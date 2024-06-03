Au Japon, Nintendo a commencé à partager le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web.

Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en mai 2024, et couvre uniquement les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon. Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des jeux du Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1ᵉʳ au 31 mai :

01./00. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo) [23.5.2024] {6,500 ¥} / NEW

02./01. [NSW] Suika Game (Aladdin X) [09.12.2021] {240 ¥}

03./16. [NSW] Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3,960 ¥} (50% off until June 5th)

04./00. [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo) [02.5.2024] {5,400 ¥} / NEW

05./03. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {3,990 ¥} (75% off until May 8th)

06./04. [NSW] Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2,750 ¥}

07./02. [NSW] Bunny Garden (qureate) [18.4.2024] {2,980 ¥} (10% off until May 9th)

08./07. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] {4,378 ¥}

09./06. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2023} {6,500 ¥} (30% off until May 6th)

10./10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6,578 ¥}

11./11. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6,578 ¥}

12./09. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {4,300 ¥} (30% off until May 6th)

13./15. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {6,500 ¥}

14./18. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7,920 ¥}

15./20. [NSW] PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (Square-Enix) [09.3.2023] {1,980 ¥}

16./00. [NSW] Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Spike-Chunsoft) [04.11.2021] {1,960 ¥}

17./00. [NSW] DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] {1,650 ¥}

18./00. [NSW] Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Spike-Chunsoft) [04.11.2021] {1,960 ¥}

19./00. [NSW] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Spike-Chunsoft) [04.11.2021] {1,960 ¥}

20./14. [NSW] Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [21.2.2019] {2,990 ¥} (66% off until May 8th)