Nous sommes désormais en juin, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en mai 2025 sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les test matériel du mois
- Lexar PLAY PRO microSDXC Express 1 To – 9
- manette Turtle Beach Rematch Invincible Mario – 8.2
- Recon 70 et Airlite Fit de Turtle Beach – 7.5
Les préview du mois
Les tests du mois
- Monster Train 2 – 9
- Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny– 8.6
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – 8.6
- Rift of the NecroDancer – 8.3
- Maliki : Poison of the Past – 7.6
- Preserve – 7.6
- High on Life – 7.1
- MotoGP™25 – 6.8
La pépite indépendante
Nos coups de cœur
- Mindcop – 8.5
- Sea of Stars – 8.3
- Army of Ruin – 8
- Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping – 7.8
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – 7.7
- American Arcadia – 7.6
- Recall: Empty Wishes – 7.6
- Sacre Bleu – 7.4
- Aureole – Wings of Hope – 7.4
- Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age – 7.4
- Into the Restless Ruins– 7.3
- Spellcaster University – 7.3
- Shotgun Cop Man – 7.2
- Is this Game Trying to Kill Me? – 7
- Snezhinka – 7
- Nice Day for Fishing – 7
Les déceptions
- Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit – 4.9
- Bare Butt Boxing – 4.5
- Yasha: Légendes de la Lame Démoniaque – 4.3
- Deep Space Shooter – 3.7
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- 9th Dawn Remake – 6.9
- Cattle Country – 6.6
- 1f y0u’re a gh0st ca11 me here! – 6.6
- Neon Blood – 6.5
- Kingdom of Asteborg – 6.5
- Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark – 6.4
- Chessarama – 6.4
- Please, Touch The Artwork 2 – 6.3
- Captain Blood – 6
- Moving Houses – 6
- Tiebreak+ – Ace Edition – 5.8
- Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde – 5.6
- Trident’s Tale – 5.6
- Not Not 2 – A Brain Challenge – 5.6
- Covenant of Solitude – 5.5
- Spacepunk Survival – 5.5
- Macross -Shooting Insight- – 5.2
