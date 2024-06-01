Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

2. Minecraft

3. Little Kitty, Big City

4. Overcooked 2

5. Minecraft Deluxe Collection

6. Stardew Valley

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Among Us

9. Animal Well

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

12. Inside

13. Mario Party Superstars

14. Nintendo Switch Sports

15. EA Sports FC 24

16. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition

17. Dragon Ball FighterZ

18. Untitled Goose Game

19. Mortal Kombat 11

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

21. Just Dance 2024 Edition

22. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

23. Minecraft Dungeons

24. Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition

25. NBA 2K24

26. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

27. Stick Fight: The Game

28. Princess Peach: Showtime

29. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

30. Another Crab’s Treasure

Download-Only Games

1. Little Kitty, big City

2. Stardew Valley

3. Among Us

4. Inside

5. Minecraft Dungeons

6. Stick Fight: The Game

7. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

8. Another Crab’s Treasure

9. Hollow Knight

10. Little Nightmares

11. Suika Game

12. Limbo

13. The Game of Life 2

14. Duck Detective

15. Dave the Diver

16. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X

17. Ultimate Chicken Horse

18. Balatro

19. Slime Rancher

20. Blasphemous

21. Truck Simulator City Delivery

22. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

23. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

24. Airplane Flight Simulator

25. Persona 4 Golden

26. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

27. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

28. Bread & Fred

29. Call of Honor: Duty of Warfare

30. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog