Midori, un leaker plutôt fiable autour de SEGA Atlus, a dévoilé qu’il avait entendu dire que dans des conversations internes entre Nintendo et SEGA, la société basée à Kyoto faisait référence au successeur de la Nintendo Switch comme étant la Switch 2 et la New Switch.

Elle précise toutefois qu’elle ne croit pas qu’il s’agisse du nom définitif de la console de nouvelle génération.

In conversations with developers including Atlus and Sega over the past few years, the next hardware is using the name Switch 2 or New Switch. But I do not think that is the final name.

— みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) May 16, 2024