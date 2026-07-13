Nintendo a déployé une nouvelle série de promotions sur le Nintendo Switch eShop nord-américain, avec une sélection particulièrement large couvrant à la fois des productions récentes, des titres indépendants et de nombreux catalogues d’éditeurs établis. Plusieurs jeux atteignent leur prix le plus bas à ce jour, notamment TMNT: Mutants Unleashed, BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites et BloodRayne: ReVamped.
TMNT: Mutants Unleashed est proposé à 11,99 $ au lieu de 39,99 $, tandis que BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites et BloodRayne: ReVamped sont chacun affichés à 7,99 $ contre 19,99 $ auparavant. BloodRayne 2: ReVamped suit la même dynamique avec un tarif de 8,99 $ au lieu de 19,99 $. Ces baisses s’inscrivent dans une opération plus large qui touche un nombre conséquent de titres issus de genres et d’éditeurs variés.
Square Enix occupe une place importante dans cette vague de promotions avec une grande partie de son catalogue en réduction. Final Fantasy 7 est disponible à 6,39 $, Final Fantasy 9 à 6,29 $, Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster à 19,99 $ et Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age à 14,99 $. La compilation Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Collection passe à 44,99 $ au lieu de 74,99 $. Du côté des productions plus récentes, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion est proposé à 19,99 $ contre 49,99 $, tandis que Fantasian Neo Dimension est également affiché à 19,99 $ au lieu de 49,99 $.
La série Dragon Quest bénéficie également de réductions étendues. Dragon Quest 11 S est proposé à 19,99 $, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake à 29,99 $, et Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake à 38,99 $. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince tombe à 9,99 $, tandis que Dragon Quest Treasures est proposé à 29,99 $. Les épisodes plus anciens comme Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest 2 et Dragon Quest 3 sont aussi concernés avec des tarifs respectifs de 2,99 $, 3,89 $ et 7,49 $.
Les autres licences de l’éditeur suivent la même tendance. Collection of Mana est affiché à 15,99 $, Trials of Mana à 14,99 $ et Legend of Mana à 11,99 $. Du côté de la série SaGa, Romancing SaGa 2 est proposé à 7,49 $, Romancing SaGa 3 à 8,69 $ et SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions à 8,99 $, tandis que SaGa Emerald Beyond et Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven sont chacun à 24,99 $.
Plusieurs productions reconnues du marché indépendant ou intermédiaire bénéficient également de remises significatives. Disco Elysium est proposé à 11,99 $ au lieu de 39,99 $, Citizen Sleeper 2 à 12,49 $ contre 24,99 $, et Inside chute à 2,49 $ depuis 24,99 $. Gris est affiché à 2,99 $, Limbo à 1,99 $ et Loop Hero à 2,99 $. Dans un registre différent, Hotline Miami Collection est proposé à 4,99 $ et Katana Zero à 8,49 $.
Certaines réductions atteignent des niveaux particulièrement marqués. Actraiser Renaissance passe de 29,99 $ à 11,99 $, Harvestella de 59,99 $ à 23,99 $, Octopath Traveler de 59,99 $ à 17,99 $ et Octopath Traveler 2 de 59,99 $ à 23,99 $. NieR: Automata est affiché à 15,99 $ contre 39,99 $, tandis que NEO: The World Ends with You est proposé à 17,99 $ au lieu de 59,99 $.
Du côté des titres plus orientés action ou arcade, Carrion est proposé à 3,99 $ contre 19,99 $, Death’s Door à 3,99 $ également, Enter x Exit the Gungeon à 3,99 $ et The Messenger à 3,99 $. Portal: Companion Collection est affiché à 4,99 $ au lieu de 19,99 $, tandis que Return to Monkey Island passe à 7,49 $ contre 24,99 $.
Les remises concernent également des titres plus récents ou issus de licences connues. Theatrhythm Final Bar Line est proposé à 24,99 $, Triangle Strategy à 23,99 $, Tactics Ogre: Reborn à 14,99 $ et The DioField Chronicle à 23,99 $. Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory est affiché à 23,99 $, tandis que Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection est proposé à 29,99 $.
Enfin, une large sélection de jeux à bas prix complète cette opération avec de nombreux titres sous la barre des 5 $. Parmi eux figurent notamment Biped à 1,99 $, Framed Collection à 1,99 $, Goblin Sword à 1,99 $, Sumire à 1,99 $, Toem à 1,99 $ ou encore The Talos Principle à 2,99 $.
|Nom du Jeu
|Prix Actuel
|Prix Precedent
|Solde
|1000xResist
|$11.99
|$19.99
|-40%
|198X
|$4.99
|$9.99
|-50%
|A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection
|$4.49
|$9.99
|-55%
|A Tiny Sticker Tale
|$4.99
|$9.99
|-50%
|Actraiser Renaissance
|$11.99
|$29.99
|-60%
|Aeterna Noctis
|$2.99
|$29.99
|-90%
|Afterlove EP
|$11.99
|$19.99
|-40%
|Another Crab’s Treasure
|$14.99
|$29.99
|-50%
|Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
|$7.99
|$19.99
|-60%
|Ayo the Clown
|$2.99
|$19.99
|-85%
|Balan Wonderworld
|$5.99
|$39.99
|-85%
|Batman: Arkham Asylum
|$9.99
|$24.99
|-60%
|Batman: Arkham City
|$9.99
|$24.99
|-60%
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|$9.99
|$24.99
|-60%
|Beacon Pines
|$5.99
|$19.99
|-70%
|Biped
|$1.99
|$14.99
|-87%
|Biped 2
|$9.99
|$19.99
|-50%
|Blasphemous 1 + 2
|$8.99
|$44.99
|-80%
|BloodRayne 2: ReVamped
|$8.99
|$19.99
|-55%
|BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites
|$7.99
|$19.99
|-60%
|BloodRayne: ReVamped
|$7.99
|$19.99
|-60%
|Brotato
|$3.49
|$4.99
|-30%
|Carrion
|$3.99
|$19.99
|-80%
|Cassette Boy
|$3.24
|$12.99
|-75%
|Cast n Chill
|$10.04
|$14.99
|-33%
|Castle Crashers Remastered
|$7.49
|$14.99
|-50%
|Cat Quest 2
|$3.74
|$14.99
|-75%
|Cat Quest 3
|$7.99
|$19.99
|-60%
|Cattails
|$1.99
|$14.99
|-87%
|Cattails: Wildwood Story
|$1.99
|$19.99
|-90%
|Chocobo GP
|$14.99
|$49.99
|-70%
|Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy
|$15.99
|$39.99
|-60%
|Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
|$7.99
|$19.99
|-60%
|Citizen Sleeper 2
|$12.49
|$24.99
|-50%
|Collection of Mana
|$15.99
|$39.99
|-60%
|Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend
|$9.99
|$19.99
|-50%
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
|$19.99
|$49.99
|-60%
|Death’s Door
|$3.99
|$19.99
|-80%
|Disco Elysium
|$11.99
|$39.99
|-70%
|Dragon Quest
|$2.99
|$4.99
|-40%
|Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake
|$38.99
|$59.99
|-35%
|Dragon Quest 11 S
|$19.99
|$39.99
|-50%
|Dragon Quest 2
|$3.89
|$6.49
|-40%
|Dragon Quest 3
|$7.49
|$12.49
|-40%
|Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake
|$29.99
|$59.99
|-50%
|Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined
|$41.99
|$59.99
|-30%
|Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
|$9.99
|$39.99
|-75%
|Dragon Quest Treasures
|$29.99
|$59.99
|-50%
|Dungeon Encounters
|$8.99
|$29.99
|-70%
|Eden Genesis
|$2.49
|$24.99
|-90%
|Enclave HD
|$7.99
|$19.99
|-60%
|Enter x Exit the Gungeon
|$3.99
|$19.99
|-80%
|Escape from Ever After
|$17.49
|$24.99
|-30%
|Everdream Valley
|$6.99
|$24.99
|-72%
|Final Fantasy
|$7.19
|$11.99
|-40%
|Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Collection
|$44.99
|$74.99
|-40%
|Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster
|$19.99
|$49.99
|-60%
|Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age
|$14.99
|$49.99
|-70%
|Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD
|$11.99
|$29.99
|-60%
|Final Fantasy 2
|$7.19
|$11.99
|-40%
|Final Fantasy 3
|$10.79
|$17.99
|-40%
|Final Fantasy 4
|$10.79
|$17.99
|-40%
|Final Fantasy 5
|$10.79
|$17.99
|-40%
|Final Fantasy 6
|$10.79
|$17.99
|-40%
|Final Fantasy 7
|$6.39
|$15.99
|-60%
|Final Fantasy 8 Remastered
|$7.99
|$19.99
|-60%
|Final Fantasy 9
|$6.29
|$20.99
|-70%
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
|$11.99
|$29.99
|-60%
|Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
|$29.99
|$49.99
|-40%
|Framed Collection
|$1.99
|$9.99
|-80%
|Genesis Noir
|$2.99
|$14.99
|-80%
|Goblin Sword
|$1.99
|$4.99
|-60%
|Going Under
|$3.99
|$19.99
|-80%
|Gotta Protectors
|$7.49
|$14.99
|-50%
|Gris
|$2.99
|$16.99
|-82%
|Harvestella
|$23.99
|$59.99
|-60%
|Heavenly Bodies
|$4.99
|$19.99
|-75%
|Hotline Miami Collection
|$4.99
|$24.99
|-80%
|I Am Setsuna
|$11.99
|$39.99
|-70%
|Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai
|$23.99
|$59.99
|-60%
|Inscryption
|$5.99
|$19.99
|-70%
|Inside
|$2.49
|$24.99
|-90%
|Jack Move
|$2.39
|$19.99
|-88%
|Just Shapes & Beats
|$11.99
|$19.99
|-40%
|Kao the Kangaroo
|$3.83
|$29.99
|-87%
|Katana Zero
|$8.49
|$14.99
|-43%
|Kero Blaster
|$2.99
|$9.99
|-70%
|Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
|$23.99
|$59.99
|-60%
|Koa and the Five Pirates of Para
|$5.99
|$19.99
|-70%
|Legend of Mana
|$11.99
|$29.99
|-60%
|LEGO Worlds
|$2.99
|$29.99
|-90%
|Limbo
|$1.99
|$12.49
|-84%
|Loop Hero
|$2.99
|$14.99
|-80%
|Lost Sphear
|$12.49
|$49.99
|-75%
|Madison
|$10.49
|$34.99
|-70%
|Mighty Goose
|$7.99
|$19.99
|-60%
|Minishoot’ Adventures
|$11.19
|$15.99
|-30%
|Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
|$29.99
|$49.99
|-40%
|MudRunner: American Wilds
|$4.99
|$24.99
|-80%
|My Friend Pedro
|$3.99
|$19.99
|-80%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|$17.99
|$59.99
|-70%
|Neva
|$9.99
|$19.99
|-50%
|NieR: Automata
|$15.99
|$39.99
|-60%
|Octopath Traveler
|$17.99
|$59.99
|-70%
|Octopath Traveler 1
|$32.49
|$49.99
|-35%
|Octopath Traveler 2
|$23.99
|$59.99
|-60%
|Oddworld: Soulstorm
|$9.99
|$49.99
|-80%
|Oninaki
|$14.99
|$49.99
|-70%
|Overlord: Escape from Nazarick
|$11.99
|$29.99
|-60%
|Paradise Killer
|$4.99
|$19.99
|-75%
|Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse
|$17.49
|$24.99
|-30%
|Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
|$9.99
|$19.99
|-50%
|Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate
|$2.49
|$24.99
|-90%
|Piczle Lines DX
|$1.99
|$14.99
|-87%
|Portal: Companion Collection
|$4.99
|$19.99
|-75%
|Pumpkin Jack
|$5.99
|$29.99
|-80%
|Railgrade
|$8.99
|$29.99
|-70%
|Ravenswatch
|$8.99
|$29.99
|-70%
|Reigns: Complete Set
|$2.99
|$14.99
|-80%
|Return to Monkey Island
|$7.49
|$24.99
|-70%
|RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
|$7.49
|$29.99
|-75%
|Romancing SaGa 2
|$7.49
|$24.99
|-70%
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|$24.99
|$49.99
|-50%
|Romancing SaGa 3
|$8.69
|$28.99
|-70%
|Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered
|$12.49
|$24.99
|-50%
|SaGa Emerald Beyond
|$24.99
|$49.99
|-50%
|SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered
|$17.99
|$29.99
|-40%
|SaGa Frontier Remastered
|$12.49
|$24.99
|-50%
|SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions
|$8.99
|$29.99
|-70%
|Spelunker Party
|$5.99
|$29.99
|-80%
|Spiritfall
|$6.79
|$19.99
|-66%
|Star Ocean First Departure R
|$6.29
|$20.99
|-70%
|Star Ocean the Second Story R
|$24.99
|$49.99
|-50%
|Summer Aeterna
|$1.99
|$19.99
|-90%
|Summer in Mara
|$4.99
|$19.99
|-75%
|Sumire
|$1.99
|$9.99
|-80%
|Super Meat Boy Forever
|$1.99
|$4.99
|-60%
|Super Sami Roll
|$2.99
|$14.99
|-80%
|Surmount
|$1.99
|$14.99
|-87%
|Tales of Symphonia
|$7.99
|$19.99
|-60%
|Tactics Ogre: Reborn
|$14.99
|$49.99
|-70%
|Tchia
|$7.49
|$29.99
|-75%
|The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
|$19.99
|$49.99
|-60%
|The DioField Chronicle
|$23.99
|$59.99
|-60%
|The House of the Dead 2: Remake
|$12.49
|$24.99
|-50%
|The House of the Dead: Remake
|$2.49
|$24.99
|-90%
|The Last Remnant Remastered
|$7.99
|$19.99
|-60%
|The Messenger
|$3.99
|$19.99
|-80%
|The Plucky Squire
|$9.99
|$29.99
|-67%
|The Talos Principle
|$2.99
|$29.99
|-90%
|Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
|$24.99
|$49.99
|-50%
|There is No Light
|$2.39
|$19.99
|-88%
|Tin Hearts
|$3.99
|$19.99
|-80%
|Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah
|$9.99
|$39.99
|-75%
|TMNT: Mutants Unleashed
|$11.99
|$39.99
|-70%
|Toem
|$1.99
|$19.99
|-90%
|Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
|$9.99
|$19.99
|-50%
|Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
|$29.99
|$59.99
|-50%
|Trials of Mana
|$14.99
|$49.99
|-70%
|Triangle Strategy
|$23.99
|$59.99
|-60%
|Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon
|$24.99
|$49.99
|-50%
|Tunche
|$2.39
|$19.99
|-88%
|Undertale
|$9.89
|$14.99
|-34%
|Vampire Hunters
|$5.24
|$14.99
|-65%
|Various Daylife
|$11.59
|$28.99
|-60%
|Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden
|$11.99
|$29.99
|-60%
|Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden
|$11.99
|$29.99
|-60%
|Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
|$11.99
|$29.99
|-60%
|Wander Stars
|$12.49
|$24.99
|-50%
|Witch on the Holy Night
|$19.99
|$39.99
|-50%
|World of Final Fantasy Maxima
|$15.99
|$39.99
|-60%
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