Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 21 au 27 octobre 2024:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard – Deluxe Edition
- Among Us
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Boomerangh Fu
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Edition Or
- My Universe – Pet Clinic cats & dogs
- Neva
- Minecraft
- Overcooked! 2
- Bus Driving Simulator 24 – City Roads
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Cult of the Lamb
- Old man’s Journey
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes
- Rayman Legends
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle
- Inside
- V-RALLY 4
- Just Dance 2024 Édition
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Koh-Lanta – Les Aventuriers
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- It Takes Two
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Truck Simulator: European Roads
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Among Us
- Boomerang Fu
- Neva
- Bus Driving Simulator 24 – City Roads
- Old Man’s Journey
- Inside
- Truck Simulator European Roads
- Limbo
- Europa
- Worms W.M.D.
- Call of Honor – Duty of Warfare
- Real Boxing 2
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- Supermarket Manager Simulator
- Dave The Diver
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Island Survival: Craft, Build, Grow
- Warzone Chronicles: Virtual Warfare Shooter
- Resident Evil 4
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Yakuza Kiwami
- siMarker Supermarket Simulator
- King of Seas
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Refind Self: Le jeu qui teste ta personnalité
- Oxenfree
- Gym Business : Fitness Empire Simulator
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition
