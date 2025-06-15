Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eShop français de la Switch et du Nintendo eShop de la Switch 2
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 8 au 14 juin 2025:
Switch 2
Classement toutes ventes:
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Mario Kart World
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Mise à niveau Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Mise à niveau Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Fast Fusion
- No Man’s Sky – Nintendo Switch 2 Edtion
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Split Fiction
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
- deltarune
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Fast Fusion
- deltarune
- Kunitsy-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Survival Kids
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 25
- Suikoken I&II Remaster for Nintendo Switch 2 Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
Switch
Classement toutes ventes:
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Deltarune
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 25
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps Édition Deluxe
- It Takes Two
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Pokemon Violet
- No Man’s Sky
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Wobbly Life
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Pokemon Ecarlate
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Légendes Pokemon: Arceus
- Splatoon 3
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Red Dead Redemption
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope Edition Gold
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Pokemon Diamant Etincelant
- Rayman Legends
- Pack The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – The Storybook Vale Bundle
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Personna Collection
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
- Assassin’s Creed – Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle
- MySims: Collection cozy
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
- Just Dance 2025 Ultimate Edition
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Unravel Two
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens set
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Édition Enchantée
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Digital Deluxe
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope
- Minecraft
- Stardew Valley
- Batman: ARkham Trilogy
- Mario Party Superstars
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Kirby et le Monde Oublié
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Pokémon Epée
- Hollow Knight
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- LEGO Star Wars: La Saga Skywalker Edition Galactique
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Pass circuits additionnels
- Assassin’s Creed The Rebel Collection
- NBA2K25
- Ace Attorney Anthology
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard
- Sea of Stars
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Ultimate
- Pokémon Violet + Le trésor enfoui de la Zone Zéro
- Pokémon Perle Scintillante
- Undertale
- Overcooked! 2
- Dragon Quest XI S : les combatants de la destinée – Edition Ultime
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Super Mario Party
- Stray
- Naruto Shipppuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- Animal Crossing New Horizons + Happy Home Paradise
- Jurassic World Evolution: Edition Complète
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Hyrule Warriors: L’Ere du Fléau
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- MotoGP25
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Cult of the Lamb
- Pokémon : Let’s Go, Evoli
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – Edition Intégrale
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition
- Pokémon Ecarlate + Le trésor enfoui de la Zone Zéro
- Pokémon Bouclier
- Neva
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Super Digital Deluxe
- Outer Wilds
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps
- Deltarune
- Wobbly Life
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Undertale
- Jurassic World Evolution: Edition Complète
- Outer Wilds
- Grounded
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-
- Castlevania Dominus Collection
- Cuphead
- Supermarket Simulator 2025
- Resident Evil Village Cloud
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- Planet of Lana
- Subnautica
- South Park: Le Baton de la Véritié
- Boomerang Fu
- Monster Train 2
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Call of Warzone
- Atelier Yumia: L’Alchimiste des Souvenirs et la Terre Rêvée
- Nine Sols
- F1 Manager 2024
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
- Minecraft Dungeons
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized
- Okami HD
- Among Us
- Worms W.M.D.
- Bus Driving Simulator 24 – City Roads
- Football Manager 2024
- The Dark Picture Anthology: Little Hope
- Resident Evil 4
- Streets of Rage 4
- Resident Evil
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud
- The Red Bell’s Lament
- Return to Monkey Island
- Date Everything!
- Sun Haven
- Cookie Clicker
- UNO
- Model Debut3 #nicola
- Resident Evil 7 boiazard Cloud
- Terra Nil
- LEGO 2K Drive
- Dave the Diver
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 2
- Inscryption
- PowerWash Simulator
- Resident Evil 6
- Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered
- unpacking
- Resident Evil 5
- Arcade Archives Ridge Racer
- Wilde Flowers
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Monster Hunter Stories
- LEGO Brick Tales
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
- Nice Day for Fishing
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers; Nintendo Switch Edition
- Cattle Country
- Final Fantasy IX
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet – L’ombre des templiers
- Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Ghost Trick: Détective fantôme
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Sunderfolk
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
- Factorio
- Final Fantasy VII
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Life Is Strange 2
- Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
- Subnautica: Bellow Zero
- Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL: Dawn of the Battle Royale !!
- Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 1
- Schedule I – Mafia Empire
- Gundam Breaker 4
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version
- Missing Banban
- Dorfromantik
- Cluedo
- TSUKIHIME -A piece of blue glass moon-
- Castlevania Advance Collection
- Pentiment
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP
- Aerofly FS Flight Simulator
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine prochaine.
