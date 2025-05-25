Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eShop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 18 au 24 mai 2025:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps Édition Deluxe
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- It Takes Two
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Légendes Pokemon: Arceus
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- Pokemon Violet
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Life is Strange Arcania Bay Collection
- Pokemon Diamant Etincelant
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- Pokemon Ecarlate
- Stardew Valley
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Édition Enchantée
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-
- Monster Train 2
- Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny
- Life Is Strange 2
- Cuphead
- Outer Wilds
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- High On Life
- Undertale
- Model Debut3 #nicola
- Boomerang Fu
- Subnautica
- Naruto Shipppuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
- PowerWash Simulator
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Among Us
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- GRID Autosport
- Call of Warzone
- Naruto Shipppuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 – Full Burst
- Nine Sols
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine prochaine.
