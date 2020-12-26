Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 26 décembre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Among Us
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Hades
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Cuphead
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Just Dance 2021
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Final Fantasy VII
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Thief Simulator
- Untitled Goose Game
- Overcooked 2
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
- Stardew Valley
- Super Mario Party
- Pokemon Sword
- Death Squared
- Calico
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Donut County
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Hades
- Cuphead
- Final Fantasy VII
- Thief Simulator
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
- Stardew Valley
- Death Squared
- Calico
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Uno
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
- Hollow Knight
- Dicey Dungeons
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Cattails
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- Table Tennis
- Final Fantasy IX
- Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
- Monster Sanctuary
- Human: Fall Flat
- Little Nightmares
- Spiritfarer
- Hue
- Horace
- Gris
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend