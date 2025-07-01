Nous sommes désormais en juillet, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en juin 2025 sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les test matériel du mois
- Sac à bandoulière tomtoc pour Nintendo Switch 2 – 9
- pochette Pokémon Pikachu Jump pour Nintendo Switch (OLED, Standard et Lite) de PowerA – 9
- PowerA Advantage Wired Controller pour Nintendo Switch 2 – 8
Les préview du mois
- Mario Kart World (Nintendo Switch 2)
- Survival Kids (Nintendo Switch 2)
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (Nintendo Switch 2)
- Agatha Christie – Mort sur le Nil (PC)
Les tests du mois
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 9.8
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 9.7
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – 9.2
- Split Fiction – 9.2
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut – 9
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – 8.8
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – 8.8
- Fantasy Life i : La voleuse de temps – 8.7 (Nintendo Switch)
- Lost in Random: The Eternal Die – 8.4
- BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster – 8.4
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – 8.4
- HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition – 8.2
- FANTASY LIFE i : La voleuse de temps – 8 (Nintendo Switch 2)
- Mario Kart World – 7.9
- Into The Emberlands – 6
La pépite indépendante
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance – 9.3
Nos coups de cœur
- Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition – 8.8
- Date Everything! – 8.8
- SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – 8.3
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster – 8
- Hogwarts Legacy : L’Héritage de Poudlard – 8
- Rail Route – 7.6
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo – 7.6
- Leif’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero – 7.5
- 30 Birds – 7.5
- Rage of the Dragons NEO – 7.4
- Wilmot Works It Out – 7.3
- Bokura – 7.2
- The Operator – 7.2
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S – 7
- Bearnard – 7
- Death Kid – 7
Les déceptions
- Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 – 4.8
- Morkull Ragast’s Rage – 4.7
- Nif Nif – 3.5
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Squeakross: Home Squeak Home – 6.8
- Card-en-Ciel – 6.8
- Survival Kids – 6.7
- Skies Above – 6.5
- Fast Fusion – 6.5
- TRON: Catalyst – 6.4
- Labyrinth Of The Demon King – 6.4
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour – 6.3
- Leftovers KO! – 6.3
- Astral Flux – 6.2
- Ruffy and the Riverside – 6
- Locomoto – 6
- Hellstruck: Rage With Your Friends – 5.1
- Starlight Legacy – 5
