Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eShop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 27 avril au 3 mai 2025:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- EA Sports FC 25
- It Takes Two
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Edition Enchantée
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Légendes Pokemon: Arceus
- The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy
- Red Dead Redemption
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Pokemon Violet
- Super Smash Brow Ultimate
- Little Friends: Dogs & Cats
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Pokemon Ecarlate
- Minecraft Deluxe Collection
- Pokemon Diamant Etincelant
- NBA 2K25
- The Elders Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Cuphead
- Subnautica
- Nine Sols
- Outer Wilds
- Undertale
- Sunderfolk
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Among Us
- Call of Warzone
- Jurassic World Evolution: Edition Complete
- Grounded
- Boomerang Fu
- Model Debut3 #nicola
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Cities Skylines – Nintendo Switch Edition
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- Worms W.M.D.
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Grid Autosport
- Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal
- Wylde Flowers
- Supermarket Simulator 2024
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 2
- Football Manager 2024 Touch
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine prochaine.
Laisser un commentaire