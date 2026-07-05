Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch et Switch 2.
Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
|Console
|Jeu
|Taille
|Switch 2
|Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok
|39.1 GB
|Switch 2
|Digimon Story: Time Stranger
|15.8 GB
|Switch 2
|Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection
|4.7 GB
|Switch
|Digimon Story: Time Stranger
|12.4 GB
|Switch
|Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection
|3.8 GB
|Switch
|Golfish
|2.4 GB
|Switch
|Brainrot Card Market Simulator
|1.4 GB
|Switch
|Wheelie Life Simulator
|1.2 GB
|Switch
|Dead Estate
|1.0 GB
|Switch
|Farm Pro 26 Simulator
|771 MB
|Switch
|Tower Dominion
|533 MB
|Switch
|Rage District: Humanity Armageddon
|528 MB
|Switch
|Color Snake
|513 MB
|Switch
|Mythmatch
|500 MB
|Switch
|Card Party Showdown
|480 MB
|Switch
|My Cozy Workspace
|450 MB
|Switch
|Tilt It Golf
|370 MB
|Switch
|Place & Learn 19×19 Mental Math
|370 MB
|Switch
|Kawaii Anime: Cute Girls Magic World
|320 MB
|Switch
|Whys & Wonders: Secrets of the Universe
|305 MB
|Switch
|The Fissure
|300 MB
|Switch
|Kitty Farm Island
|279 MB
|Switch
|Lingix Lingo
|265 MB
|Switch
|Hidden Clues: Mystery Scene Challenge
|241 MB
|Switch
|Crime Scene: What’s Wrong
|236 MB
|Switch
|Brain Boost: Basic Math 4-Choice Quiz
|223 MB
|Switch
|Your Intelligence Will Be Exposed
|217 MB
|Switch
|Memorize the Evidence: 1-Minute Memory Mystery
|169 MB
|Switch
|Make It: Shaved Ice
|130 MB
|Switch
|Quest Arrest
|67 MB
|Switch
|Eggconsole Hydefos MSX2
|44 MB
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