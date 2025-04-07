Avec une tonne de jeux Nintendo Switch 2 annoncés lors de son annonce, nous avons pensé que ce serait une bonne idée de vous informer sur tout ce qui a été confirmé avec une liste de titres de lancement et tout ce qui est en cours de préparation.
Tous les jeux de lancement (5 juin)
- Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster (précommande)
- Civilization 7 (précommande)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Deltarune
- Fast Fusion
- Fortnite
- Hitman: World of Assassination Signature Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Mario Kart World (précommande)
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (précommande)
- Shine Post: Be Your Idol [Japon uniquement]
- Split Fiction
- Street Fighter 6 (précommande)
- Survival Kids
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (précommande)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (précommande)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
- Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut
À venir
- Borderlands 4 – 2025
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – 5 septembre 2025 – précommande
- Donkey Kong Bananza – 17 juillet 2025 – précommande
- Drag x Drive – été 2025
- EA Sports FC
- EA Sports Madden NFL
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition – 2025 – précommande
- Enter the Gungeon 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade- 2025
- Goodnight Universe – 2025
- Hades 2 – 2025
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – 2025
- Human Fall Flat 2 –2025
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 2025
- Kirby Air Riders – 2025
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – 28 aout 2025 – précommande
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2025 – précommande
- NBA 2K
- No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files – 25 juillet 2025
- Obakeidoro 2: Chase & Seek – 2025
- Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2025
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 2025
- Project 007
- Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – 19 juin 2025
- Reanimal
- Shadow Labyrinth – 18 juillet 2025 – précommande
- Sonic x Shadow Generations
- Star Wars Outlaws – 2025
- Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions – 2026
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – 27 aout 2025 – précommande
- Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster – Dispo day-one ?
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (précommande)
- Tamagotchi Plaza – 27 juin
- The Duskbloods – 2026
- Two Point Museum – 2025
- WWE 2K
- Wild Hearts S – 25 juillet 2025
- Witchbrook – 2026
- Ys X: Nordics – 2025
Je pense que je vais partir sur du Day One avec le pack Mario Kart World, et y rajouter un petit Cyberpunk 2077.
J’ai craqué sur Mario Kart en l’essayant hier, il est vraiment top, et pour l’été, ca va être le jeu idéal en famille.
Cyberpunk 2077, même si je l’ai fait sur Xbox a sa sortie, je n’ai pas fait le DLC. Et vu tout les changements qui ont été realisé depuis les differents patch, autant reprendre une partie de zero.
Pendant les vacances, je pourrai me faire Donkey Kong également. On a beaucoup aimé la démo, et envie d’en voir plus.
Reste a voir quand sortira Metroid Prime. J’aurai imaginé une sortie en septembre, mais les animateurs Nintendo me laissait sous entendre que peut être un peu plus tard encore.