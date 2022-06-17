Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Crazy Chicken Xtreme

Final Vendetta

Horgihugh and Friends

Oxide Room 104

Zorro The Chronicles

Around the world

Autonauts

Barn Finders

Blackguards 2

Clouds Gardens

Dadish 3

I Love Finding Critters! Collector’s Edition

I Love Finding More Cats! Collector’s Edition

Jumanji: The Curse Returns

Later Daters Premium

Lines Universe

Neko Secret Room

Neon White

Overlord: Escape From Nazarick

Perfect Gold

Plunder Dungeons

Snake of Maths! Cool Education Game

Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

The Hand of Merlin

Thunder Kid II

Time Rift

Viki Spotter: Camping

Ye Olde Cribbage Club: A Later Daters Game

Nintendo Switch Online



NC

Les DLC de la semaine :

DEADCRAFT

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story™

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™

The Sinking City

TOUHOU Spell Bubble

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Prix −70% Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Games 2,39 € Switch 7,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Racing Xtreme: Fast Rally Driver 3D 1,79 € Switch 5,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game 2,99 € Switch 9,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Jumpy Mia 2,69 € Switch 8,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Racing Classics Pro: Drag Race & Real Speed 1,49 € Switch 4,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −87% Classic Pool 0,99 € Switch 7,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing 2,99 € Switch 9,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −83% Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble 0,99 € Switch 5,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Road Racing: Highway Car Chase 2,39 € Switch 7,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Top Boat: Racing Simulator 3D 1,79 € Switch 5,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos 2,99 € Switch 5,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Air Strike: Ww2 Fighters Sky Combat 1,49 € Switch 4,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive 2,99 € Switch 5,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Pool: 8 Ball Billiards 1,49 € Switch 4,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing 2,39 € Switch 7,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Total Arcade Racing 2,99 € Switch 9,99 € 8 juil. 2022 00:59 −83% Halloween Snowball Bubble 0,99 € Switch 5,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −89% Silk 1,09 € Switch 9,99 € 25/06/2022 00:59 −70% Zombie Call: Trigger 3D 1,79 € Switch 5,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −89% The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain 1,20 € Switch 10,99 € 25/06/2022 00:59 −50% Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato En Muertoburgo 2,99 € Switch 5,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −93% Pure Chase 80’s 0,99 € Switch 14,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D 1,79 € Switch 5,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag 1,49 € Switch 4,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −83% Hyper Sentinel 1,01 € Switch 5,99 € 25/06/2022 00:59 −70% Zombie Beyond Terror: Fps Survival 2,09 € Switch 6,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Poker Champion: Texas Hold’Em 2,99 € Switch 9,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Racing Xtreme 2 2,09 € Switch 6,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Drag Clash Pro: Hot Rod Racing 1,79 € Switch 5,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Minigolf Adventure 1,24 € Switch 4,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Moto Rider Go: Highway Traffic 2,69 € Switch 8,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −47% West Of Loathing 5,83 € Switch 11 € 8 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Infinitecorp: Cyberpunk Card Game 2,09 € Switch 6,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Super Jumpy Ball 1,49 € Switch 4,99 € 8 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Snake Vs Snake 1,19 € Switch 3,99 € 8 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Diabolic 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Son Of A Witch 5,19 € Switch 12,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Extreme Speed Bundle Go! Fish Go! Adrenaline Rush, Jet Ski Rush 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse 6,79 € Switch 16,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −88% Spider Solitaire 0,99 € Switch 8,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Animus: Revenant 9,99 € Switch 24,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −66% Island Maze 0,99 € Switch 2,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Driving World: Aspen 4,79 € Switch 11,99 € 15 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% If My Heart Had Wings 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −66% Bullet Battle: Evolution 5,77 € Switch 16,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Counter Recon: The First Mission 6,79 € Switch 16,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Dungeon Limbus 6,79 € Switch 16,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Rolling Car 1,99 € Switch 7,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Girls Tank Battle 4,79 € Switch 11,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −45% Zombie Is Planting 6,59 € Switch 11,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −35% Lovekami -Divinity Stage- 9,09 € Switch 13,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −72% Paratopic 1,49 € Switch 5,49 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −66% Debtor 0,99 € Switch 2,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Food Truck Tycoon 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Zombie Hill Race 0,99 € Switch 9,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −62% Kid’s Art & Puzzle 2,99 € Switch 7,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −83% Blood Breed 0,99 € Switch 5,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Rogue Bit 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Demong Hunter 3,59 € Switch 8,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −66% Animus: Harbinger 3,05 € Switch 8,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Girabox 0,99 € Switch 2,49 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −45% Last 4 Alive: Escape From Zombies 6,59 € Switch 11,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Sharp Shooter Bundle: S.N.I.P.E.R Hunter Scope + Knights & Guns 2,99 € Switch 29,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 In 1 Bundle 1,29 € Switch 12,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Dark Water: Slime Invader 6,79 € Switch 16,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −66% Animus 3,05 € Switch 8,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −45% Space Stella: The Unknown Planet 9,34 € Switch 16,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Sweet Bakery Tycoon 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Emergency Driver Simulator 5,59 € Switch 13,99 € 15 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Bleed 1,79 € Switch 11,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% Metropolis: Lux Obscura 2,95 € Switch 7,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Double Cross 3,99 € Switch 19,99 € 30/06/2022 00:59 −50% Epic Word Search Collection 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Odallus: The Dark Call 1,79 € Switch 11,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 3,99 € Switch 39,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 5,04 € Switch 50,49 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Black Paradox 2,24 € Switch 14,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Roundout By Powgi 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Blue Fire 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 30/06/2022 00:59 −40% Port Royale 4 29,99 € Switch 49,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −83% Unravel Two 5,09 € Switch 29,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −50% Word Search By Powgi 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% Ovivo 2,58 € Switch 6,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Gaps By Powgi 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Epic Word Search Collection 2 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Push-Ups Workout 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Elva The Eco Dragon 3,56 € Switch 8,90 € 4 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Traffix: Traffic Simulator 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% Energy Invasion 1,10 € Switch 2,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Rez Plz 2,99 € Switch 14,99 € 30/06/2022 00:59 −85% Oniken: Unstoppable Edition 1,49 € Switch 9,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% The Magister 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Up Cliff Drive 1,49 € Switch 4,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 5,24 € Switch 52,49 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 3,79 € Switch 37,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% Planet Rix-13 1,84 € Switch 4,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Guild Of Darksteel 5,99 € Switch 14,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% Deep Ones 1,84 € Switch 4,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −35% Ultionus: A Tale Of Petty Revenge 5,19 € Switch 7,99 € 23/06/2022 00:59 −50% Link-A-Pix Deluxe 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Sit-Ups Workout 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −35% Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition 8,44 € Switch 12,99 € 23/06/2022 00:59 −45% Apsulov: End Of Gods 16,49 € Switch 29,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% One Eyed Kutkh 1,84 € Switch 4,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Pic-A-Pix Deluxe 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Fill-A-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% The Procession To Calvary 8,99 € Switch 14,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Unto The End 9,99 € Switch 24,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Defend Your Castle 1,75 € Switch 4,39 € 24/06/2022 00:59 −40% Time Tenshi 7,19 € Switch 11,99 € 8 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% History 2048 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Valfaris & Slain Double Pack 7,99 € Switch 39,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition 9,99 € Switch 39,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −50% Word Puzzles By Powgi 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% Skytime 1,10 € Switch 2,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Adventures Of Chris 2,99 € Switch 14,99 € 30/06/2022 00:59 −85% Unexplored 2,25 € Switch 15 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Pic-A-Pix Pieces 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack 1,99 € Switch 19,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Retro Game Pack 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Tower Of Time 6,24 € Switch 24,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 30/06/2022 00:59 −50% Ladders By Powgi 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Just Black Jack 0,99 € Switch 1,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Digerati Best Sellers 7,79 € Switch 51,97 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition 7,99 € Switch 39,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Tower Climb 1,50 € Switch 5 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Word Sudoku By Powgi 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Cyber Hook 3,74 € Switch 14,99 € 30/06/2022 00:59 −90% Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 4,59 € Switch 45,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% The Low Road 5,99 € Switch 14,99 € 24/06/2022 00:59 −60% Math Classroom Challenge 3,96 € Switch 9,90 € 4 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Monster Slayers 2,24 € Switch 14,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves 0,99 € Switch 5,09 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Solitaire Klondike Black 0,99 € Switch 5,09 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Block-A-Pix Deluxe 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Fifty Words By Powgi 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Tic-Tac-Letters By Powgi 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% Energy Cycle 1,10 € Switch 2,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Multi Quiz 0,99 € Switch 9,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Crash: Autodrive 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Anti Hero Bundle 4,09 € Switch 40,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Miniature — The Story Puzzle 0,99 € Switch 3,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Fe 7,99 € Switch 19,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −50% Wordsweeper By Powgi 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −66% Cake Laboratory 0,99 € Switch 2,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Reverse Crawl 1,94 € Switch 12,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Bunny Adventure 1,50 € Switch 5 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Alphaset By Powgi 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Soft Drift 2,10 € Switch 3,50 € 5 juil. 2022 00:59 −66% Nature 1 € Switch 2,99 € 13 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Verlet Swing 2,99 € Switch 14,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Wordbreaker By Powgi 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Meteoroids 3D 3,99 € Switch 9,99 € 4 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Joggernauts 2,99 € Switch 14,99 € 30/06/2022 00:59 −90% The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 4,49 € Switch 44,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −66% Dragon Question 1 € Switch 3 € 13 juil. 2022 00:59 −79% Uni 1 € Switch 4,99 € 13 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Mable & The Wood 2,99 € Switch 14,99 € 30/06/2022 00:59 −80% Nira 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 30/06/2022 00:59 −63% State Of Anarchy: Master Of Mayhem 2,95 € Switch 7,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% The King’s Bird 3,99 € Switch 19,99 € 30/06/2022 00:59 −80% Bite The Bullet 2,99 € Switch 14,99 € 30/06/2022 00:59 −90% Blood And Guts Bundle 4,49 € Switch 44,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −95% Overlanders 0,99 € Switch 22,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% Sigi — A Fart For Melusina 1,84 € Switch 4,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% Grab The Bottle 1,84 € Switch 4,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% Grass Cutter — Mutated Lawns 2,58 € Switch 6,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 3,49 € Switch 34,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Word Wheel By Powgi 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Shikhondo: Soul Eater 3,49 € Switch 13,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −35% Bloody Rally Show 12,99 € Switch 19,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition 9,99 € Switch 39,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −74% Zombie’s Cool 1 € Switch 3,99 € 13 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Super Mega Baseball 3 15,99 € Switch 39,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −66% World Soccer Kid 1 € Switch 2,99 € 13 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Crypto By Powgi 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Kirakira Stars Idol Project Ai 4 € Switch 8 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Glass Masquerade Double Pack 3,29 € Switch 21,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Super Loop Drive 0,99 € Switch 3,99 € 17 juil. 2022 00:59 −67% Burnout Paradise Remastered 9,89 € Switch 29,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −80% Uncanny Valley 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Parking Madness 1,50 € Switch 5 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −62% Zombo Buster Advance 1,49 € Switch 3,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −90% Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 3,49 € Switch 34,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Tropico 6 — Nintendo Switch Edition 24,99 € Switch 49,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% The Adventures Of Elena Temple 0,99 € Switch 1,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Dungeons Of Shalnor 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% Energy Balance 1,10 € Switch 2,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Vosaria: Lair Of The Forgotten 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% Vasilis 1,84 € Switch 4,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Bleed 2 2,24 € Switch 14,99 € 14 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% X-Force Genesis 1,80 € Switch 6 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −63% Crashbots 3,69 € Switch 9,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% The Office Quest 3,59 € Switch 11,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −66% Rollin’ Eggz 0,99 € Switch 2,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Just A Phrase By Powgi 3,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Lost In Random 14,99 € Switch 29,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −80% Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered 7,99 € Switch 39,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −50% Jump King 6,49 € Switch 12,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Illusion Of L’Phalcia 6,49 € Switch 12,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Alphadia Genesis 2 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Venture Towns 6,50 € Switch 13 € 13 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Pretty Girls Panic! Plus 3,59 € Switch 5,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Touhou Spell Bubble 24,99 € Switch 49,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Wizards Of Brandel 6,49 € Switch 12,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Word Mesh 2,79 € Switch 6,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −50% As Far As The Eye 10,49 € Switch 20,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Basketball Club Story 7,80 € Switch 13 € 13 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!! 35,99 € Switch 59,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Dream House Days DX 7,80 € Switch 13 € 13 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Lucid Cycle 4,19 € Switch 6,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Bubble Shooter Fx 1,59 € Switch 3,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −40% Venus: Improbable Dream 5,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire 3,59 € Switch 5,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% M.A.C.E. Tower Defense 1,59 € Switch 3,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −40% Mega Mall Story2 7,80 € Switch 13 € 13 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Crimson Spires 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire 2,99 € Switch 4,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Beastie Bay DX 7,80 € Switch 13 € 13 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Legend Of The Tetrarchs 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Riverbond 4,39 € Switch 21,99 € 30/06/2022 00:59 −50% Dragon Sinker 6,49 € Switch 12,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −41% Wingspan 11,79 € Switch 19,99 € 30/06/2022 00:59 −50% Mega Mall Story 6,50 € Switch 13 € 13 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey 5,99 € Switch 11,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Radon Blast 1,59 € Switch 3,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −60% Death Road To Canada 5,99 € Switch 14,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Chronus Arc 6,49 € Switch 12,99 € 7 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Monster Blast 3,19 € Switch 7,99 € 27/06/2022 00:59 −75% Metro 2033 Redux 6,24 € Switch 24,99 € 23/06/2022 00:59 −80% Space Ribbon 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 12 juil. 2022 00:59 −46% Formula Retro Racing 6,99 € Switch 12,99 € 12 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Swapperoo 1,74 € Switch 6,99 € 28/06/2022 00:59 −75% Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge 1,74 € Switch 6,99 € 28/06/2022 00:59 −80% Chill Panda 2,19 € Switch 10,99 € 12 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Between Time: Escape Room 2,49 € Switch 9,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Crazy Zen Mini Golf 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 12 juil. 2022 00:59 −45% Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid 10,99 € Switch 19,99 € 29/06/2022 00:59 −75% Tested On Humans: Escape Room 2,49 € Switch 9,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −66% Pinball Freedom 2,99 € Switch 9 € 12 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Metro: Last Light Redux 6,24 € Switch 24,99 € 23/06/2022 00:59 −80% Pinball Lockdown 1,19 € Switch 5,99 € 12 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Splatter 1,04 € Switch 4,19 € 5 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Crazy Zen Codeword 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 12 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Quell Zen 1,94 € Switch 7,79 € 28/06/2022 00:59 −75% Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room 2,49 € Switch 9,99 € 1 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Pendula Swing — The Complete Journey 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 16 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 13 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles 5,19 € Switch 12,99 € 11 juil. 2022 00:59