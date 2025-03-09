Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 2 au 8 mars 2025:
Classement toutes ventes:
- It Takes Two
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- 15 in 1 Family Games Mega Collection
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Minecraft
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
- Les Schtroumpfs – Mission Malfeuille
- Rayman Legends
- LEGO City Undercover
- Kao the Kangaroo
- Astérix & Obélix XXL3: Le Menhir de Cristal
- Inside
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- The Lapins Crétins: Party of Legends
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Call of Warzone
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Limbo
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2
- Sonic Colours
- Cars 3: Course vers la victoire
- Among Us
- Unravel Two
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 1
- Légendes Pokémon: Arceus
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Inside
- Call of Warzone
- Limbo
- Among Us
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 1
- Drift Master – Simulator 2024 – Driving Sim
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 2
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- Undertale
- Old Man’s Journey
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Paper Trail
- Jurassic World Evolution: Édition Complète
- Le testament de Sherlock Holmes
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Garten of Banban
- Outer Wilds
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- Warzone Chronicles: Virtual Warfare Shooter
- Airplane Flight Simulator
- Float Survival Simulator – Ocean Survivor
- Hob: The Definitive Edition
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Prison Guard: Warden Simulator
- Farmer Simulator Evolution
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 – Full Burst
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Potion Craft
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine prochaine.
