Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 26 décembre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  4. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  5. Hades
  6. Minecraft
  7. Super Mario Odyssey
  8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  9. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  10. Cuphead
  11. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  12. Just Dance 2021
  13. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  14. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
  15. Final Fantasy VII
  16. Mortal Kombat 11
  17. Thief Simulator
  18. Untitled Goose Game
  19. Overcooked 2
  20. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
  21. Stardew Valley
  22. Super Mario Party
  23. Pokemon Sword
  24. Death Squared
  25. Calico
  26. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  27. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  28. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  29. Donut County
  30. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Hades
  3. Cuphead
  4. Final Fantasy VII
  5. Thief Simulator
  6. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
  7. Stardew Valley
  8. Death Squared
  9. Calico
  10. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  11. Minecraft Dungeons
  12. Uno
  13. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
  14. Hollow Knight
  15. Dicey Dungeons
  16. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  17. Cattails
  18. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
  19. Table Tennis
  20. Final Fantasy IX
  21. Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
  22. Monster Sanctuary
  23. Human: Fall Flat
  24. Little Nightmares
  25. Spiritfarer
  26. Hue
  27. Horace
  28. Gris
  29. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  30. Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend
