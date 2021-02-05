Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne
Blow Up Monsters
Blue Fire
Bubble Bubble Ocean
Byakko-tai Samurai Boys
Cresteaju
Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition
Digerati Best Sellers
Flying Hero X
Football Cup 2021
Glittering Sword
Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story
Habroxia 2
Haven
How to take off your Mask Remastered
Jumping Stack Ball
Magical Maze
Nuts
Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest
Skyforge
Station Manager
Super Meatball
Urban Street Fighting

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Hellpoint

Démo de la semaine :

  • Hellpoint

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition
  • FUSER™
  • JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition
  • Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−30% Circle Of Sumo 15 fév. 2021 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−84%
Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 In 1 Bundle 08/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 12,99 €
−50%
Steampunk Tower 2 08/03/2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Bridge Builder Adventure 08/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−30%
Party Games: 15 In 1 8 fév. 2021 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Roundguard 05/03/2021 01:59 8,49 €
Switch 16,99 €
−75%
Adrenaline Rush — Miami Drive 08/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−85% The Bridge 05/03/2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−25%
Vampire: The Masquerade — Shadows Of New York 08/03/2021 01:59 9,74 €
Switch 12,99 €
−85% Tumblestone 05/03/2021 01:59 1,94 €
Switch 12,99 €
−90%
Mech Rage 08/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
Genetic Disaster 08/03/2021 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
City Bus Driving Simulator 05/03/2021 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−70%
Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team 05/03/2021 01:59 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
−88%
Spider Solitaire 08/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 8,99 €
−80%
Food Truck Tycoon 08/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Mad Carnage 08/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Footgoal! Tiki Taka 07/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Traffix 9 fév. 2021 01:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−88%
Sweet Witches 08/03/2021 01:59 1,19 €
Switch 9,99 €
−83%
Event Horizon 08/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−83% Dragon Ball Fighterz 13 fév. 2021 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−55%
Vampire: The Masquerade — Coteries Of New York 08/03/2021 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Build A Bridge! 08/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Funbox Party 08/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−33% Bake ‘N Switch 19,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−75%
Goosebumps The Game 25 fév. 2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
My Universe — My Baby 25 fév. 2021 01:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−80%
Checkers 25 fév. 2021 01:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−60%
Chasm 11 fév. 2021 01:59 7,19 €
Switch 17,99 €
−50%
Half Dead 19 fév. 2021 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% The Bullet: Time Of Revenge 26 fév. 2021 01:59 2,24 €
Switch 4,49 €
−45% Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles 24 fév. 2021 01:59 13,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−55% Hand Of Fate 2 19 fév. 2021 01:59 11,60 €
Switch 25,79 €
−50%
Zombie Apocalypse 01/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−25%
Clay Skeet Shooting 04/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−90%
MotoGP 18 19 fév. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−20%
Five Dates 19 fév. 2021 01:59 10,39 €
Switch 12,99 €
−70%
Garfield Kart Furious Racing 25 fév. 2021 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−75%
Street Outlaws: The List 25 fév. 2021 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
Escape Game Fort Boyard 25 fév. 2021 01:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
Happy Animals Bowling 19 fév. 2021 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Crazy Zen Mini Golf 03/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Table Tennis 25 fév. 2021 01:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−30%
Dead Z Meat 05/03/2021 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Lost Artifacts: Time Machine 19 fév. 2021 01:59 3,51 €
Switch 8,79 €
−50%
Throne Quest Deluxe 19 fév. 2021 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Quell Zen 19 fév. 2021 01:59 1,94 €
Switch 7,79 €
−25%
Dicey Dungeons 18 fév. 2021 01:59 11,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Pinball Lockdown 03/03/2021 01:59 1,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
−80%
Tennis Go 25 fév. 2021 01:59 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
−75%
8-Ball Pocket 05/03/2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
−80%
Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom 07/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,09 €
−75% Stunt Kite Party 12 fév. 2021 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−66% Dungeon Warfare 15 fév. 2021 01:59 2,71 €
Switch 7,99 €
−93% Offroad Racing — Buggy X Atv X Moto 18 fév. 2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−80%
Welcome To Hanwell 22 fév. 2021 01:59 2,77 €
Switch 13,89 €
−75%
Rapala Fishing Pro Series 25 fév. 2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Golf 25 fév. 2021 01:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−50% Pooplers 26 fév. 2021 01:59 4,49 €
Switch 8,99 €
−50%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout 25 fév. 2021 01:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−75%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 25 fév. 2021 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−80%
Asterix & Obelix Xxl3: The Crystal Menhir 25 fév. 2021 01:59 7,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−80%
Drums 25 fév. 2021 01:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−75%
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip 25 fév. 2021 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger 26 fév. 2021 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Sniper 25 fév. 2021 01:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−15%
Nuts 12 fév. 2021 01:59 16,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−92% Plague Road 25 fév. 2021 01:59 1 €
Switch 12,50 €
−66%
Outbreak: Epidemic 03/03/2021 01:59 5,09 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Hunt 25 fév. 2021 01:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−75%
Big Buck Hunter Arcade 25 fév. 2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Space Ribbon 03/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−81%
Chill Panda 03/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 10,99 €
−75%
Digerati Best Sellers 07/03/2021 01:59 12,99 €
Switch 51,97 €
−30%
Drawn To Life: Two Realms 16 fév. 2021 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75% Townsmen — A Kingdom Rebuilt 12 fév. 2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−93%
Moto Racer 4 18 fév. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 14,90 €
−90%
The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition 19 fév. 2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL 19 fév. 2021 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
−40%
Gorilla Big Adventure 14 fév. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Quarantine Circular 25 fév. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−23% Game Dev Story 25 fév. 2021 01:59 10 €
Switch 13 €
−35%
Ultra Foodmess 18 fév. 2021 01:59 2,59 €
Switch 3,99 €
−60% M.A.C.E. Space Shooter 15 fév. 2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−23% Dungeon Village 25 fév. 2021 01:59 10 €
Switch 13 €
−87%
Slabwell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca 22 fév. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−60% Super Star Blast 15 fév. 2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Perry Pig Jump 15 fév. 2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−30%
Princess Closet 20 fév. 2021 01:59 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50% Bubble Shooter DX 15 fév. 2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50% Balance Blox 15 fév. 2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−60%
Ghost Blade HD 25 fév. 2021 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−20%
Football Cup 2021 07/03/2021 01:59 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% Swamp Defense 2 15 fév. 2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−20%
Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education In Love★ 20 fév. 2021 01:59 15,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60% Blue Rider 25 fév. 2021 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−23% Hot Springs Story 25 fév. 2021 01:59 10 €
Switch 13 €
−80%
Superola And The Lost Burgers 22 fév. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Habroxia 25 fév. 2021 01:59 3,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50% Marble Power Blast 15 fév. 2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−23%
Cafeteria Nipponica 25 fév. 2021 01:59 10 €
Switch 13 €
−63% Pixark 11 fév. 2021 01:59 18,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
−30%
My Bewitching Perfume 20 fév. 2021 01:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60%
Task Force Kampas 25 fév. 2021 01:59 2,39 €
Switch 5,99 €
−60% Spencer 15 fév. 2021 01:59 2,79 €
Switch 6,99 €
−78% Polyroll 23 fév. 2021 01:59 1,97 €
Switch 8,99 €
−90%
The Warlock Of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! 05/03/2021 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−35% Super Korotama 18 fév. 2021 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−35% The Savior’s Gang 18 fév. 2021 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−88%
Symmetry 10 fév. 2021 01:59 1,19 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Kholat 10 fév. 2021 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Cybxus Hearts 24 fév. 2021 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40% Mastercube 10 fév. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−33%
Dark Grim Mariupolis 24 fév. 2021 01:59 3,34 €
Switch 4,99 €
−33% Green Game: Timeswapper 06/03/2021 01:59 2 €
Switch 2,99 €
−87% Crash Drive 2 05/03/2021 01:59 1,03 €
Switch 7,99 €
−60% Golf Peaks 06/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80% Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated 06/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80% Midnight Evil 06/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−87% Marooners 05/03/2021 01:59 1,68 €
Switch 12,99 €
−60%
Pirate Pop Plus 16 fév. 2021 01:59 1,68 €
Switch 4,20 €
−35%
Broken Lines 16 fév. 2021 01:59 16,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
−15%
Revertia 9 fév. 2021 01:59 3,39 €
Switch 3,99 €
−20%
Hero-U: Rogue To Redemption 23 fév. 2021 01:59 15,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Cyber Protocol 05/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition 17 fév. 2021 01:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Omg Police — Car Chase TV Simulator 03/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−81%
Galaxy Champions TV 16 fév. 2021 01:59 1,29 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50% Skee-Ball 01/03/2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−40% Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition 01/03/2021 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Runbow 04/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70% 1979 Revolution: Black Friday 01/03/2021 01:59 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
−85%
Bleed Complete Bundle 01/03/2021 01:59 4,19 €
Switch 27,99 €
−85%
Horror Bundle Vol. 1 01/03/2021 01:59 4,57 €
Switch 30,49 €
−80%
Woodle Tree Adventures 01/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75% Pipe Push Paradise 01/03/2021 01:59 2,74 €
Switch 10,99 €
−75% Letter Quest Remastered 01/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−55%
Valfaris 01/03/2021 01:59 11,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
−60%
Vambrace: Cold Soul 04/03/2021 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−70%
Rainswept 15 fév. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30% Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns 15 fév. 2021 01:59 4,89 €
Switch 6,99 €
−40%
Colt Canyon 04/03/2021 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−73% Bringit To Mom 4,99 €
Switch 18,99 €
−75% Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut 01/03/2021 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Black Rainbow 01/03/2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75% Inferno 2 15 fév. 2021 01:59 1,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Farm Mystery 01/03/2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel 01/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40% Snakeybus 01/03/2021 01:59 7,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
−40%
Rigid Force Redux 04/03/2021 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Beat Me! 14 fév. 2021 01:59 2,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
−87%
Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing 03/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−40% Underhero 01/03/2021 01:59 10,19 €
Switch 16,99 €
−69%
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe 01/03/2021 01:59 4,02 €
Switch 12,99 €
−70%
The Last Days 01/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75% Blacksea Odyssey 01/03/2021 01:59 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
−70% Omega Strike 01/03/2021 01:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70% Boxing Champs 01/03/2021 01:59 2,55 €
Switch 8,50 €
−60% Lumini 15 fév. 2021 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−33%
Puzzle Box Maker 8 fév. 2021 01:59 9,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% The Drama Queen Murder 01/03/2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70% Demon Pit 01/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Spectrum 01/03/2021 01:59 2,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
−30% Get 10 Quest 8 fév. 2021 01:59 2,09 €
Switch 2,99 €
−60%
Trüberbrook 04/03/2021 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−60% Back To Bed 15 fév. 2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Tamashii 01/03/2021 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−75% Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition 01/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−62%
Outbuddies DX 04/03/2021 01:59 6,69 €
Switch 17,99 €
−50% Hardcube 15 fév. 2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−70%
Country Tales 01/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet 15 fév. 2021 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70% Fall Of Light: Darkest Edition 01/03/2021 01:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Oxyjet 04/03/2021 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75% Vertical Drop Heroes HD 01/03/2021 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−41% Depth Of Extinction 21 fév. 2021 01:59 7,95 €
Switch 13,49 €
−70% Paranautical Activity 01/03/2021 01:59 2,39 €
Switch 7,99 €
−33% Bdsm: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre 15 fév. 2021 01:59 13,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
−66% Straimium Immortaly 01/03/2021 01:59 4,07 €
Switch 11,99 €
−70%
Batu Ta Batu 15 fév. 2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80% Digerati Indie Bundle: Ink & Hacky Zack 01/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70% Xenoraptor 01/03/2021 01:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75% Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle 01/03/2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Julie’s Sweets 01/03/2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition 04/03/2021 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75% Nefarious 01/03/2021 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−85%
Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition — The Card Warriors 04/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−70% The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human 01/03/2021 01:59 3,89 €
Switch 12,99 €
−70% Golem Gates 01/03/2021 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75% Slain: Back From Hell 01/03/2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70% Frost 01/03/2021 01:59 3,89 €
Switch 12,99 €
−75% Hacky Zack 01/03/2021 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions 01/03/2021 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−40%
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters 04/03/2021 01:59 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−35% Ziggurat 9 fév. 2021 01:59 9,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Super Blood Hockey 01/03/2021 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Bloo Kid 2 04/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
One Dog Story 15 fév. 2021 01:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−75% Ink 01/03/2021 01:59 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
−93%
Tied Together 04/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−88%
Dead End Job 04/03/2021 01:59 1,95 €
Switch 16,99 €
−35%
Farm Together 9 fév. 2021 01:59 12,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30% The Journey Down: Chapter One 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Red Crow Mysteries: Legion 01/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75% Don’t Die, Mr Robot! 01/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−90%
Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition 03/03/2021 01:59 2,29 €
Switch 22,99 €
−25% Slide Stars 22 fév. 2021 01:59 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−30%
Time Tenshi 14 fév. 2021 01:59 8,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
−40% Burnout Paradise Remastered 29,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−20%
Speed 3: Grand Prix 22 fév. 2021 01:59 23,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−90%
King’s Heir: Rise To The Throne 22 fév. 2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−25%
Descenders 03/03/2021 01:59 18,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−90%
Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep 22 fév. 2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Nowhere Prophet 03/03/2021 01:59 10,84 €
Switch 21,69 €
−25%
Escape 2088 02/03/2021 01:59 2,62 €
Switch 3,50 €
−90%
Magic Nations 14 fév. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−25%
The Experiment: Escape Room 02/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
Just Black Jack 03/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−25%
Curious Cases 02/03/2021 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Miniature — The Story Puzzle 03/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−75%
Super Loop Drive 03/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−80%
History 2048 03/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−25%
Escape First 02/03/2021 01:59 3,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
−95%
Overlanders 03/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 22,99 €
−40%
The House Of Da Vinci 2 8 fév. 2021 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% Twister Road 15 fév. 2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Cluedo 12 fév. 2021 01:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−67%
Super Club Tennis 01/03/2021 01:59 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
−75%
Tower Inferno 15 fév. 2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50% Battleship 12 fév. 2021 01:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Elden: Path Of The Forgotten 15 fév. 2021 01:59 4,79 €
Switch 15,99 €
−30%
Collapsed 18 fév. 2021 01:59 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Feudal Alloy 01/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection 01/03/2021 01:59 1,39 €
Switch 13,99 €
−65% Abyss 27 fév. 2021 01:59 1,04 €
Switch 2,99 €
−65% 99Moves 27 fév. 2021 01:59 1,04 €
Switch 2,99 €
−60%
Apparition 01/03/2021 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Dream Alone 01/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Make War 01/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−83%
Pirates: All Aboard! 01/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50% Son Of A Witch 01/03/2021 01:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−60%
Drag Racing Rivals 01/03/2021 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−88%
Klondike Solitaire 01/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 8,99 €
−70%
Star Horizon 01/03/2021 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Picklock 01/03/2021 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−25%
Destropolis 01/03/2021 01:59 4,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
−60%
Strike Force Kitty 01/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Breakfast Bar Tycoon 01/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60% Pizza Bar Tycoon 01/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−67%
Ludomania 01/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 3 €
−66%
Rawr-Off 01/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
−80%
Ego Protocol: Remastered 01/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
/Connection Haunted <Server Error> 01/03/2021 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Food Truck Tycoon — Asian Cuisine 28 fév. 2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70%
Powertris 01/03/2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Diabolic 01/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Rogue Bit 01/03/2021 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−45%
Fracter 26 fév. 2021 01:59 3,29 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Girabox 01/03/2021 01:59 1,24 €
Switch 2,49 €
−12%
Burn! Supertrucks 28 fév. 2021 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−66%
Island Maze 01/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
−62%
Nonograms Prophecy 01/03/2021 01:59 1,49 €
Switch 3,99 €
−80%
Sushi Time! 01/03/2021 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
