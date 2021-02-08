Ambrella, développeur de spinoffs Pokemon, absorbé par Creatures

Ambrella, un studio qui a ouvert ses portes en 1996 et qui est connu pour les jeux Pokemon Rumble, a été absorbé par Creatures.

L’entreprise elle-même n’existe plus. Outre les titres Pokemon Rumble, Ambrella a travaillé sur plusieurs autres spinoffs. Hey You, Pikachu !, Pokemon Channel, Pokemon Dash, et My Pokemon Ranch en faisaient partie. Ambrella faisait parti du groupe Marigul Management au coté des studios Noise (Custom Robo), Saru Brunei (Custom Robo) ou encore Param (Doshin the Giant). C’était le seul studio a avoir survécu jusqu’à aujourd’hui. Pour rappel, Créature a été créé sur les restes d’Ape, le studio de Shigesato Itoi qui a développé les 2 premiers jeux MOTHER (EarthBound Beginnings et EarthBound) et fondé par Tsunekazu Ishihara, l’actuel PDG de The Pokémon Company. Leurs premier jeu était Pokémon Trading Card Game sur Gameboy.