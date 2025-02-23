Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 16 au 22 février 2025:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Astérix & Obélix XXL3: Le Menhir de Cristal
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Sonic Colours
- Kao the Kangaroo
- Les Schtroumfs – Mission Malfeuille
- It Takes Two
- The Lapins Crétins: Party of Legends
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Fort Boyard
- Among Us
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- My Universe – Pet Clinic cats & dogs
- Unravel Two
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard – Deluxe Edition
- Minecraft
- Spiritfarer
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes
- NBA 2K25
- Assassin’s Creed The Rebel Collection
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Hadès
- Poppy Playtime; Chapitre 1
- Little Dragons Café
- Nintendo Switch Sports
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Among Us
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 1
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 2
- Bus Driving Simulator 24 – City Roads
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- Escape – Backrooms Horror
- Blanc
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- House Mansion Flipper
- Truck Simulator: European Roads
- Limbo
- Worms W.M.D.
- The Last Campfire
- Cuphead
- Inside
- Wavetales
- Garten of Banban
- UNO
- Outer Wilds
- Little Strays
- Motorbikes Pro 2025
- Degrees of Separation
- Pikuniku
- Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
- Undertale
- How 2 Escape
- Hole.io
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine prochaine.
