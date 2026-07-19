Switch 2

Switch 2 Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster 27.8 GB

Switch 2 Unbeatable 14.4 GB

Switch 2 Splatoon Raiders 13.1 GB

Switch 2 Disgaea Mayhem 2.0 GB

Switch 2 Pit Panic 1.3 GB

Switch 2 Memory of Memorie: A Chill Story – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 1.1 GB

Switch

Switch High Times 3.6 GB

Switch Solateria 2.9 GB

Switch Yog-Sothoth’s Yard 2.9 GB

Switch Helix: Descent N Ascent 2.6 GB

Switch Tolem 2.2 GB

Switch Disgaea Mayhem 1.9 GB

Switch Cozy Battle Royale 2026 1.6 GB

Switch Twofold 1.5 GB

Switch Pit Panic 1.3 GB

Switch Football 26 League Superstar 1.1 GB

Switch Staffer Retro: A Supernatural Mystery Quest 1.1 GB

Switch Seven Deadly Sins: Anime Girls Fantasy Love 1000 MB

Switch Seven Deadly Sins: Anime Boys Fantasy Love 1000 MB

Switch 28 Days Train Wreck Survivor 956 MB

Switch Car Parking Simulator 2026 920 MB

Switch Bob The Mad Rabbit 840 MB

Switch Torii 836 MB

Switch Memory of Memorie: A Chill Story 607 MB

Switch Learn Through Riddles Masterpieces of the World 579 MB

Switch Papercraft Tactics 500 MB

Switch Club Soko 438 MB

Switch In The Dark Collection 430 MB

Switch Royal Pit 430 MB

Switch Blast’N Bounty 350 MB

Switch Chilling Urban Legends 289 MB

Switch Coloring Pixels: Collection 7 280 MB

Switch Steam Girls 267 MB

Switch Flip-Flip Jigsaw Girls 240 MB

Switch Super Goldfish Scooping 240 MB

Switch You All Know Arm Tank Volley 206 MB

Switch Momoka (wo) Wasshoi 201 MB

Switch Castaway 179 MB

Switch Bone Marrow 2 176 MB

Switch The Chilling Moment You Realize It 176 MB

Switch Square Brain Puzzle 154 MB

Switch Cubic Riders 141 MB

Switch Bomcat 96 MB

Switch To the Basement: Before 86 MB