Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 1er au 7 décembre 2024:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- LEGO City Undercover
- My Sims : Collection Cosy
- Rayman Legends
- Astérix & Obélix XXL2
- It Takes Two
- Gear.Club Unlimited
- Unravel Two
- Portal: collection cubique
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Raft Survival
- My Universe – Pet Clinic cat & dogs
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Little Strays
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Cars 3: Course vers la victoire
- Overcooked! 2
- Fort Boyard
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle
- LEGO Star Wars: La Saga Skywalker – Édition Deluxe
- Stray
- XIII
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Red Dead Redemption
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Raft Survival
- Little Strays
- Among Us
- Nine Sols
- Subnautica
- Grand Rush: Car Traffic Racing Simulator
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 1
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 2
- Wavetale
- Bridge Race
- Bus Driving Simulator 24 –
City Roads
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Allan Wake Remastered
- Figment
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 – Full Burst
- Agent Walker: Secret Journey
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Neva
- Railbound
- Hero’s Hour
- Hello Kitty and friends Happiness Parade
- Green Hell
- Subnautica: Bellow Zero
- MotoGP23
- Strange Horticulture
- Bob l’éponge: Cuisine en Folie
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Truck Simulator City Delivrery
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition
