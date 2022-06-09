Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 30 mai au 5 juin 2022) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu). Aucune sortie majeur cette semaine, ce qui profite à The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You qui se place bien pour un petit jeu.

01./01. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 28.259 / 447.781 (-13%)

02./00. [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You # <ADV> (Mages.) {2022.06.02} (¥7.800) – 21.440 / NEW

03./02. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.03.25} (¥5.980) – 13.290 / 749.577 (+4%)

04./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 11.848 / 4.664.614 (+19%)

05./00. [PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You # <ADV> (Mages.) {2022.06.02} (¥7.800) – 9.029 / NEW

06./05. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.617 / 2.663.165 (+5%)

07./07. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 6.881 / 3.169.070 (+32%)

08./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 6.153 / 4.895.873 (+22%)

09./06. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 <SPT> (Konami) {2022.04.21} (¥7.500) – 6.021 / 183.229 (+6%)

10./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.419 / 2.036.972 (+29%)

Top des ventes hardware: