Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Little Kitty, Big City

2. Animal Well

3. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

4. Stardew Valley

5. Minecraft

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

8. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

9. Endless Ocean Luminous

10. Another Crab’s Treasure

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Just Dance 2024 Edition

13. Hogwarts Legacy

14. Overcooked 2

15. Mario Party Superstars

16. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

17. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

18. Nintendo Switch Sports

19. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

20. Among Us

21. It Takes Two

22. Princess Peach: Showtime

23. Garfield Kart

24. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

25. Minecraft Deluxe Collection

26. EA Sports FC 24

27. My Universe: Puppies & Kittens

28. Hollow Knight

29. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

30. Balatro

Download-Only Games

1. Little Kitty, Big City

2. Stardew Valley

3. Another Crab’s Treasure

4. Among Us

5. Hollow Knight

6. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

7. Balatro

8. Stick Fight: The Game

9. Hole io

10. Human: Fall Flat

11. The Game of Life 2

12. Grounded

13. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

14. Paper io 2

15. Tell Me Your Story

16. Real Boxing 2

17. Inside

18. Slime Rancher

19. Dave the Diver

20. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

21. Disney Dreamlight Valley

22. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

23. The House of the Dead: Remake

24. Vampire Survivors

25. Final Fantasy VII

26. Suika Game

27. Poppy Playtime

28. Uno

29. Terraria

30. Monster Truck Arena