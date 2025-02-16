Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 9 au 15 février 2025:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Astérix & Obélix XXL3: Le Menhir de Cristal
- Sonic Colours
- Les Schtroumfs – Mission Malfeuille
- Kao the Kangaroo
- The Lapins Crétins: Party of Legends
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes
- It Takes Two
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Among Us
- My Universe – Pet Clinic cats & dogs
- Fort Boyard
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Minecraft
- LEGO Jurassic World
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Crime O’Clock
- Overcooked! 2
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- Poppy Playtime; Chapitre 1
- The Last Campfire
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Édition Deluxe
- Gear.Club Unlimited
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- Among Us
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 1
- The Last Campfire
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 2
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- Bus Driving Simulator 24 – City Roads
- Blanc
- Little Strays
- Naruto Shippuden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
- Worms W.M.D.
- Car Wash Tycoon Business Simulator
- Wylde Flowers
- Border Police: Contraband Simulator 2024
- Truck Simulator: European Roads
- Outer Wilds
- Alba: A Wildfire Adventure
- Wavetales
- Degrees of Separation
- Dinosaur RPG – Dino Survival Simulator Survivor
- Motorbikes Pro 2025
- MFC – Midnight Fight Club
- Final Fantasy IX
- Cuphead
- Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
- Truck Simulator City Delivery
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine po
