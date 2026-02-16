La Nintendo Switch accueille actuellement une vague de promotions marquée par des prix parmi les plus bas jamais observés pour de nombreux titres majeurs et indépendants. Plusieurs licences emblématiques et collections complètes passent sous des seuils tarifaires particulièrement agressifs, offrant un panorama de remises substantielles sur des productions AAA comme sur des expériences plus nichées.
Parmi les offres les plus spectaculaires figurent les trois épisodes de la série Bendy. Bendy and the Dark Revival tombe à 2,99 $ (au lieu de 29,99 $), Bendy and the Ink Machine est proposé à 1,99 $ (au lieu de 19,99 $) et Bendy: Lone Wolf est également affiché à 1,99 $ (au lieu de 19,99 $). Dans le registre des remasters techniques, Crysis Remastered Trilogy chute à 19,99 $ contre 49,99 $ habituellement.
Le tactical-RPG exigeant Darkest Dungeon passe à 3,74 $ (au lieu de 24,99 $), tandis que Darkest Dungeon 2 est proposé à 12,39 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $). Même logique de décote massive pour 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim à 14,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $) ou encore Catherine: Full Body à 9,99 $ (au lieu de 49,99 $).
Les catalogues Capcom et SEGA sont largement représentés. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy descend à 9,99 $ (au lieu de 29,99 $), The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles à 15,99 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $) et Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy à 24,99 $ (au lieu de 49,99 $). Côté action-RPG, Monster Hunter Rise s’affiche à 7,99 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $) et Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate à 4,99 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $). La série Resident Evil est également en promotion, avec Resident Evil, Resident Evil 5 ou Resident Evil 6 chacun à 9,99 $ au lieu de 19,99 $.
Les RPG japonais bénéficient de remises massives. Persona 5 Tactica est proposé à 17,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $), Persona 5 Strikers à 17,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $) et la Persona Collection chute à 26,99 $ (au lieu de 89,99 $). Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance est affiché à 20,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $). Du côté des productions plus récentes, Unicorn Overlord passe à 20,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $).
Les grandes licences occidentales ne sont pas en reste. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition est à 19,79 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $), Red Dead Redemption à 24,99 $ (au lieu de 49,99 $) et The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition à 14,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $). No Man’s Sky descend à 23,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $).
Les amateurs d’indépendants trouveront également des offres particulièrement agressives : Celeste à 4,99 $ (au lieu de 19,99 $), Disco Elysium à 11,99 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $), Outer Wilds à 14,99 $ (au lieu de 24,99 $), Sifu à 9,99 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $) ou encore SteamWorld Dig 2 à 1,99 $ (au lieu de 19,99 $).
Tableau des jeux en promotion
|Jeu
|Prix en solde
|Prix de base
|Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
|23.99
|39.99
|1000xResist
|12.99
|19.99
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|14.99
|59.99
|A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection
|4.99
|9.99
|Another Crab’s Treasure
|14.99
|29.99
|Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|24.99
|49.99
|Arcade Paradise
|4.39
|19.99
|Ashen
|9.99
|39.99
|Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
|11.99
|39.99
|Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
|14.79
|39.99
|Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute
|8.74
|24.99
|Battle Brothers
|8.99
|29.99
|Bendy and the Dark Revival
|2.99
|29.99
|Bendy and the Ink Machine
|1.99
|19.99
|Bendy: Lone Wolf
|1.99
|19.99
|Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition
|9.99
|19.99
|Biped
|2.24
|14.99
|Blazing Strike
|11.99
|39.99
|BloodRayne 2: ReVamped
|10.99
|19.99
|BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites
|9.99
|19.99
|BloodRayne: ReVamped
|9.99
|19.99
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|9.99
|39.99
|Bloomtown
|12.49
|24.99
|Blossom Tales
|3.74
|14.99
|Botany Manor
|17.49
|24.99
|Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia
|7.99
|49.99
|Brotato
|3.49
|4.99
|Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
|2.99
|14.99
|Capcom Fighting Collection
|14.99
|29.99
|Capcom Fighting Collection 2
|25.99
|39.99
|Carcassonne
|5.99
|19.99
|Cassette Beasts
|9.99
|19.99
|Castaway
|3.59
|7.99
|Castlevania Advance Collection
|9.99
|19.99
|Castlevania Anniversary Collection
|7.99
|19.99
|Castlevania Dominus Collection
|17.49
|24.99
|Cat Quest 3
|9.99
|19.99
|Catherine: Full Body
|9.99
|49.99
|Caveblazers
|1.99
|14.99
|Celeste
|4.99
|19.99
|Child of Light
|4.99
|19.99
|Citizen Sleeper
|5.99
|19.99
|Citizen Sleeper 2
|14.99
|24.99
|Cocoon
|12.49
|24.99
|Corpse Party
|9.99
|19.99
|Creaks
|3.99
|19.99
|Crysis Remastered Trilogy
|19.99
|49.99
|Cuisineer
|14.99
|29.99
|Curse of the Sea Rats
|2.99
|19.99
|Cursed to Golf
|1.99
|19.99
|Jeu
|Prix en solde
|Prix de base
|Dandara
|2.99
|14.99
|Darkest Dungeon
|3.74
|24.99
|Darkest Dungeon 2
|12.39
|39.99
|Dave the Diver
|11.99
|19.99
|Deliver Us the Moon
|4.39
|19.99
|Demon Slayer – Sweep the Board
|17.99
|59.99
|Demon Slayer – The Hinokami Chronicles
|14.99
|59.99
|Disco Elysium
|11.99
|39.99
|Discounty
|13.99
|19.99
|Double Dragon Gaiden
|7.49
|24.99
|Dragon’s Dogma
|4.99
|29.99
|DreadOut 2
|12.49
|24.99
|Dredge
|9.99
|24.99
|Eiyuden Chronicle
|14.99
|49.99
|Etrian Odyssey HD
|11.99
|39.99
|Etrian Odyssey 2 HD
|15.99
|39.99
|Etrian Odyssey 3 HD
|15.99
|39.99
|Family Feud
|7.49
|29.99
|Farmagia
|14.99
|49.99
|Fate/Stay Night Remastered
|20.99
|29.99
|Florence
|1.99
|5.99
|Football Manager 2026 Touch
|33.49
|49.99
|Freedom Planet 2
|9.99
|24.99
|Gang Beasts
|11.99
|29.99
|Ghost of a Tale
|3.74
|24.99
|Ghostbusters Remastered
|7.49
|29.99
|Ghostpia Season One
|4.99
|19.99
|Ghostrunner
|7.49
|29.99
|Gimmick 2
|1.99
|19.99
|Goat Simulator 3
|14.99
|29.99
|Gone Home
|2.99
|14.99
|Graveyard Keeper
|4.99
|19.99
|GTA Trilogy – Definitive Edition
|19.79
|59.99
|Guacamelee 2
|4.99
|19.99
|Guilty Gear Strive
|29.99
|59.99
|Gunlord X
|3.99
|9.99
|Happy Game
|2.99
|14.99
|Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
|29.99
|59.99
|Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
|7.49
|49.99
|Human Fall Flat
|5.99
|19.99
|Huntdown
|3.99
|19.99
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|7.99
|39.99
|Indika
|16.24
|24.99
|Infernax
|10.99
|19.99
|IronFall Invasion
|7.19
|17.99
|Jack Move
|2.99
|19.99
|Jenny LeClue
|11.99
|24.99
|Just Dance 2026 Edition
|24.99
|49.99
|Kathy Rain
|3.74
|14.99
|Kentucky Route Zero
|9.99
|24.99
|L.A. Noire
|24.99
|49.99
|Laika: Aged Through Blood
|4.99
|19.99
|Lake
|11.99
|19.99
|Layers of Fear 2
|2.99
|29.99
|Layers of Fear: Legacy
|2.99
|19.99
|LEGO Voyagers
|19.99
|24.99
|Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
|14.99
|24.99
|Lost in Random: The Eternal Die
|14.99
|24.99
|MainFrames
|5.19
|12.99
|Manifold Garden
|4.99
|19.99
|Marvel Cosmic Invasion
|23.99
|29.99
|Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
|24.99
|49.99
|Mega Man 11
|9.99
|29.99
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
|19.99
|59.99
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|7.99
|14.99
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|7.99
|19.99
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|9.99
|29.99
|Metal Slug Tactics
|16.24
|24.99
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|9.99
|39.99
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|4.99
|39.99
|Monster Hunter Rise
|7.99
|39.99
|Monster Hunter Stories
|9.99
|29.99
|Monster Train 2
|18.74
|24.99
|Moonstone Island
|9.99
|19.99
|Morsels
|11.99
|14.99
|Jeu
|Prix en solde
|Prix de base
|NBA 2K26
|14.99
|59.99
|Neon White
|9.99
|24.99
|New Monopoly
|11.99
|29.99
|Nickelodeon & The Dice of Destiny
|19.99
|49.99
|Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
|17.49
|24.99
|No Man’s Sky
|23.99
|59.99
|No More Heroes
|9.99
|19.99
|No More Heroes 2
|9.99
|19.99
|Nova Lands
|7.99
|19.99
|Observer
|2.99
|29.99
|Oceanhorn
|3.74
|14.99
|Oceanhorn 2
|11.99
|29.99
|Okami HD
|9.99
|19.99
|OlliOlli World
|4.99
|19.99
|Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|7.99
|39.99
|Outer Wilds
|14.99
|24.99
|Overcooked 2
|6.24
|24.99
|Paradise Killer
|4.99
|19.99
|Paranormasight
|4.99
|19.99
|Persona 3 Portable
|9.99
|19.99
|Persona 4 Golden
|9.99
|19.99
|Persona 3 + 4 Bundle
|19.74
|39.49
|Persona 5 Strikers
|17.99
|59.99
|Persona 5 Strikers Deluxe
|17.49
|69.99
|Persona 5 Tactica
|17.99
|59.99
|Persona Collection
|26.99
|89.99
|Phantom Spark
|6.99
|19.99
|Phoenix Wright Trilogy
|9.99
|29.99
|Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|14.99
|29.99
|Raidou Remastered Deluxe
|42.24
|64.99
|Red Dead Redemption
|24.99
|49.99
|Resident Evil
|9.99
|19.99
|Resident Evil 0
|9.99
|19.99
|Resident Evil 5
|9.99
|19.99
|Resident Evil 6
|9.99
|19.99
|Resident Evil Revelations
|7.99
|19.99
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|7.99
|19.99
|Rift of the NecroDancer
|9.99
|19.99
|Risk of Rain
|2.49
|9.99
|Risk of Rain 2
|6.24
|24.99
|River City Girls 2
|19.99
|39.99
|Rogue Flight
|3.99
|19.99
|Rune Factory 3 Special
|13.99
|39.99
|Rune Factory 5
|13.99
|39.99
|Samba de Amigo: Party Central
|7.99
|39.99
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|6.49
|12.99
|SEGA Ages (tous titres)
|2.39
|7.99
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
|20.99
|59.99
|Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Deluxe
|23.99
|39.99
|Sifu
|9.99
|39.99
|Silent Hope
|8.99
|29.99
|Slime Rancher
|6.24
|24.99
|Sniper Elite 3
|6.99
|34.99
|Sniper Elite 4
|7.99
|39.99
|Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
|6.99
|34.99
|Snow Bros. 2 Special
|14.99
|29.99
|Snow Bros. Wonderland
|2.99
|29.99
|Solar Ash
|13.99
|39.99
|Sonic Colors Ultimate Deluxe
|13.49
|44.99
|Sonic Forces
|9.99
|19.99
|Sonic Frontiers
|17.99
|59.99
|Sonic Mania
|7.99
|19.99
|Sonic Origins
|8.99
|29.99
|Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
|35.99
|59.99
|Sonic Superstars Deluxe
|20.99
|69.99
|Sonic x Shadow Generations
|19.99
|49.99
|Source of Madness
|1.99
|19.99
|South Park: The Fractured but Whole
|8.99
|29.99
|Star Renegades
|4.99
|24.99
|SteamWorld Build
|7.49
|29.99
|SteamWorld Dig
|1.99
|9.99
|SteamWorld Dig 2
|1.99
|19.99
|SteamWorld Heist
|1.99
|19.99
|SteamWorld Heist 2
|9.89
|29.99
|SteamWorld Quest
|2.49
|24.99
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|13.99
|39.99
|Streets of Rage 4
|8.74
|24.99
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD
|5.99
|29.99
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Deluxe
|12.49
|49.99
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Deluxe
|20.99
|69.99
|Tchia
|9.89
|29.99
|TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
|7.49
|29.99
|TMNT Mutants Unleashed
|15.99
|39.99
|TMNT Shredder’s Revenge
|14.99
|24.99
|Telling Lies
|4.99
|19.99
|Tevi
|19.24
|34.99
|The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
|15.99
|39.99
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|9.99
|24.99
|The Last Campfire
|1.99
|14.99
|The Last Hero of Nostalgia
|8.74
|24.99
|The Pathless
|9.99
|39.99
|The Rogue Prince of Persia
|19.99
|39.99
|The Witcher 3
|9.99
|39.99
|The Witcher 3 Complete Edition
|14.99
|59.99
|There is No Light
|2.99
|19.99
|Thronebreaker
|4.99
|19.99
|Tinykin
|6.24
|24.99
|Tokyo Xanadu eX+
|24.99
|49.99
|Trover Saves the Universe
|7.49
|29.99
|Unicorn Overlord
|20.99
|59.99
|Untitled Goose Game
|9.99
|19.99
|Valkyria Chronicles
|4.99
|19.99
|Valkyria Chronicles 4
|5.99
|29.99
|Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete
|9.99
|49.99
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|4.99
|19.99
|Windjammers
|3.74
|14.99
|Windjammers 2
|4.99
|19.99
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
|4.99
|19.99
|Wordless
|6.99
|19.99
|World War Z
|9.99
|39.99
|Wytchwood
|8.99
|19.99
|Ys Origin
|4.99
|19.99
Laisser un commentaire