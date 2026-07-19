Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch et Switch 2.
Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
|Platform
|Game
|Size
|Switch 2
|Switch 2
|Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
|27.8 GB
|Switch 2
|Unbeatable
|14.4 GB
|Switch 2
|Splatoon Raiders
|13.1 GB
|Switch 2
|Disgaea Mayhem
|2.0 GB
|Switch 2
|Pit Panic
|1.3 GB
|Switch 2
|Memory of Memorie: A Chill Story – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|1.1 GB
|Switch
|Switch
|High Times
|3.6 GB
|Switch
|Solateria
|2.9 GB
|Switch
|Yog-Sothoth’s Yard
|2.9 GB
|Switch
|Helix: Descent N Ascent
|2.6 GB
|Switch
|Tolem
|2.2 GB
|Switch
|Disgaea Mayhem
|1.9 GB
|Switch
|Cozy Battle Royale 2026
|1.6 GB
|Switch
|Twofold
|1.5 GB
|Switch
|Pit Panic
|1.3 GB
|Switch
|Football 26 League Superstar
|1.1 GB
|Switch
|Staffer Retro: A Supernatural Mystery Quest
|1.1 GB
|Switch
|Seven Deadly Sins: Anime Girls Fantasy Love
|1000 MB
|Switch
|Seven Deadly Sins: Anime Boys Fantasy Love
|1000 MB
|Switch
|28 Days Train Wreck Survivor
|956 MB
|Switch
|Car Parking Simulator 2026
|920 MB
|Switch
|Bob The Mad Rabbit
|840 MB
|Switch
|Torii
|836 MB
|Switch
|Memory of Memorie: A Chill Story
|607 MB
|Switch
|Learn Through Riddles Masterpieces of the World
|579 MB
|Switch
|Papercraft Tactics
|500 MB
|Switch
|Club Soko
|438 MB
|Switch
|In The Dark Collection
|430 MB
|Switch
|Royal Pit
|430 MB
|Switch
|Blast’N Bounty
|350 MB
|Switch
|Chilling Urban Legends
|289 MB
|Switch
|Coloring Pixels: Collection 7
|280 MB
|Switch
|Steam Girls
|267 MB
|Switch
|Flip-Flip Jigsaw Girls
|240 MB
|Switch
|Super Goldfish Scooping
|240 MB
|Switch
|You All Know Arm Tank Volley
|206 MB
|Switch
|Momoka (wo) Wasshoi
|201 MB
|Switch
|Castaway
|179 MB
|Switch
|Bone Marrow 2
|176 MB
|Switch
|The Chilling Moment You Realize It
|176 MB
|Switch
|Square Brain Puzzle
|154 MB
|Switch
|Cubic Riders
|141 MB
|Switch
|Bomcat
|96 MB
|Switch
|To the Basement: Before
|86 MB
|Switch
|Eggconsole Dragon Slayer Level 2.0 PC-8801
|43 MB
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