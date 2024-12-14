Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
La domination de Super Mario Party Jamboree se poursuit et reste en tête. Legacy of Kain : Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered fait ses débuts à la 9e place, tandis que Mighty Morphin Power Rangers : Rita’s Rewind est 29eme. Tous deux pourraient potentiellement apparaître plus haut la semaine prochaine.
1. Super Mario Party Jamboree
2. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
3. Stardew Valley
4. Hogwarts Legacy
5. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
6. MySims: Cozy Bundle
7. Minecraft
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Portal: Companion Collection
10. It Takes Two
11. Civilization VI
12. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
13. Among Us
14. Little Strays
15. Nintendo Switch Sports
16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
17. Hunting Simulator 2
18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
19. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
20. Balatro
21. Just Dance 2025 Edition
22. EA Sports FC 25
23. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
24. Mario & Luigi: Brothership
25. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
26. Stray
27. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
28. Overcooked 2
29. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind
30. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Little Strays
4. Balatro
5. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind
6. Disney Dreamlight Valley
7. Subnautica
8. Grand Rush Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator
9. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered
10. The Oregon Trail
11. Inside
12. Bridge Race
13. My Cozy Room
14. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade
15. The Game of Life 2
16. Hollow Knight
17. Hole io
18. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
19. RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
20. Pico Park 2
21. Pico Park
22. Cook For Love
23. Wavetale
24. Nine Sols
25. No More Snow
26. Namco Museum
27. Sun Haven
28. Sonic x Shadow Generations
29. Retro Bowl
30. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
