Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 9 au 15 mars 2025:
Classement toutes ventes:
- 15 in 1 Family Games Mega Collection
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Rayman Legends
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
- It Takes Two
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Les Schtroumpfs – Mission Malfeuille
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Minecraft
- Call of Warzone
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Inside
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Limbo
- The Lapins Crétins: Party of Legends
- Xenonlade Chronicles X: Definitive Édition
- LEGO City Undercover
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
- Astérix & Obélix XXL3: Le Menhir de Cristal
- Sugardew Island
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Kao the Kangaroo
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Cars 3: Course vers la victoire
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Call of Warzone
- Inside
- Limbo
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 1
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- Old Man’s Journey
- Undertale
- Drift Master – Simulator 2024 – Driving Sim
- Among Us
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 2
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- Farmer Simulator Evolution
- Potion Craft
- Airplane Flight Simulator
- Le testament de Sherlock Holmes
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 – Full Burst
- TCG Empire: Card Shop Simulator
- Coach Bus Driving Simulator
- Driving School Simulator
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Persona 4 Golden
- Brawlout
- Agent A – Casse-tête d’espions
- Farm Tycoon
- Football Cup 2021
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine prochaine.
Laisser un commentaire