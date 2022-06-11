Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Strikers: Battle League

2. Nintendo Switch Sports

3. Minecraft

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Stardew Valley

6. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

7. Green Hell

8. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

9. Overcooked 2

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Mario Party Superstars

12. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

14. Among Us

15. This War of Mine

16. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

17. Cuphead

18. Panzer Dragoon: Remake

19. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

20. Cooking Simulator

21. Inside

22. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition

23. Just Dance 2022

24. Resident Evil 4

25. Hungry Shark World

26. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

27. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

28. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

29. MLB The Show 22

30. Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Green Hell

3. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

4. Among Us

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

6. Cuphead

7. Panzer Dragoon: Remake

8. Cooking Simulator

9. Inside

10. Hungry Shark World

11. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

12. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

13. Shantae

14. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

15. Hollow Knight

16. Thief Simulator

17. Real Boxing 2

18. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

19. Blasphemous

20. Uno

21. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

22. Limbo

23. Jurassic World Evolution

24. Overwatch

25. Old Man’s Journey

26. Souldiers

27. Resident Evil 6

28. The Escapists

29. Cozy Grove

30. One Piece: Unlimited World Red