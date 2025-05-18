Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eShop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 11 au 17 mai 2025:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps Édition Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- It Takes Two
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Légendes Pokemon: Arceus
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 25 Édition Ultimate
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Pokemon Violet
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Stray
- EA Sports FC 25
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Pokemon Diamant Etincelant
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-
- Overcooked! All You Can Ear
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Édition Enchantée
- Pokemon Ecarlate
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- High On Life
- Outer Wilds
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Cuphead
- Model Debut3 #nicola
- Life Is Strange 2
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Naruto Shipppuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 – Full Burst
- Subnautica
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
- Among Us
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Undertale
- Boomerang Fu
- Call of Warzone
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- GRID Autosport
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 2
- Wilde Florwers
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
- Final Fantasy IX
- Nine Sols
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Sunderfolk
- PowerWash Simulator
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine prochaine.
Laisser un commentaire