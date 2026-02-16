La Nintendo Switch accueille actuellement une vague de promotions marquée par des prix parmi les plus bas jamais observés pour de nombreux titres majeurs et indépendants. Plusieurs licences emblématiques et collections complètes passent sous des seuils tarifaires particulièrement agressifs, offrant un panorama de remises substantielles sur des productions AAA comme sur des expériences plus nichées.

Parmi les offres les plus spectaculaires figurent les trois épisodes de la série Bendy. Bendy and the Dark Revival tombe à 2,99 $ (au lieu de 29,99 $), Bendy and the Ink Machine est proposé à 1,99 $ (au lieu de 19,99 $) et Bendy: Lone Wolf est également affiché à 1,99 $ (au lieu de 19,99 $). Dans le registre des remasters techniques, Crysis Remastered Trilogy chute à 19,99 $ contre 49,99 $ habituellement.

Le tactical-RPG exigeant Darkest Dungeon passe à 3,74 $ (au lieu de 24,99 $), tandis que Darkest Dungeon 2 est proposé à 12,39 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $). Même logique de décote massive pour 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim à 14,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $) ou encore Catherine: Full Body à 9,99 $ (au lieu de 49,99 $).

Les catalogues Capcom et SEGA sont largement représentés. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy descend à 9,99 $ (au lieu de 29,99 $), The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles à 15,99 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $) et Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy à 24,99 $ (au lieu de 49,99 $). Côté action-RPG, Monster Hunter Rise s’affiche à 7,99 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $) et Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate à 4,99 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $). La série Resident Evil est également en promotion, avec Resident Evil, Resident Evil 5 ou Resident Evil 6 chacun à 9,99 $ au lieu de 19,99 $.

Les RPG japonais bénéficient de remises massives. Persona 5 Tactica est proposé à 17,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $), Persona 5 Strikers à 17,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $) et la Persona Collection chute à 26,99 $ (au lieu de 89,99 $). Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance est affiché à 20,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $). Du côté des productions plus récentes, Unicorn Overlord passe à 20,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $).

Les grandes licences occidentales ne sont pas en reste. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition est à 19,79 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $), Red Dead Redemption à 24,99 $ (au lieu de 49,99 $) et The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition à 14,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $). No Man’s Sky descend à 23,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $).

Les amateurs d’indépendants trouveront également des offres particulièrement agressives : Celeste à 4,99 $ (au lieu de 19,99 $), Disco Elysium à 11,99 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $), Outer Wilds à 14,99 $ (au lieu de 24,99 $), Sifu à 9,99 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $) ou encore SteamWorld Dig 2 à 1,99 $ (au lieu de 19,99 $).

Tableau des jeux en promotion

Jeu Prix en solde Prix de base Ace Attorney Investigations Collection 23.99 39.99 1000xResist 12.99 19.99 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim 14.99 59.99 A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection 4.99 9.99 Another Crab’s Treasure 14.99 29.99 Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy 24.99 49.99 Arcade Paradise 4.39 19.99 Ashen 9.99 39.99 Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection 11.99 39.99 Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection 14.79 39.99 Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute 8.74 24.99 Battle Brothers 8.99 29.99 Bendy and the Dark Revival 2.99 29.99 Bendy and the Ink Machine 1.99 19.99 Bendy: Lone Wolf 1.99 19.99 Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition 9.99 19.99 Biped 2.24 14.99 Blazing Strike 11.99 39.99 BloodRayne 2: ReVamped 10.99 19.99 BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites 9.99 19.99 BloodRayne: ReVamped 9.99 19.99 Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night 9.99 39.99 Bloomtown 12.49 24.99 Blossom Tales 3.74 14.99 Botany Manor 17.49 24.99 Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia 7.99 49.99 Brotato 3.49 4.99 Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons 2.99 14.99 Capcom Fighting Collection 14.99 29.99 Capcom Fighting Collection 2 25.99 39.99 Carcassonne 5.99 19.99 Cassette Beasts 9.99 19.99 Castaway 3.59 7.99 Castlevania Advance Collection 9.99 19.99 Castlevania Anniversary Collection 7.99 19.99 Castlevania Dominus Collection 17.49 24.99 Cat Quest 3 9.99 19.99 Catherine: Full Body 9.99 49.99 Caveblazers 1.99 14.99 Celeste 4.99 19.99 Child of Light 4.99 19.99 Citizen Sleeper 5.99 19.99 Citizen Sleeper 2 14.99 24.99 Cocoon 12.49 24.99 Corpse Party 9.99 19.99 Creaks 3.99 19.99 Crysis Remastered Trilogy 19.99 49.99 Cuisineer 14.99 29.99 Curse of the Sea Rats 2.99 19.99 Cursed to Golf 1.99 19.99