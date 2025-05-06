La Nintendo Switch 2 arrive en force avec une liste impressionnante de jeux dès son lancement, prévu le 5 juin 2025. De nombreux titres accompagneront la console dès le premier jour, qu’il s’agisse de remasters très attendus, de portages de prestige ou de nouvelles productions exclusives. Mais ce n’est que le début : une seconde vague de sorties viendra enrichir la bibliothèque de la console tout au long de l’année.
Pour y voir plus clair, voici deux tableaux récapitulatifs : le premier consacré aux jeux disponibles dès le lancement, et le second aux titres attendus plus tard en 2025 (et au-delà), incluant certaines dates de sortie désormais confirmées.
Sortie le 5 juin 2025 (au lancement de la Switch 2)
Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster5 juin 2025Game-Key Card
|Jeu
|Date de sortie
|Remarque
|Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer
|5 juin 2025
|eShop
|Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
|5 juin 2025
|Game-Key Card
|Civilization 7
|5 juin 2025
|eShop
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|5 juin 2025
|–
|Deltarune
|5 juin 2025
|eShop
|Fast Fusion
|5 juin 2025
|eShop
|Fortnite
|5 juin 2025
|eShop
|Hitman: World of Assassination Signature Edition
|5 juin 2025
|–
|Hogwarts Legacy
|5 juin 2025
|Game-Key Card
|Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
|5 juin 2025
|Game-Key Card
|Mario Kart World
|5 juin 2025
|–
|Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
|5 juin 2025
|Game-Key Card
|Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
|5 juin 2025
|eShop
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
|5 juin 2025
|Game-Key Card
|Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
|5 juin 2025
|Cartouche compatible Switch 1 et 2
|Shine Post: Be Your Idol (Japon uniquement)
|5 juin 2025
|Exclusif au Japon – Game-Key Card
|Sonic x Shadow Generations
|5 juin 2025
|Game-Key Card
|Split Fiction
|5 juin 2025
|Code-in-a-box
|Street Fighter 6
|5 juin 2025
|Game-Key Card
|Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
|5 juin 2025
|–
|Survival Kids
|5 juin 2025
|Game-Key Card
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|5 juin 2025
|Nouvelle édition pour Switch 2
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|5 juin 2025
|Nouvelle édition pour Switch 2
|Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut
|5 juin 2025
|Game-Key Card
Sorties ultérieures en 2025 ou 2026
|Jeu
|Date de sortie
|Remarques
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|17 juillet 2025
|RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
|19 juin 2025
|Game-Key Card
|Tamagotchi Plaza
|27 juin 2025
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
|11 juillet 2025
|Shadow Labyrinth
|18 juillet 2025
|Wandering
|17 juillet 2025
|Super Mario Party Jamboree – NS2 Edition + Jamboree TV
|24 juillet 2025
|Wild Hearts S
|25 juillet 2025
|Game-Key Card
|No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
|25 juillet 2025
|EA Sports Madden NFL 26
|14 août 2025
|Game-Key Card
|Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
|21 août 2025
|eShop
|Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
|27 août 2025
|Kirby et le monde oublié – NS2 Edition + Le pays des étoiles filantes
|28 août 2025
|Star Wars Outlaws
|4 septembre 2025
|Game-Key Card
|Two Point Museum
|2025
|Game-Key Card
|Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
|5 septembre 2025
|Borderlands 4
|2025
|Drag x Drive
|2025
|EA Sports FC 26
|2025
|Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition + DLC Shadow of the Erdtree
|2025
|Game-Key Card ?
|Enter the Gungeon 2
|2025
|eShop
|Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
|2025
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|?
|suggérer
|Goodnight Universe
|2025
|Hades 2
|2025
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|2025
|Human Fall Flat 2
|2025
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|2025
|Kirby Air Riders
|2025
|Marvel Cosmic Invasion
|2025
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – NS2 Edition
|2025
|NBA 2K
|2025
|Obakeidoro 2: Chase & Seek
|2025
|eShop
|Pokemon Legends: Z-A – NS2 Edition
|2025
|Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
|2025
|Project 007
|2025
|Reanimal
|2025
|Seed of Nostalgia
|2025
|SPINE – This is Gun Fu
|2025
|eShop
|Puzkin
|2025
|eShop
|Mouse Work
|2025
|eShop
|Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori
|2025
|Elusive
|2025
|eShop
|Woodo
|2025
|eShop
|Tails of Fate FUR Squadron Phoenix
|2025
|eShop
|Ruffy and the Riverside
|2025
|eShop
|Yooka-Replaylee
|2025
|My Time at Evershine
|2025
|Bestiario
|2025
|Littlelands
|2025
|Aurascope
|2025
|OctaRace
|2025
|Ninja Party
|2025
|eShop
|The Shadow Syndicate
|2026
|eShop
|Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions
|2026
|eShop
|AFL 26
|2025
|Witchbrook
|2025
|Day of the Shell
|2025
|Ys X: Nordics
|Japon uniquement
|Game-Key Card
pour moi ce sera Mario kart, Ridge racer mais je dis pas non à un réédition du 7 de la ps3 j’espère que Namco à cela dans ses carton, Donkey Kong, Kirby le pays des étoiles filante, street 6 mais j’hésite ayant déjà la version serie x, Metroid 4 bien entendu, Hyrule pour finir l’année.