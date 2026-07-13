Nintendo a déployé une nouvelle série de promotions sur le Nintendo Switch eShop nord-américain, avec une sélection particulièrement large couvrant à la fois des productions récentes, des titres indépendants et de nombreux catalogues d’éditeurs établis. Plusieurs jeux atteignent leur prix le plus bas à ce jour, notamment TMNT: Mutants Unleashed, BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites et BloodRayne: ReVamped.

TMNT: Mutants Unleashed est proposé à 11,99 $ au lieu de 39,99 $, tandis que BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites et BloodRayne: ReVamped sont chacun affichés à 7,99 $ contre 19,99 $ auparavant. BloodRayne 2: ReVamped suit la même dynamique avec un tarif de 8,99 $ au lieu de 19,99 $. Ces baisses s’inscrivent dans une opération plus large qui touche un nombre conséquent de titres issus de genres et d’éditeurs variés.

Square Enix occupe une place importante dans cette vague de promotions avec une grande partie de son catalogue en réduction. Final Fantasy 7 est disponible à 6,39 $, Final Fantasy 9 à 6,29 $, Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster à 19,99 $ et Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age à 14,99 $. La compilation Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Collection passe à 44,99 $ au lieu de 74,99 $. Du côté des productions plus récentes, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion est proposé à 19,99 $ contre 49,99 $, tandis que Fantasian Neo Dimension est également affiché à 19,99 $ au lieu de 49,99 $.

La série Dragon Quest bénéficie également de réductions étendues. Dragon Quest 11 S est proposé à 19,99 $, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake à 29,99 $, et Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake à 38,99 $. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince tombe à 9,99 $, tandis que Dragon Quest Treasures est proposé à 29,99 $. Les épisodes plus anciens comme Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest 2 et Dragon Quest 3 sont aussi concernés avec des tarifs respectifs de 2,99 $, 3,89 $ et 7,49 $.

Les autres licences de l’éditeur suivent la même tendance. Collection of Mana est affiché à 15,99 $, Trials of Mana à 14,99 $ et Legend of Mana à 11,99 $. Du côté de la série SaGa, Romancing SaGa 2 est proposé à 7,49 $, Romancing SaGa 3 à 8,69 $ et SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions à 8,99 $, tandis que SaGa Emerald Beyond et Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven sont chacun à 24,99 $.

Plusieurs productions reconnues du marché indépendant ou intermédiaire bénéficient également de remises significatives. Disco Elysium est proposé à 11,99 $ au lieu de 39,99 $, Citizen Sleeper 2 à 12,49 $ contre 24,99 $, et Inside chute à 2,49 $ depuis 24,99 $. Gris est affiché à 2,99 $, Limbo à 1,99 $ et Loop Hero à 2,99 $. Dans un registre différent, Hotline Miami Collection est proposé à 4,99 $ et Katana Zero à 8,49 $.

Certaines réductions atteignent des niveaux particulièrement marqués. Actraiser Renaissance passe de 29,99 $ à 11,99 $, Harvestella de 59,99 $ à 23,99 $, Octopath Traveler de 59,99 $ à 17,99 $ et Octopath Traveler 2 de 59,99 $ à 23,99 $. NieR: Automata est affiché à 15,99 $ contre 39,99 $, tandis que NEO: The World Ends with You est proposé à 17,99 $ au lieu de 59,99 $.

Du côté des titres plus orientés action ou arcade, Carrion est proposé à 3,99 $ contre 19,99 $, Death’s Door à 3,99 $ également, Enter x Exit the Gungeon à 3,99 $ et The Messenger à 3,99 $. Portal: Companion Collection est affiché à 4,99 $ au lieu de 19,99 $, tandis que Return to Monkey Island passe à 7,49 $ contre 24,99 $.

Les remises concernent également des titres plus récents ou issus de licences connues. Theatrhythm Final Bar Line est proposé à 24,99 $, Triangle Strategy à 23,99 $, Tactics Ogre: Reborn à 14,99 $ et The DioField Chronicle à 23,99 $. Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory est affiché à 23,99 $, tandis que Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection est proposé à 29,99 $.

Enfin, une large sélection de jeux à bas prix complète cette opération avec de nombreux titres sous la barre des 5 $. Parmi eux figurent notamment Biped à 1,99 $, Framed Collection à 1,99 $, Goblin Sword à 1,99 $, Sumire à 1,99 $, Toem à 1,99 $ ou encore The Talos Principle à 2,99 $.