Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.

La domination de Super Mario Party Jamboree se poursuit et reste en tête. Legacy of Kain : Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered fait ses débuts à la 9e place, tandis que Mighty Morphin Power Rangers : Rita’s Rewind est 29eme. Tous deux pourraient potentiellement apparaître plus haut la semaine prochaine.

1. Super Mario Party Jamboree

2. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

3. Stardew Valley

4. Hogwarts Legacy

5. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

6. MySims: Cozy Bundle

7. Minecraft

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. Portal: Companion Collection

10. It Takes Two

11. Civilization VI

12. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

13. Among Us

14. Little Strays

15. Nintendo Switch Sports

16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

17. Hunting Simulator 2

18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

20. Balatro

21. Just Dance 2025 Edition

22. EA Sports FC 25

23. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

24. Mario & Luigi: Brothership

25. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

26. Stray

27. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

28. Overcooked 2

29. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind

30. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Little Strays

4. Balatro

5. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind

6. Disney Dreamlight Valley

7. Subnautica

8. Grand Rush Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator

9. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered

10. The Oregon Trail

11. Inside

12. Bridge Race

13. My Cozy Room

14. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade

15. The Game of Life 2

16. Hollow Knight

17. Hole io

18. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

19. RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

20. Pico Park 2

21. Pico Park

22. Cook For Love

23. Wavetale

24. Nine Sols

25. No More Snow

26. Namco Museum

27. Sun Haven

28. Sonic x Shadow Generations

29. Retro Bowl

30. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto