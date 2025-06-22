Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eShop français de la Switch et du Nintendo eShop de la Switch 2
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 15 au 21 juin 2025:
Switch 2
Classement toutes ventes:
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Mario Kart World
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Mise à niveau Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- No Man’s Sky – Nintendo Switch 2 Edtion
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Mise à niveau Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard
- Fast Fusion
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Split Fiction
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- HITMAN World pf Assassination – Signature Edition
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Fast Fusion
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- deltarune
- Kunitsy-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Survival Kids
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 25
- Suikoken I&II Remaster for Nintendo Switch 2 Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
Switch
Classement toutes ventes:
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Minecraft
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- EA Sports FC 25
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- It Takes Two
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Deltarune
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps Édition Deluxe
- Pokemon Violet
- Splatoon 3
- No Man’s Sky
- Wobbly Life
- Pokemon Ecarlate
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Légendes Pokemon: Arceus
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Personna Collection
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope Edition Gold
- Rayman Legends
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – The Storybook Vale Bundle
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps
- Deltarune
- Wobbly Life
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Date Everything!
- Undertale
- Outer Wilds
- Planet of Lana
- Resident Evil Village Cloud
- Grounded
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-
- Rooftops & Alley: The Parkour Game
- Nine Sols
- Cuphead
- South Park: Le Baton de la Véritié
- Castlevania Dominus Collection
- Streets of Rage 4
- Atelier Yumia: L’Alchimiste des Souvenirs et la Terre Rêvée
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- Resident Evil
- Supermarket Simulator 2025
- Boomerang Fu
- Worms W.M.D.
- Resident Evil 4
- Lost inf Random: The Eternal Die
- Among Us
- Okami HD
- Subnautica
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes.
