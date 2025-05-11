Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eShop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 4 au 10 mai 2025:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- It Takes Two
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Légendes Pokemon: Arceus
- EA Sports FC 25
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Pokemon Violet
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Stray
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Edition Enchantée
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-
- EA Sports FC 25 Edition Ultimate
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Red Dead Redemption
- Pokemon Ecarlate
- Pokemon Diamant Etincelant
- LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker – Edition Deluxe
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Outer Wilds
- High On Life
- Cuphead
- Model Debut3 #nicola
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Undertale
- Among Us
- Subnautica
- Sunderfolk
- Final Fantasy IX
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Boomerang Fu
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
- Call of Warzone
- Naruto Shipppuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 – Full Burst
- Ender Magnolia
- Nine Sols
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 2
- Potion Craft
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- Final Fantasy VII
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Funko Fusion
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine prochaine.
Laisser un commentaire