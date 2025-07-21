アイカギ きみと一緒にパック Eye Key Pack with You PS4

アイカギ2 Eye Key 2 PS4

アイカノ～雪空のトライアングル～ Aikano: Snow Sky Triangle PS4 / Switch

アイキス Aikiss PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

アイキス2 Aikiss 2 PS4 / Switch

アイキス3cute Aikiss 3cute PS4 / Switch

IxSHE Tell IxSHE Tell PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

アイベヤ Aibeya PS4

アエリアル・ライフ Aerial Life PS Vita / PS4

アオナツライン Aonatsu Line PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

あざやかな彩りの中で、君らしく Be yourself among the vibrant colors PS Vita / PS4

彼女（あのコ）はオレからはなれない She (that girl) can’t leave me PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

甘えかたは彼女なりに。 She has her own way of being cute. PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

アママネ Amamane PS Vita / PS4

アママネ2 Amamane 2 PS4 / Switch

アルカナ・アルケミア Arcana Alchemia PS4 / Switch

AMBITIOUS MISSION AMBITIOUS MISSION PS4

Ｅスクールライフ E-School Life PS4 / Switch

id [イド] – Rebirth Session – id – Rebirth Session – PS Vita

おにあま -わたしに甘えて、お兄ちゃん♡- Oniama -Be sweet to me, big brother♡- PS4 / Switch

思い出抱えてアイにコイ!! Carry on the memories and come to Ai!! PS4 / Switch

終わる世界とバースデイ The End of the World and Birthday PS Vita

ガールズフランティッククラン Girls Frantic Clan PS4 / Switch

かけぬけ★青春スパーキング！ Run through★Youth Sparking! PS4

神様のような君へ To you who is like a god PS4 / Switch

神頼みしすぎて俺の未来がヤバい。 I rely too much on God and my future is in danger. PS Vita

ガラス姫と鏡の従者 Glass Princess and the Mirror Servant PS4 / Switch

かりぐらし恋愛 Karigurashi Love PS Vita / PS4

カルマルカ＊サークル Karumaruka*Circle PS Vita / PS4

キスアト Kisuato PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

キスから始まるギャルの恋 〜くるみのウワサとホントのキモチ〜 A gal’s love that begins with a kiss – Kurumi’s rumors and true feelings PS4 / Switch

キストリロジー Kiss Trilogy PS4 / Switch

キスベル Kissbell PS Vita / Switch

キミの瞳にヒットミー Hit me in the eyes PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

君を仰ぎ乙女は姫に Looking up to you, the maiden becomes a princess PS Vita

金色ラブリッチェ Golden Loverich PS Vita / PS4

経験0なクラスメイト Classmates with zero experience PS4 / Switch

恋する乙女と守護の楯～薔薇の聖母～ The Maiden in Love and the Shield of Protection ~The Virgin Mary of the Rose~ PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

恋する乙女と守護の楯 Re:boot The “SHIELD-9” A Maiden in Love and a Shield of Protection Re:boot The “SHIELD-9” PS4 / Switch

恋する彼女の不器用な舞台 The clumsy performance of a girl in love PS4 / Switch

恋にはあまえが必要です Love needs sweetness Switch

この青空に約束を- A promise to this blue sky – PS Vita

この青空に約束を― Refine A Promise to the Blue Sky – Refine PS4 / Switch / WindowsPC

金色ラブリッチェ-Golden Time- Kin’iro Loveriche -Golden Time- PS4

さかあがりハリケーンPortable Rising Hurricane Portable PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

さくらさくら Sakura Sakura PS Vita / PS4

執事が姫を選ぶとき When the butler chooses the princess PS Vita / PS4

Sugar*Style Sugar*Style PS4 / Switch

シュクレ ～sweet and charming time for you.～ Sucre ~sweet and charming time for you.~ Switch

ショコラ ～maid cafe “curio”～ Re-order Chocolat ~maid cafe “curio”~ Re-order Switch

シロガネ×スピリッツ！ Shirogane x Spirits! PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

JINKI INFINITY JINKI INFINITY PS4 / Switch

ジンキ・リザレクション Jinki Resurrection PS4 / Switch

スウィートカフェコレクション ～ショコラ・パルフェ・シュクレ～ Sweet Cafe Collection ~Chocolat Parfait Sucre~ Switch

スキとスキとでサンカク恋愛 Love triangle with love PS Vita / PS4

Strawberry Nauts -ストロベリーノーツ- Strawberry Nauts PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

千の刃濤、桃花染の皇姫- Sen no Kiseki, the Princess of Peach Blossom- PS Vita

戦国†恋姫～乙女絢爛☆戦国絵巻～ Sengoku † Koihime ~Maiden’s Gorgeousness ☆ Sengoku Picture Scroll~ PS4

添いカノ～ぎゅっと抱きしめて～ My girlfriend ~Hold me tight~ PS4 / Switch

その日の獣には、 The beast of the day PS4

Timepiece Ensemble Timepiece Ensemble PS Vita

タユタマ２ -you’re the only one- Tayutama 2 -you’re the only one- PS Vita / PS4

罪ノ光ランデヴー Sin no Hikari Rendezvous PS4

DeepOne DeepOne PS4

どっちのｉが好きですか？ Which i do you like? PS4 / Switch

となりに彼女のいる幸せ～i fight with summer～ The Happiness of Having a Girlfriend Next to Me ~I Fight with Summer~ PS4 / Switch

となりに彼女のいる幸せ～ in first snow with her ～ The happiness of having a girlfriend by my side ~ in first snow with her ~ PS4 / Switch

となりに彼女のいる幸せ〜WinterGuest〜 The Happiness of Having a Girlfriend Next to Me ~WinterGuest~ PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

となりに彼女のいる幸せ～CuriousQueen～ The Happiness of Having a Girlfriend Next to Me ~CuriousQueen~ PS4 / Switch

となりに彼女のいる幸せ～Summer Surprise～ The Happiness of Having a Girlfriend Next to Me ~Summer Surprise~ PS4 / Switch

となりに彼女のいる幸せ～Two Farce～ The Happiness of Having a Girlfriend Next to Me ~Two Farce~ PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

ナツメグ nutmeg PS Vita

ナデレボ！ Naderevo! PS Vita

人気声優のつくりかた How to become a popular voice actor PS Vita / PS4

ハーヴェストオーバーレイ Harvest Overlay PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

ハジラブ -Making*Lovers- Haji Love -Making*Lovers- PS4 / Switch

はつゆきさくら First Snow Cherry Blossom PS Vita / PS4

花咲ワークスプリング！ Hanasaki Work Spring! PS Vita / PS4

春音アリス＊グラム Snow Drop Haruoto Alice*Gram Snow Drop PS Vita

ハルキス Chalkis PS4 / Switch

パルフェ Parfait PS Vita

パルフェリメイク Parfait Remake PS4 / Switch

bitter smile. bitter smile. PS Vita / Switch

ひとつ飛ばし恋愛V One Skip Love V PS Vita

姫宮さんはかまいたい Himemiya-san wants attention PS4 / Switch

百花繚乱エリクシル ～Record of Torenia Revival～ Hyakka Ryoran Elixir ~Record of Torenia Revival~ PS Vita

双子座のパラドクス The Gemini Paradox PS Vita

フユキス Fuyukis PS4 / Switch

PriministAr – プライミニスター – PriministAr – Priminister – PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

プラマイウォーズV Plus Minus Wars V PS Vita

フルキス Full Kiss PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

フルキスS Full Kiss S PS4 / Switch

フルキスSS Full Kiss SS PS4 / Switch

Friend to Lover ～フレラバ～ Friend to Lover ~FureLaba~ PS Vita

フローラル・フローラブ Floral Flow Love PS Vita / PS4

放課後シンデレラ After School Cinderella PS4 / Switch

放課後シンデレラ2 After School Cinderella 2 PS4 / Switch

ボクと彼女(女医)の診察日誌 My medical journal with my girlfriend (the female doctor) PS4 / Switch

ボクと彼女たちの実習日誌 コンプリート My and her training diary complete Switch

ボクと彼女（ナース）の研修日誌 My training diary with my girlfriend (the nurse) PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

ホチキス Stapler PS Vita / Switch

魔女こいにっき Witch Love Diary PS Vita

見鏡澄香の制服活動 Sumika Migagami’s uniform activities PS Vita / PS4

Making*Lovers Making*Lovers PS Vita / PS4

冥契のルペルカリア Lupercalia of the Underworld PS4 / Switch

メイドさんのいる暮らし Living with a maid PS4

メルキス Melkis PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

your diary + your diary + PS Vita / PS4

らぶおぶ恋愛皇帝 of LOVE! Love of Love Emperor of LOVE! PS Vita

love clear -ラブクリア- love clear PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

リプキス Lipkiss PS Vita / PS4 / Switch

恋愛、借りちゃいました I borrowed love PS4 / Switch

恋愛0キロメートルV Love 0 Kilometers V PS Vita