Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 30 mai au 5 juin 2022) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu). Aucune sortie majeur cette semaine, ce qui profite à The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You qui se place bien pour un petit jeu.
01./01. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 28.259 / 447.781 (-13%)
02./00. [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You # <ADV> (Mages.) {2022.06.02} (¥7.800) – 21.440 / NEW
03./02. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.03.25} (¥5.980) – 13.290 / 749.577 (+4%)
04./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 11.848 / 4.664.614 (+19%)
05./00. [PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You # <ADV> (Mages.) {2022.06.02} (¥7.800) – 9.029 / NEW
06./05. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.617 / 2.663.165 (+5%)
07./07. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 6.881 / 3.169.070 (+32%)
08./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 6.153 / 4.895.873 (+22%)
09./06. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 <SPT> (Konami) {2022.04.21} (¥7.500) – 6.021 / 183.229 (+6%)
10./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.419 / 2.036.972 (+29%)
Top des ventes hardware:
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # | 61.122 | 60.877 | 97.208 | 2.032.467 | 2.775.112 | 24.951.968 |
| PS5 # | 28.583 | 14.830 | 18.330 | 455.193 | 545.230 | 1.678.528 |
| XBS # | 11.573 | 2.541 | 630 | 97.464 | 14.709 | 226.122 |
| 3DS # | 257 | 164 | 341 | 7.340 | 14.468 | 24.594.788 |
| PS4 # | 21 | 16 | 2.725 | 384 | 75.783 | 9.395.328 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| ALL | 101.556 | 78.428 | 119.234 | 2.592.848 | 3.425.302 | 62.033.370 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| PS5 | 26.153 | 13.495 | 16.302 | 408.405 | 462.245 | 1.437.531 |
| PS5DE | 2.430 | 1.335 | 2.028 | 46.788 | 82.985 | 240.997 |
| XBS X | 3.041 | 887 | 346 | 31.072 | 9.127 | 104.363 |
| XBS S | 8.532 | 1.654 | 284 | 66.392 | 5.582 | 121.759 |
|NSWOLED| 32.506 | 30.702 | | 1.089.401 | | 1.861.529 |
| NSW L | 8.966 | 8.563 | 23.004 | 332.970 | 800.770 | 4.743.754 |
| NSW | 19.650 | 21.612 | 74.204 | 610.096 | 1.974.342 | 18.346.685 |
| PS4 | 21 | 16 | 2.725 | 384 | 75.559 | 7.819.605 |
|n-2DSLL| 257 | 164 | 341 | 7.340 | 14.468 | 1.199.843 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
Laisser un commentaire