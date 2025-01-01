Nous sommes désormais en décembre, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en novembre 2024 sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests matériel
Les tests du mois
- Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – 8
- Chernobylite Complete Edition – 7.5
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension – 7.5
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II – 7.3
- The Thing: Remastered – 7.2
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered – 7
- Funko Fusion – 7
- Fairy Tail 2 – 6.9
- Metal Slug Tactics – 6.8
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure – 6.3
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic – 6.3
La pépite indépendante
Nos coups de cœur
- Loco Motive – 8.4
- Castlevania Dominus Collection – 8.4
- Balatro – 8
- Dungeons of Dreadrock 2: The Dead King’s Secret – 7.8
- MetroLand – 7.8
- Victory Heat Rally – 7.6
- Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop – 7.4
- ITTA – 7.2
- The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication – 7.2
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet – L’ombre des templiers – 7
- Death Elevator – 7
- Super Chien : Mission impossible – 7
- Rider’s Spirits – 7
Les déceptions
- Tokyo Clanpool – 4.8
- Land of Mushrooms – 4.8
- Primal Survivors – 4.5
- Bridge Race – 3.8
- Tales From The Arcade: Fartmania – 3.5
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Smoots Summer Games II – 6.8
- Extra Coin – 6.8
- Hatch Tales: A Heroic Hookshot Adventure – 6.8
- Mighty Goose – 6.8
- BZZZT – 6.8
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl – 6.6
- Leo’s Fortune – 6.5
- G.I. Joe – Wrath of Cobra – 6.3
- NAIRI: Rising Tide – 6
- Snow Bros. Wonderland – 6
- W.A.N.D. Project – 5.8
- Pine: Le temps du deuil – 5.8
- Monarchy – 5.8
- IRONFALL Invasion – 5.6
- Dagon: Complete Edition – 5.6
- Thief Puzzle – 5.6
- Drova – Forsaken Kin – 5.5
- MiceGard – 5.3
- LYNE – 5.2
Sérieux ?
- Aidan In Danger – 2.4
- Ginger – The Tooth Fairy – 2.2
- Pocket Fishing – 1.5
- Breakout Birdie Panic 2 – 1
