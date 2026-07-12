Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch et Switch 2.
Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
|Plateforme
|Jeu
|Taille
|Switch 2
|Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|11.0GB
|Switch 2
|Moss: The Forgotten Relic
|10.7GB
|Switch 2
|Denshattack
|6.3GB
|Switch 2
|Culdcept Begins Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|3.9GB
|Switch 2
|Heave Ho 2
|2.4GB
|Switch 2
|Teeto
|2.0GB
|Switch 2
|D-topia
|1.9GB
|Switch 2
|Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|1.8GB
|Switch 2
|The Mermaid Mask
|1.5GB
|Switch 2
|Go-Go Town – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|1.3GB
|Switch
|Moss: The Forgotten Relic
|8.8GB
|Switch
|Sins of Kaleido
|6.3GB
|Switch
|Assoluto Racing
|5.6GB
|Switch
|70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X
|3.2GB
|Switch
|Culdcept Begins
|2.9GB
|Switch
|Heave Ho 2
|2.4GB
|Switch
|Farlands
|2.2GB
|Switch
|Streetdog BMX
|2.0GB
|Switch
|Banana Blood
|1.7GB
|Switch
|Cozy Battle Royale 2026
|1.6GB
|Switch
|The Mermaid Mask
|1.5GB
|Switch
|Nom Nom: Cozy Forest Café
|1.5GB
|Switch
|Wild West Survivors
|1.4GB
|Switch
|D-topia
|1.3GB
|Switch
|K-pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut
|1.3GB
|Switch
|Take Me To The Dungeon
|1.3GB
|Switch
|Instant Sports 2
|1.3GB
|Switch
|The Abyss’s Last Breath
|1.3GB
|Switch
|Go-Go Town
|1.2GB
|Switch
|Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit
|1.1GB
|Switch
|Teeto
|980MB
|Switch
|Tinny Strays
|974MB
|Switch
|Dreamin’ Her
|966MB
|Switch
|Secrets of Velendar Castle: Escape Room
|766MB
|Switch
|Barda: Backpack Roguelike
|646MB
|Switch
|Biomechanical Toy
|595MB
|Switch
|Jack In Space
|500MB
|Switch
|Japan Stigmatized Property
|438MB
|Switch
|Kami 2
|385MB
|Switch
|Castaway Survival In Ocean: Build Your Own Raft, Craft
|384MB
|Switch
|Kawaii Anime: Cute Boys Magic World
|320MB
|Switch
|Whys & Wonders Secrets of Our Bodies
|305MB
|Switch
|Detective Mind Training: Mystery Choices
|298MB
|Switch
|Science Trivia Quiz 100 Wonders
|230MB
|Switch
|Basic Kanji Meaning Quiz
|225MB
|Switch
|Mystery at Rainy Night Manor: The Missing Invitation
|217MB
|Switch
|A Little Horror Story
|173MB
|Switch
|Zombie Legion
|152MB
|Switch
|Ultra Pixel Survive 2
|96MB
|Switch
|Letter Snap: Term Challenge
|92MB
|Switch
|Eggconsole Harry Fox PC-8801
|41MB
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