Le catalogue numérique de l’éditeur japonais Entergram s’apprête à connaître un grand bouleversement. Spécialisé dans les visual novels et très présent sur l’eShop japonais de la Nintendo Switch, Entergram a officiellement annoncé le retrait de plus d’une centaine de ses jeux à compter du 30 septembre 2025. Parmi eux, 68 titres seront retirés de l’eShop de la Switch, tandis que d’autres versions PlayStation (PS Vita et PS4) seront également concernées.
Ces jeux, pour la plupart uniquement disponibles au Japon, sont probablement méconnus du public international. Il s’agit en majorité de visual novels romantiques, souvent adaptés de versions PC, avec des dizaines de licences comme Aikiss, Kiss Trilogy, Amamane, MakingLovers*, ou encore Golden Loveriche. Des titres comme IxSHE Tell, Aonatsu Line ou Sen no Kiseki figuraient aussi parmi les sorties marquantes du label.
Entergram précise que certains jeux seront maintenus à la vente numérique, car transférés à d’autres éditeurs, mais n’indique pas encore la liste complète des titres concernés par cette exception. Les éditions physiques, si elles sont encore disponibles chez les détaillants, ne sont pas impactées par cette décision.
L’éditeur s’engage toutefois à continuer d’assurer le support utilisateur pour tous les titres achetés avant la date butoir, sauf ceux dont les droits auront été transférés. Une opération de soldes est également prévue avant la suppression de ces jeux, bien que les détails restent à venir. Aucune explication précise n’a été fournie quant à la raison de ce retrait massif, mais ce genre de situation est souvent lié à l’expiration de licences ou à des réorganisations internes en matière de distribution.
Les collectionneurs et fans de visual novels japonais sont donc invités à agir rapidement s’ils souhaitent acquérir ces jeux avant leur disparition.
|Japanese Title
|Translated Title
|Platform
|アイカギ きみと一緒にパック
|Eye Key Pack with You
|PS4
|アイカギ2
|Eye Key 2
|PS4
|アイカノ～雪空のトライアングル～
|Aikano: Snow Sky Triangle
|PS4 / Switch
|アイキス
|Aikiss
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|アイキス2
|Aikiss 2
|PS4 / Switch
|アイキス3cute
|Aikiss 3cute
|PS4 / Switch
|IxSHE Tell
|IxSHE Tell
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|アイベヤ
|Aibeya
|PS4
|アエリアル・ライフ
|Aerial Life
|PS Vita / PS4
|アオナツライン
|Aonatsu Line
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|あざやかな彩りの中で、君らしく
|Be yourself among the vibrant colors
|PS Vita / PS4
|彼女（あのコ）はオレからはなれない
|She (that girl) can’t leave me
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|甘えかたは彼女なりに。
|She has her own way of being cute.
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|アママネ
|Amamane
|PS Vita / PS4
|アママネ2
|Amamane 2
|PS4 / Switch
|アルカナ・アルケミア
|Arcana Alchemia
|PS4 / Switch
|AMBITIOUS MISSION
|AMBITIOUS MISSION
|PS4
|Ｅスクールライフ
|E-School Life
|PS4 / Switch
|id [イド] – Rebirth Session –
|id – Rebirth Session –
|PS Vita
|おにあま -わたしに甘えて、お兄ちゃん♡-
|Oniama -Be sweet to me, big brother♡-
|PS4 / Switch
|思い出抱えてアイにコイ!!
|Carry on the memories and come to Ai!!
|PS4 / Switch
|終わる世界とバースデイ
|The End of the World and Birthday
|PS Vita
|ガールズフランティッククラン
|Girls Frantic Clan
|PS4 / Switch
|かけぬけ★青春スパーキング！
|Run through★Youth Sparking!
|PS4
|神様のような君へ
|To you who is like a god
|PS4 / Switch
|神頼みしすぎて俺の未来がヤバい。
|I rely too much on God and my future is in danger.
|PS Vita
|ガラス姫と鏡の従者
|Glass Princess and the Mirror Servant
|PS4 / Switch
|かりぐらし恋愛
|Karigurashi Love
|PS Vita / PS4
|カルマルカ＊サークル
|Karumaruka*Circle
|PS Vita / PS4
|キスアト
|Kisuato
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|キスから始まるギャルの恋 〜くるみのウワサとホントのキモチ〜
|A gal’s love that begins with a kiss – Kurumi’s rumors and true feelings
|PS4 / Switch
|キストリロジー
|Kiss Trilogy
|PS4 / Switch
|キスベル
|Kissbell
|PS Vita / Switch
|キミの瞳にヒットミー
|Hit me in the eyes
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|君を仰ぎ乙女は姫に
|Looking up to you, the maiden becomes a princess
|PS Vita
|金色ラブリッチェ
|Golden Loverich
|PS Vita / PS4
|経験0なクラスメイト
|Classmates with zero experience
|PS4 / Switch
|恋する乙女と守護の楯～薔薇の聖母～
|The Maiden in Love and the Shield of Protection ~The Virgin Mary of the Rose~
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|恋する乙女と守護の楯 Re:boot The “SHIELD-9”
|A Maiden in Love and a Shield of Protection Re:boot The “SHIELD-9”
|PS4 / Switch
|恋する彼女の不器用な舞台
|The clumsy performance of a girl in love
|PS4 / Switch
|恋にはあまえが必要です
|Love needs sweetness
|Switch
|この青空に約束を-
|A promise to this blue sky –
|PS Vita
|この青空に約束を― Refine
|A Promise to the Blue Sky – Refine
|PS4 / Switch / WindowsPC
|金色ラブリッチェ-Golden Time-
|Kin’iro Loveriche -Golden Time-
|PS4
|さかあがりハリケーンPortable
|Rising Hurricane Portable
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|さくらさくら
|Sakura Sakura
|PS Vita / PS4
|執事が姫を選ぶとき
|When the butler chooses the princess
|PS Vita / PS4
|Sugar*Style
|Sugar*Style
|PS4 / Switch
|シュクレ ～sweet and charming time for you.～
|Sucre ~sweet and charming time for you.~
|Switch
|ショコラ ～maid cafe “curio”～ Re-order
|Chocolat ~maid cafe “curio”~ Re-order
|Switch
|シロガネ×スピリッツ！
|Shirogane x Spirits!
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|JINKI INFINITY
|JINKI INFINITY
|PS4 / Switch
|ジンキ・リザレクション
|Jinki Resurrection
|PS4 / Switch
|スウィートカフェコレクション ～ショコラ・パルフェ・シュクレ～
|Sweet Cafe Collection ~Chocolat Parfait Sucre~
|Switch
|スキとスキとでサンカク恋愛
|Love triangle with love
|PS Vita / PS4
|Strawberry Nauts -ストロベリーノーツ-
|Strawberry Nauts
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|千の刃濤、桃花染の皇姫-
|Sen no Kiseki, the Princess of Peach Blossom-
|PS Vita
|戦国†恋姫～乙女絢爛☆戦国絵巻～
|Sengoku † Koihime ~Maiden’s Gorgeousness ☆ Sengoku Picture Scroll~
|PS4
|添いカノ～ぎゅっと抱きしめて～
|My girlfriend ~Hold me tight~
|PS4 / Switch
|その日の獣には、
|The beast of the day
|PS4
|Timepiece Ensemble
|Timepiece Ensemble
|PS Vita
|タユタマ２ -you’re the only one-
|Tayutama 2 -you’re the only one-
|PS Vita / PS4
|罪ノ光ランデヴー
|Sin no Hikari Rendezvous
|PS4
|DeepOne
|DeepOne
|PS4
|どっちのｉが好きですか？
|Which i do you like?
|PS4 / Switch
|となりに彼女のいる幸せ～i fight with summer～
|The Happiness of Having a Girlfriend Next to Me ~I Fight with Summer~
|PS4 / Switch
|となりに彼女のいる幸せ～ in first snow with her ～
|The happiness of having a girlfriend by my side ~ in first snow with her ~
|PS4 / Switch
|となりに彼女のいる幸せ〜WinterGuest〜
|The Happiness of Having a Girlfriend Next to Me ~WinterGuest~
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|となりに彼女のいる幸せ～CuriousQueen～
|The Happiness of Having a Girlfriend Next to Me ~CuriousQueen~
|PS4 / Switch
|となりに彼女のいる幸せ～Summer Surprise～
|The Happiness of Having a Girlfriend Next to Me ~Summer Surprise~
|PS4 / Switch
|となりに彼女のいる幸せ～Two Farce～
|The Happiness of Having a Girlfriend Next to Me ~Two Farce~
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|ナツメグ
|nutmeg
|PS Vita
|ナデレボ！
|Naderevo!
|PS Vita
|人気声優のつくりかた
|How to become a popular voice actor
|PS Vita / PS4
|ハーヴェストオーバーレイ
|Harvest Overlay
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|ハジラブ -Making*Lovers-
|Haji Love -Making*Lovers-
|PS4 / Switch
|はつゆきさくら
|First Snow Cherry Blossom
|PS Vita / PS4
|花咲ワークスプリング！
|Hanasaki Work Spring!
|PS Vita / PS4
|春音アリス＊グラム Snow Drop
|Haruoto Alice*Gram Snow Drop
|PS Vita
|ハルキス
|Chalkis
|PS4 / Switch
|パルフェ
|Parfait
|PS Vita
|パルフェリメイク
|Parfait Remake
|PS4 / Switch
|bitter smile.
|bitter smile.
|PS Vita / Switch
|ひとつ飛ばし恋愛V
|One Skip Love V
|PS Vita
|姫宮さんはかまいたい
|Himemiya-san wants attention
|PS4 / Switch
|百花繚乱エリクシル ～Record of Torenia Revival～
|Hyakka Ryoran Elixir ~Record of Torenia Revival~
|PS Vita
|双子座のパラドクス
|The Gemini Paradox
|PS Vita
|フユキス
|Fuyukis
|PS4 / Switch
|PriministAr – プライミニスター –
|PriministAr – Priminister –
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|プラマイウォーズV
|Plus Minus Wars V
|PS Vita
|フルキス
|Full Kiss
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|フルキスS
|Full Kiss S
|PS4 / Switch
|フルキスSS
|Full Kiss SS
|PS4 / Switch
|Friend to Lover ～フレラバ～
|Friend to Lover ~FureLaba~
|PS Vita
|フローラル・フローラブ
|Floral Flow Love
|PS Vita / PS4
|放課後シンデレラ
|After School Cinderella
|PS4 / Switch
|放課後シンデレラ2
|After School Cinderella 2
|PS4 / Switch
|ボクと彼女(女医)の診察日誌
|My medical journal with my girlfriend (the female doctor)
|PS4 / Switch
|ボクと彼女たちの実習日誌 コンプリート
|My and her training diary complete
|Switch
|ボクと彼女（ナース）の研修日誌
|My training diary with my girlfriend (the nurse)
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|ホチキス
|Stapler
|PS Vita / Switch
|魔女こいにっき
|Witch Love Diary
|PS Vita
|見鏡澄香の制服活動
|Sumika Migagami’s uniform activities
|PS Vita / PS4
|Making*Lovers
|Making*Lovers
|PS Vita / PS4
|冥契のルペルカリア
|Lupercalia of the Underworld
|PS4 / Switch
|メイドさんのいる暮らし
|Living with a maid
|PS4
|メルキス
|Melkis
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|your diary +
|your diary +
|PS Vita / PS4
|らぶおぶ恋愛皇帝 of LOVE!
|Love of Love Emperor of LOVE!
|PS Vita
|love clear -ラブクリア-
|love clear
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|リプキス
|Lipkiss
|PS Vita / PS4 / Switch
|恋愛、借りちゃいました
|I borrowed love
|PS4 / Switch
|恋愛0キロメートルV
|Love 0 Kilometers V
|PS Vita
|恋愛リベンジ
|Love Revenge
|PS Vita / PS4
