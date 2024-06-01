Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
2. Minecraft
3. Little Kitty, Big City
4. Overcooked 2
5. Minecraft Deluxe Collection
6. Stardew Valley
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Among Us
9. Animal Well
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
12. Inside
13. Mario Party Superstars
14. Nintendo Switch Sports
15. EA Sports FC 24
16. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
17. Dragon Ball FighterZ
18. Untitled Goose Game
19. Mortal Kombat 11
20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
21. Just Dance 2024 Edition
22. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
23. Minecraft Dungeons
24. Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition
25. NBA 2K24
26. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
27. Stick Fight: The Game
28. Princess Peach: Showtime
29. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
30. Another Crab’s Treasure
Download-Only Games
1. Little Kitty, big City
2. Stardew Valley
3. Among Us
4. Inside
5. Minecraft Dungeons
6. Stick Fight: The Game
7. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
8. Another Crab’s Treasure
9. Hollow Knight
10. Little Nightmares
11. Suika Game
12. Limbo
13. The Game of Life 2
14. Duck Detective
15. Dave the Diver
16. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X
17. Ultimate Chicken Horse
18. Balatro
19. Slime Rancher
20. Blasphemous
21. Truck Simulator City Delivery
22. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
23. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
24. Airplane Flight Simulator
25. Persona 4 Golden
26. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
27. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
28. Bread & Fred
29. Call of Honor: Duty of Warfare
30. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
