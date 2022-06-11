Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Mario Strikers: Battle League
2. Nintendo Switch Sports
3. Minecraft
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Stardew Valley
6. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
7. Green Hell
8. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
9. Overcooked 2
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Mario Party Superstars
12. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II
13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
14. Among Us
15. This War of Mine
16. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
17. Cuphead
18. Panzer Dragoon: Remake
19. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
20. Cooking Simulator
21. Inside
22. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
23. Just Dance 2022
24. Resident Evil 4
25. Hungry Shark World
26. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
27. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
28. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
29. MLB The Show 22
30. Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Green Hell
3. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II
4. Among Us
5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
6. Cuphead
7. Panzer Dragoon: Remake
8. Cooking Simulator
9. Inside
10. Hungry Shark World
11. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
12. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
13. Shantae
14. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
15. Hollow Knight
16. Thief Simulator
17. Real Boxing 2
18. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
19. Blasphemous
20. Uno
21. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
22. Limbo
23. Jurassic World Evolution
24. Overwatch
25. Old Man’s Journey
26. Souldiers
27. Resident Evil 6
28. The Escapists
29. Cozy Grove
30. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
