|Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses
|32,99 €
|-60%
|13,19€
|02-juin
|Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|31-mai
|Big Dipper
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|27-mai
|Corner Driver
|2,49 €
|-60%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|24-mai
|Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|24-mai
|Freezer Pops
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-mai
|G-DARIUS HD
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|24-mai
|Girabox
|2,49 €
|-60%
|0,99€
|09-juin
|GUNGUNGUN
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|27-mai
|Halftime Heroes
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-juin
|Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,90€
|31-mai
|Hammerwatch II
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,90€
|31-mai
|Hammerwatch II: The Chronicles Edition
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,90€
|31-mai
|Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|19-mai
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition
|89,99 €
|-60%
|35,99€
|29-mai
|Merrily Perilly
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|27-mai
|OctaFight
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|Pile Up! Box by Box
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|30-mai
|Railways
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-juin
|Teslagrad 2
|19,50 €
|-60%
|7,80€
|31-mai
|Teslagrad Power Pack Edition
|29,25 €
|-60%
|11,70€
|31-mai
|Teslagrad Remastered
|9,75 €
|-60%
|3,90€
|31-mai
|The Medium – Cloud Version
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|12-juin
|TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|19-mai
|Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|19-mai
|Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|30-mai
|War of Ships
|2,49 €
|-60%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|29-mai
|Samurai Warrior
|2,29 €
|-57%
|0,99€
|11-juin
|Afterimage
|24,99 €
|-56%
|11,00€
|31-mai
|DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms
|39,99 €
|-55%
|17,99€
|19-mai
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|14,99 €
|-55%
|6,74€
|11-juin
|ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG X
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|29-mai
|ACA NEOGEO ROBO ARMY
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|29-mai
|ACA NEOGEO STAKES WINNER
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|29-mai
|ACA NEOGEO THE SUPER SPY
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|29-mai
|ACA NEOGEO WORLD HEROES 2
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|29-mai
|Antiquia Lost
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|05-juin
|Boo Party
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-mai
|Charge Kid
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|22-mai
|Chronus Arc
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|05-juin
|Crisis Wing
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|30-mai
|Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|30-mai
|DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|19-mai
|Espacio Cosmic Light-Seeker
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|28-mai
|Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|19-mai
|Fernz Gate
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|05-juin
|God of Light: Remastered
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|05-juin
|Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|19-mai
|Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|27-mai
|Kirakira stars idol project Ai
|8,00 €
|-50%
|4,00€
|15-juin
|Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa
|8,00 €
|-50%
|4,00€
|15-juin
|Kirakira stars idol project Reika
|8,00 €
|-50%
|4,00€
|15-juin
|LASERPITIUM
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|30-mai
|Legend of the Tetrarchs
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|05-juin
|Manic Mechanics
|22,99 €
|-50%
|11,49€
|29-mai
|Minecraft
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|05-juin
|Minecraft Dungeons
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|05-juin
|Minecraft Legends
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|05-juin
|Monochrome Order
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|05-juin
|Moorhuhn Remake
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|09-juin
|My Friend Peppa Pig
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|19-mai
|Neko Journey
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-mai
|PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|19-mai
|Pode
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|20-mai
|Post-apocalyptic Old man
|4,80 €
|-50%
|2,40€
|11-juin
|Race with Ryan
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|19-mai
|Ravenous Devils
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-mai
|RayStorm X RayCrisis HD Collection
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|24-mai
|Rooftop Renegade
|17,59 €
|-50%
|8,79€
|29-mai
|Seek Hearts
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|05-juin
|Sephirothic Stories
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|05-juin
|Siralim 3
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|23-mai
|Siralim Ultimate
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|23-mai
|SongPop Party
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|02-juin
|Synergia
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|27-mai
|Synergia – NextGen Edition
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|27-mai
|The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
|21,99 €
|-50%
|10,99€
|18-mai
|Truck and Forklift Logistic Simulator
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|26-mai
|TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD
|27,99 €
|-50%
|13,99€
|28-mai
|Velocity Noodle
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|27-mai
|Void Scrappers
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-mai
|Yōdanji
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|05-juin
|JUMANJI: The Video Game
|29,99 €
|-45%
|16,49€
|19-mai
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|59,99 €
|-42%
|34,79€
|19-mai
|A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|dans 30 heures.
|Chroma Quaternion
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|05-juin
|Chrome Wolf
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|05-juin
|Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|19-mai
|Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|31-mai
|Duck Race
|2,99 €
|-40%
|1,79€
|dans 30 heures.
|Earthen Dragon
|9,90 €
|-40%
|5,94€
|30-mai
|Football Manager 2024 Touch
|49,99 €
|-40%
|29,99€
|23-mai
|Frogun
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|27-mai
|Frogun Deluxe Edition
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|27-mai
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|20-mai
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|20-mai
|Heart Chain Kitty
|8,90 €
|-40%
|5,34€
|30-mai
|Heart Chain Kitty: All Screwed Up
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|30-mai
|Hell Well
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|30-mai
|Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure!
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|19-mai
|Legend of Ixtona
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|05-juin
|Onigo Hunter
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|05-juin
|Orcen Axe
|3,60 €
|-40%
|2,16€
|30-mai
|origamihero games 2D Platformer Collection
|4,19 €
|-40%
|2,51€
|30-mai
|Paleo Pines
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,90€
|31-mai
|PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|19-mai
|Raid on Taihoku
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|02-juin
|Shooting Star Island
|4,90 €
|-40%
|2,94€
|30-mai
|Slime Girl Smoothies
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|30-mai
|Starlight Alliance
|8,90 €
|-40%
|5,34€
|30-mai
|Taito Milestones 2
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|24-mai
|The Lost and The Wicked
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|27-mai
|The Traveler’s Path
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|30-mai
|Unstrong: Space Calamity
|4,29 €
|-40%
|2,57€
|30-mai
|Venice 2089
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|dans 30 heures.
|Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon’s Fist
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|03-juin
|Escaping a Fireworks Factory～Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game～
|4,54 €
|-39%
|2,77€
|11-juin
|Nyanzou & Kumakichi Bomb Cave
|9,80 €
|-39%
|6,00€
|11-juin
|Spring Bunny Islands
|3,99 €
|-38%
|2,49€
|26-mai
|EarthX
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|22-mai
|Gnomes Garden 2
|2,99 €
|-35%
|1,94€
|30-mai
|Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains
|14,99 €
|-34%
|9,89€
|30-mai
|Silver Falls – Ghoul Busters
|11,99 €
|-31%
|8,27€
|26-mai
|Silver Falls – Guardians And Metal Exterminators S
|19,99 €
|-31%
|13,79€
|26-mai
|Silver Falls Episode Prelude
|6,99 €
|-31%
|4,82€
|26-mai
|AntVentor
|7,99 €
|-30%
|5,59€
|dans 30 heures.
|Arcade Archives GALAGA
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|29-mai
|Arcade Archives Metal Hawk
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|29-mai
|Arcade Archives PAC-LAND
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|29-mai
|Arcade Archives PHELIOS
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|29-mai
|Arcade Archives THE TOWER OF DRUAGA
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|29-mai
|Backpack Twins
|11,99 €
|-30%
|8,39€
|29-mai
|Bratz: Flaunt your fashion
|29,99 €
|-30%
|20,99€
|19-mai
|Dreamcutter
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|30-mai
|Last Labyrinth -Lucidity Lost-
|34,99 €
|-30%
|24,49€
|29-mai
|NOSTALGIC TRAIN
|12,99 €
|-30%
|9,09€
|29-mai
|Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|24-mai
|Ray’z Arcade Chronology
|49,99 €
|-30%
|34,99€
|24-mai
|RichMan 11
|15,99 €
|-30%
|11,19€
|02-juin
|Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|23-mai
|The Last Faith
|26,99 €
|-30%
|18,89€
|29-mai
|LEGEND BOWL
|24,99 €
|-25%
|18,74€
|27-mai
|RichMan 4 Fun
|10,99 €
|-25%
|8,24€
|02-juin
|Superfluous Returnz
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|dans 6 heures.
|Adventure Escape Room Bundle
|17,99 €
|-20%
|14,39€
|dans 30 heures.
|Alisa Developer’s Cut
|17,99 €
|-20%
|14,39€
|27-mai
|Backpack Hero
|18,99 €
|-20%
|15,19€
|09-juin
|Dolmenjord – Viking Islands
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|12-juin
|Kinduo 2 – Frostbite
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|30-mai
|The Master’s Pupil
|14,95 €
|-20%
|11,96€
|29-mai
|Top Racer Collection
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|20-mai
|Criss Cross
|25,99 €
|-18%
|21,31€
|18-mai
|Napoleon Maiden Episode.1 A maiden without the word impossible
|25,99 €
|-18%
|21,31€
|18-mai
|White Wings
|25,99 €
|-18%
|21,31€
|18-mai
|the World According to Girl
|9,99 €
|-15%
|8,49€
|29-mai
|Devil Girl
|25,99 €
|-10%
|23,39€
|18-mai
Laisser un commentaire