Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Strikers: Battle League

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

3. Nintendo Switch Sports

4. Minecraft

5. Stardew Valley

6. Green Hell

7. Among Us

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

10. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

11. Overcooked 2

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15. Mario Party Superstars

16. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

17. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

18. Resident Evil 4

19. Cooking Simulator

20. This War of Mine

21. Cuphead

22. Spiritfarer

23. Celeste

24. Panzer Dragoon: Remake

25. Mortal Kombat 11

26. Shantae

27. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

28. Hollow Knight

29. Thief Simulator

30. Shantae: Half-Genie Hero

Download-Only Games

1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

2. Stardew Valley

3. Green Hell

4. Among Us

5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

6. Cooking Simulator

7. Cuphead

8. Celeste

9. Panzer Dragoon: Remake

10. Shantae

11. Hollow Knight

12. Thief Simulator

13. Terraria

14. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

15. Blapshemous

16. Resident Evil 6

17. Real Boxing 2

18. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

19. The Escapists

20. Old Man’s Journey

21. Neon White

22. Resident Evil 5

23. Kill It With Fire

24. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

25. Resident Evil

26. Hentai Uno

27. Golf With Your Friends

28. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

29. Monster Prom XXL

30. A Short Hike