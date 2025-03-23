Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eShop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 16 au 22 mars 2025:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- 15 in 1 Family Games Mega Collection
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Édition
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Rayman Legends
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- Minecraft
- Raft Survival Simulator
- ARK : Survival Evolved
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Les Schtroumpfs – Mission Malfeuille
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- It Takes Two
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Métro Redux
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Saints Row: The Big Purple Package
- The Lapins Crétins: Party of Legends
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Call of Warzone
- Inside
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Stardew Vallet
- Hello Neighbor
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sugardew Island
- Old Man’s Journey
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- Call of Warzone
- Inside
- Old Man’s Journey
- Limbo
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 1
- Among Us
- Farmer Simulator Evolution
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 2
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Undertale
- Final Fantasy IX
- Airplane Flight Simulator
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- Driving School Simulator
- Final Fantasy VII
- TCG Empire: Card Shop Simulator
- Potion Craft
- Coach Bus Driving Simulator
- The First Tree
- Figment
- Hello Kitty and friends Happiness Parade
- Final Fantasy VII Remastered
- Brawlout
- Life ss Strange 2
- Real Driving Simulator
- Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine prochaine.
