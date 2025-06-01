Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eShop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 25 au 31 mai 2025:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps Édition Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- It Takes Two
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- EA Sports FC 25
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Légendes Pokemon: Arceus
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Pokemon Violet
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Super Mario Odyssey
- LEGO Star Wars: La Saga Skywalker Edition Galactique
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
- Pokemon Diamant Etincelant
- Pokemon Ecarlate
- LEGO Star Wars: La Saga Skywalker
- Sea of Stars
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- Stardew Valley
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Train 2
- Wobbly Life
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-
- Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny
- Jurassic World Evolution: Edition Complète
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Cookie Clicker
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered
- Outer Wilds
- Naruto Shipppuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Cuphead
- Undertale
- Nine Sols
- Subnautica
- Boomerang Fu
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Model Debut3 #nicola
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
- Grounded
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- F1 Manager 2024
- Call of Warzone
- Life Is Strange 2
- Among Us
- GRID Autosport
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine prochaine.
