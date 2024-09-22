Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
1. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
2. Hogwarts Legacy
3. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
4. Minecraft
5. Stardew Valley
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Portal: Companion Collection
8. Among Us
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. The Last Campfire
11. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
12. Castlevania Dominus Collection
13. Nintendo Switch Sports
14. Pizza Tower
15. The Oregon Trail
16. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
17. Civilization VI
18. Just Dance 2024 Edition
19. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
21. The Plucky Squire
22. Mario Party Superstars
23. Overcooked 2
24. It Takes Two
25. Ori and the Blind Forest
26. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
27. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
28. NBA 2K24
29. Pico Park 2
30. Buffet Boss
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. The Last Campfire
4. Castlevania Dominus Collection
5. Pizza Tower
6. The Oregon Trail
7. The Plucky Squire
8. Ori and the Blind Forest
9. Pico Park 2
10. Buffet Boss
11. Hollow Knight
12. Death’s Door
13. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
14. The Jackbox Naughty Pack
15. Minami Lane
16. The Game of Life 2
17. SteamWorld Dig 2
18. Contra Anniversary Collection
19. Balatro
20. Disney Dreamlight Valley
21. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate
22. A Little to the Left
23. Disney Dreamlight Valley
24. Island Survival: Craft Build Grow
25. Good Pizza, Great Pizza
26. Little Kitty, Big City
27. Thank Goodness You’re Here
28. Ultimate Chicken Horse
29. Fabledom
30. Tinykin
