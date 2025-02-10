Comme chaque lundi, Nintendo propose de de découvrir de nouvelles promotions sur l’eShop de la console hybride.

L’eShop de la Nintendo Switch regorge de promotions cette semaine, avec des réductions pouvant atteindre 90 % sur une vaste sélection de jeux ! Que vous soyez amateur de RPG, de jeux d’action, de plateformes ou d’aventure, il y a de quoi faire de belles affaires.

Les promotions ne sont disponibles que sur l’eShop US, il faudra donc créer un compte US pour rendre ces promotions accessibles et utiliser une carte bleue compatible ou des cartes eShop US. Si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera.

Voici un tour d’horizon des offres les plus intéressantes de cette semaine.

Les meilleures promotions sur des jeux incontournables

Si vous attendiez une baisse de prix pour vous lancer dans certaines aventures mémorables, c’est le moment idéal !

Jeux d’aventure et narratifs

Inside – 1,99 $ ( -90 % , ancien prix : 19,99 $)

– 1,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 19,99 $) Limbo – 1,99 $ ( -80 % , ancien prix : 9,99 $)

– 1,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 9,99 $) What Remains of Edith Finch – 4,99 $ ( -75 % , ancien prix : 19,99 $)

– 4,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 19,99 $) The Last Campfire – 1,99 $ ( -87 % , ancien prix : 14,99 $)

– 1,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 14,99 $) Kentucky Route Zero – 9,99 $ (-60 %, ancien prix : 24,99 $)

RPG et Action-RPG

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – 4,99 $ ( -83 % , ancien prix : 29,99 $)

– 4,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 29,99 $) Fate/Samurai Remnant – 29,99 $ ( -50 % , ancien prix : 59,99 $)

– 29,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 59,99 $) Monster Hunter Rise – 9,99 $ ( -75 % , ancien prix : 39,99 $)

– 9,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 39,99 $) Monster Hunter Stories 2 – 29,99 $ ( -25 % , ancien prix : 39,99 $)

– 29,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 39,99 $) Cris Tales – 3,99 $ (-90 %, ancien prix : 39,99 $)

Jeux d’action et plateformes

Blasphemous 2 – 14,99 $ ( -50 % , ancien prix : 29,99 $)

– 14,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 29,99 $) Guacamelee – 3,74 $ ( -75 % , ancien prix : 14,99 $)

– 3,74 $ ( , ancien prix : 14,99 $) Gravity Circuit – 13,19 $ ( -40 % , ancien prix : 21,99 $)

– 13,19 $ ( , ancien prix : 21,99 $) SteamWorld Dig 2 – 1,99 $ ( -90 % , ancien prix : 19,99 $)

– 1,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 19,99 $) Mega Man 11 – 9,99 $ (-67 %, ancien prix : 29,99 $)

Roguelike et jeux de réflexion

Crypt of the NecroDancer – 3,99 $ ( -80 % , ancien prix : 19,99 $)

– 3,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 19,99 $) Dead Cells – 12,49 $ ( -50 % , ancien prix : 24,99 $)

– 12,49 $ ( , ancien prix : 24,99 $) Cursed to Golf – 3,99 $ ( -80 % , ancien prix : 19,99 $)

– 3,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 19,99 $) Neon White – 14,99 $ (-40 %, ancien prix : 24,99 $)

Jeux narratifs et énigmes

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective – 14,99 $ ( -50 % , ancien prix : 29,99 $)

– 14,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 29,99 $) Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 9,99 $ ( -67 % , ancien prix : 29,99 $)

– 9,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 29,99 $) The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – 15,99 $ ( -60 % , ancien prix : 39,99 $)

– 15,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 39,99 $) Disco Elysium – 11,99 $ (-70 %, ancien prix : 39,99 $)

Jeux indépendants à petits prix

Celeste – 4,99 $ ( -75 % , ancien prix : 19,99 $)

– 4,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 19,99 $) Spiritfarer – 4,49 $ ( -85 % , ancien prix : 29,99 $)

– 4,49 $ ( , ancien prix : 29,99 $) Garden Story – 5,99 $ ( -70 % , ancien prix : 19,99 $)

– 5,99 $ ( , ancien prix : 19,99 $) A Short Hike – 4,99 $ (-50 %, ancien prix : 9,99 $)

Promotions complètes : plus de 100 jeux en réduction !

Jeu Prix promo Prix initial Remise 20XX $4.49 $17.99 -75% 30XX $9.99 $19.99 -50% Ace Attorney Investigations Collection $29.99 $39.99 -25% Afterimage $11.24 $24.99 -55% Alba: A Wildlife Adventure $2.99 $19.99 -85% Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy $29.99 $49.99 -40% Ashen $9.99 $39.99 -75% Atelier Marie Remake $24.99 $49.99 -50% Atelier Ryza $17.99 $59.99 -70% Atelier Ryza 2 $20.99 $59.99 -65% Atelier Ryza 3 $29.99 $59.99 -50% Berserk Boy $12.00 $20.00 -40% Bit.Trip Collection $2.99 $9.99 -70% Blasphemous 2 $14.99 $29.99 -50% Blossom Tales $3.74 $14.99 -75% Bramble: The Mountain King $8.99 $29.99 -70% Bulletstorm $7.49 $29.99 -75% Caravan SandWitch $18.74 $24.99 -25% Cat Quest $2.59 $12.99 -80% Cat Quest 2 $3.74 $14.99 -75% Cattails $1.99 $14.99 -85% Cattails: Wildwood Story $1.99 $19.99 -90% City of Brass $1.99 $19.99 -90% Cocoon $14.99 $24.99 -40% Cris Tales $3.99 $39.99 -90% Crypt of the NecroDancer $3.99 $19.99 -80% Cursed to Golf $3.99 $19.99 -80% Dead Cells $12.49 $24.99 -50% Degrees of Separation $1.99 $19.99 -90% Devil May Cry $9.99 $19.99 -50% Devil May Cry 2 $9.99 $19.99 -50% Devil May Cry 3 $9.99 $19.99 -50% Disco Elysium $11.99 $39.99 -70% Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons $11.24 $24.99 -55% Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $4.99 $29.99 -85% Far: Lone Sails $2.09 $14.99 -85% Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water $27.99 $39.99 -30% Fate/Samurai Remnant $29.99 $59.99 -50% Flipping Death $1.99 $19.99 -90% Frogun $7.49 $14.99 -50% Frogun Deluxe Edition $12.49 $24.99 -50% Garden Story $5.99 $19.99 -70% Gear.Club Unlimited $1.99 $14.90 -85% Ghost of a Tale $4.99 $24.99 -80% Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection $9.99 $29.99 -65% Ghost Trick $14.99 $29.99 -50% Gnosia $17.49 $24.99 -30% Goblin Sword $1.99 $4.99 -60% Going Under $4.99 $19.99 -75% Golf Story $2.84 $14.99 -80% Gone Home $4.49 $14.99 -70% Gravity Circuit $13.19 $21.99 -40% Guacamelee $3.74 $14.99 -75% Guilty Gear $3.20 $9.99 -68% Haiku the Robot $8.99 $19.99 -55% Hammerwatch 2 $11.24 $24.99 -55% Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition $8.99 $19.99 -55% Hot Lap Racing $15.74 $34.99 -55% Inside $1.99 $19.99 -90% Kentucky Route Zero $9.99 $24.99 -60% Kero Blaster $2.99 $9.99 -70% Kill la Kill: IF $4.99 $19.99 -75% Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony $14.99 $29.99 -50%

⏳ Ces offres sont limitées dans le temps !

Ces promotions ne sont disponibles que pour quelques jours, alors ne tardez pas à en profiter. Rendez-vous sur l’eShop directement depuis votre console Nintendo Switch pour explorer ces offres et faire de belles économies !