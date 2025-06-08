Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eShop français de la Switch et du Nintendo eShop de la Switch 2
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 1er au 7 juin 2025:
Switch 2
Classement toutes ventes:
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Mise à niveau Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Mario Kart World
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Mise à niveau Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Fast Fusion
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard
- No Man’s Sky – Nintendo Switch 2 Edtion
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- deltarune
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
- Split Fiction
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Fast Fusion
- deltarune
- Kunitsy-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Survival Kids
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 25
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer
- Suikoken I&II Remaster for Nintendo Switch 2 Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
Switch
Classement toutes ventes:
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps Édition Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Deltarune
- EA Sports FC 25
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- It Takes Two
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Pokemon Violet
- Wobbly Life
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Super Mario Odyssey
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- No Man’s Sky
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Légendes Pokemon: Arceus
- Pokemon Ecarlate
- Pack The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
- Red Dead Redemption
- Dragon Quest XI S : les combatabts de la destinée – Edition Ultime
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Pokemon Diamant Etincelant
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
- MySims: Collection cozy
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Édition Enchantée
- Rayman Legends
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Sea of Stars
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Splatoon 3
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope Edition Gold
- Unravel Two
- Minecraft
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Digital Deluxe Edition
- Stardew Valley
- Mario Party Superstars
- Just Dance 2025 Edition Ultimate
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Pokémon Epée
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard
- LEGO Star Wars: La Saga Skywalker Edition Galactique
- Litte Nightmares I & II Bundle
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Hollow Knight
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Pass circuits additionnels
- Overcooked 2!
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Hyrule Warriors: L’Ere du Fléau
- Jurrassic World Evolution: Edition Complète
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope
- Assassin’s Creed – Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens set
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Kirby et le Monde Oublié
- Assassin’s Creed The Rebel Collection
- Pokémon Perle Scintillante
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Star Wars: La Saga Skywalker
- Pokémon Violet + Le trésor enfoui de la Zone Zéro
- Stray
- MotoGP25
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – The Storybook Vale Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Super Mario Party
- NBA2K25
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Super Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- L’aventure Layton: Katrielle et la conspiration des millionnaires – Edition Deluxe
- Pokémon : Let’s Go, Evoli
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Undertale
- Pokémon Bouclier
- Doom
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Edition Deluxe
- Monster Train 2
- Personna Collection
- Hadès
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-
- Cookie Clicker
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes
- Mario & Sonic aux Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo 2020
- Pokémon Ecarlate + Le trésor enfoui de la Zone Zéro
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps
- deltarune
- Wobbly Life
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Jurassic World Evolution: Edition Complète
- Undertale
- Monster Train 2
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-
- Cookie Clicker
- Grounded
- Outer Wilds
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Cuphead
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Subnautica
- Nine Sols
- F1 Manager 2024
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
- Naruto Shipppuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Call of Warzone
- Boomerang Fu
- Atelier Yumia: L’Alchimiste des Souvenirs et la Terre Rêvée
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- Bus Driving Simulator 24 – City Roads
- The Red Bell’s Lament
- Castlevania Dominus Collection
- Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny
- Among Us
- South Park: Le Baton de la Véritié
- Supermarket Simulator 2025
- Worms W.M.D.
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 2
- Cattle Country
- Resident Evil Village Cloud
- Football Manager 2024
- Model Debut3 #nicola
- Missing Banban
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3
- PowerWash Simulator
- Nice Day for Fishing
- Okami HD
- The Dark Picture Anthology: Little Hope
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- LEGO 2K Drive
- unpacking
- Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut
- UNO
- Dave the Diver
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Strange Horticulture
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 1
- Wilde Flowers
- High on Life
- Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping
- The Sinking City
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers; Nintendo Switch Edition
- Final Fantasy VII
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Mika and the Witch’s Mountain
- Terra Nil
- Resident Evil 4
- Sun Haven
- Resident Evil 7 boiazard Cloud
- Duck Detective – The Secret Salami
- Witchy Life Story
- Resident Evil
- LEGO Brick Tales
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud
- Croc Legend of the Gobbos
- Snipperclips – Les deux font la paire
- Haven
- Life Is Strange 2
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- Achilles: Legends Untold
- Streets of Rage 4
- Resident Evil 6
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version
- Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
- Dorfromantik
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
- Arcade Archives Ridge Racer
- Heave Ho
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Sunderfolk
- Kirby Dream Buffet
- House Flipper
- Fading Afternoon
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Ala Mobile – Formula Racing
- Funko Fusion
- Doom + Doom II
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine prochaine.
