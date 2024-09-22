Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.

1. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

2. Hogwarts Legacy

3. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

4. Minecraft

5. Stardew Valley

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Portal: Companion Collection

8. Among Us

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. The Last Campfire

11. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

12. Castlevania Dominus Collection

13. Nintendo Switch Sports

14. Pizza Tower

15. The Oregon Trail

16. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

17. Civilization VI

18. Just Dance 2024 Edition

19. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

21. The Plucky Squire

22. Mario Party Superstars

23. Overcooked 2

24. It Takes Two

25. Ori and the Blind Forest

26. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

27. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

28. NBA 2K24

29. Pico Park 2

30. Buffet Boss

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. The Last Campfire

4. Castlevania Dominus Collection

5. Pizza Tower

6. The Oregon Trail

7. The Plucky Squire

8. Ori and the Blind Forest

9. Pico Park 2

10. Buffet Boss

11. Hollow Knight

12. Death’s Door

13. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

14. The Jackbox Naughty Pack

15. Minami Lane

16. The Game of Life 2

17. SteamWorld Dig 2

18. Contra Anniversary Collection

19. Balatro

20. Disney Dreamlight Valley

21. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

22. A Little to the Left

24. Island Survival: Craft Build Grow

25. Good Pizza, Great Pizza

26. Little Kitty, Big City

27. Thank Goodness You’re Here

28. Ultimate Chicken Horse

29. Fabledom

30. Tinykin