Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
All Games
1. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
2. Minecraft
3. Among Us
4. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
5. Stardew Valley
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Hogwarts Legacy
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Little Kitty, Big City
10. Civilization VI
11. Metroid Prime Remastered
12. Nintendo Switch Sports
13. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
15. Boomerang Fu
16. Mario Party Superstars
17. Just Dance 2024 Edition
18. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade
19. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
20. Overcooked 2
21. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
22. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
23. Moonstone Island
24. Color Water Sort
25. Super Mario Odyssey
26. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
27. NBA 2K24
28. It Takes Two
29. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
30. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Little Kitty, Big City
4. Boomerang Fu
5. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade
6. Moonstone Island
7. Color Water Sort
8. Metal Slug Attack Reloaded
9. Stick Fight: The Game
10. Hollow Knight
11. The Game of Life 2
12. Garten of Banban
13. Dave the Diver
14. Slime Rancher
15. Subnautica
16. Human: Fall Flat
17. Balatro
18. Another Crab’s Treasure
19. A Little to the Left
20. Terraria
21. Ori and the Blind Forest
22. Disney Dreamlight Valley
23. Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
24. Goat Simulator
25. Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D
26. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
27. Suika Game
28. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
29. Yonder: The Cloud Catches Chronicles
30. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
