Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Mario Strikers: Battle League
2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
3. Nintendo Switch Sports
4. Minecraft
5. Stardew Valley
6. Green Hell
7. Among Us
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
10. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II
11. Overcooked 2
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
15. Mario Party Superstars
16. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
17. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
18. Resident Evil 4
19. Cooking Simulator
20. This War of Mine
21. Cuphead
22. Spiritfarer
23. Celeste
24. Panzer Dragoon: Remake
25. Mortal Kombat 11
26. Shantae
27. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
28. Hollow Knight
29. Thief Simulator
30. Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
Download-Only Games
1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
2. Stardew Valley
3. Green Hell
4. Among Us
5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II
6. Cooking Simulator
7. Cuphead
8. Celeste
9. Panzer Dragoon: Remake
10. Shantae
11. Hollow Knight
12. Thief Simulator
13. Terraria
14. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
15. Blapshemous
16. Resident Evil 6
17. Real Boxing 2
18. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
19. The Escapists
20. Old Man’s Journey
21. Neon White
22. Resident Evil 5
23. Kill It With Fire
24. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
25. Resident Evil
26. Hentai Uno
27. Golf With Your Friends
28. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
29. Monster Prom XXL
30. A Short Hike
