Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Little Kitty, Big City
2. Animal Well
3. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
4. Stardew Valley
5. Minecraft
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
8. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
9. Endless Ocean Luminous
10. Another Crab’s Treasure
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Just Dance 2024 Edition
13. Hogwarts Legacy
14. Overcooked 2
15. Mario Party Superstars
16. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
17. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
18. Nintendo Switch Sports
19. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
20. Among Us
21. It Takes Two
22. Princess Peach: Showtime
23. Garfield Kart
24. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
25. Minecraft Deluxe Collection
26. EA Sports FC 24
27. My Universe: Puppies & Kittens
28. Hollow Knight
29. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
30. Balatro
Download-Only Games
1. Little Kitty, Big City
2. Stardew Valley
3. Another Crab’s Treasure
4. Among Us
5. Hollow Knight
6. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
7. Balatro
8. Stick Fight: The Game
9. Hole io
10. Human: Fall Flat
11. The Game of Life 2
12. Grounded
13. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
14. Paper io 2
15. Tell Me Your Story
16. Real Boxing 2
17. Inside
18. Slime Rancher
19. Dave the Diver
20. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
21. Disney Dreamlight Valley
22. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
23. The House of the Dead: Remake
24. Vampire Survivors
25. Final Fantasy VII
26. Suika Game
27. Poppy Playtime
28. Uno
29. Terraria
30. Monster Truck Arena
Laisser un commentaire