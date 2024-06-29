Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.

All Games

1. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

2. Minecraft

3. Among Us

4. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

5. Stardew Valley

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Hogwarts Legacy

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Little Kitty, Big City

10. Civilization VI

11. Metroid Prime Remastered

12. Nintendo Switch Sports

13. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15. Boomerang Fu

16. Mario Party Superstars

17. Just Dance 2024 Edition

18. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade

19. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

20. Overcooked 2

21. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

22. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

23. Moonstone Island

24. Color Water Sort

25. Super Mario Odyssey

26. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

27. NBA 2K24

28. It Takes Two

29. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

30. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Little Kitty, Big City

4. Boomerang Fu

5. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade

6. Moonstone Island

7. Color Water Sort

8. Metal Slug Attack Reloaded

9. Stick Fight: The Game

10. Hollow Knight

11. The Game of Life 2

12. Garten of Banban

13. Dave the Diver

14. Slime Rancher

15. Subnautica

16. Human: Fall Flat

17. Balatro

18. Another Crab’s Treasure

19. A Little to the Left

20. Terraria

21. Ori and the Blind Forest

22. Disney Dreamlight Valley

23. Morbid: The Seven Acolytes

24. Goat Simulator

25. Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D

26. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

27. Suika Game

28. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

29. Yonder: The Cloud Catches Chronicles

30. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.